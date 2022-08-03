Life Skills Learned Through School Trip to Grocery Store

Read on calais.news
calais.news
Small Town, Big Celebration: Robbinston Days Promises Fun for All
There’s nothing like a hometown celebration, and that’s just what the Town of Robbinston will be doing on Saturday, August 13, thanks to the Robbinston Historical Society (RHS). According to Jane Honeck, one of the organizers, Robbinston Days will be an annual event. “Last year, we celebrated the...
calais.news
The Kids at the Grange
Excerpt from the Alexander news column by Cassie Oakes. The Kids at the Grange had a wonderful time at their last meeting on July 26th. It was a busy day that included candle making, flower pressing, starting Christmas cards for the Troops Project, and learning old songs. As always, there was perusing of the books that the Grange has on hand for the Free Little Library and popsicles to end the day.
calais.news
DECU Donates to Calais Legion
Downeast Credit Union's director of consumer lending Joanne Cushing and customer lending representative Randy Bowen recently presented a check to the Calais American Legion. Accepting are Commander Jim Myers (second from left) and past commander Mike McLean (far right). (Submitted photo)
calais.news
Free Soccer Clinic for Area Youth
A soccer camp held recently at Calais High School was a huge success, according to one of the coaches, Josh Smith. Smith and coaches from area schools joined together to lead the clinic, all to help local youth learn new skills and improve their play.
calais.news
The State of Our Healthcare
On Monday, August 1, Calais Community Hospital (CCH) staff and leadership held a meet-and-greet with CCH board members and local officials from the greater-Calais area. This meeting took place on the hospital’s campus within the Zimmer Biomet Mobile Learning Center (MLC), an education bus that provides information about orthopedic topics and treatment options, and boasts a large display of surgical instruments and exhibits.
WMTW
Person dead after fire at Maine home, investigation ongoing
BAILEYVILLE, Maine — A person died following a fire at a Maine home early Friday morning. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to the home on Summit Street around 12:12 a.m. Crews found a person who they believe to be the 67-year-old lone resident dead inside the home. The...
WMTW
Downeast Maine sheriff blames drugs for rise in local homicides
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — There have been six homicides in Washington County since November and 10 since the start of 2020. The Maine Department of Public Safety says 17 people in Maine have died as a result of homicide in 2022. Washington County Sheriff Barry Curtis is calling the...
How a Small Town in Maine Stopped a Silver Mine
PEMBROKE, Maine — One May evening, residents packed into a Pembroke meeting room to decide the future of their town. On the agenda: Should Pembroke ban industrial metal mining?. The coalition of farmers, environmentalists and retirees who had called the vote wasn’t sure what to expect. Pembroke, a town...
