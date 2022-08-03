Read on calais.news
DECU Donates to Calais Legion
Downeast Credit Union's director of consumer lending Joanne Cushing and customer lending representative Randy Bowen recently presented a check to the Calais American Legion. Accepting are Commander Jim Myers (second from left) and past commander Mike McLean (far right). (Submitted photo)
Man Found Dead Following Overnight Fire in Baileyville, Maine
A 67-year-old-man was found dead early Friday following a fire in the Washington County town of Baileyville. The Baileyville Fire Department was called to a fire at a home at 24 Summit Street in the downtown area at 12:12 a.m., according to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss of the Maine Department of Public Safety. Firefighters discovered a deceased adult inside the home.
Life Skills Learned Through School Trip to Grocery Store
A trip to the grocery store is not typically fun for most, but when summer school students from Woodland Elementary School recently visited Calais IGA for a field trip, a good time was had, all while learning valuable life skills. For the second consecutive year, students visited Calais IGA as...
Free Soccer Clinic for Area Youth
A soccer camp held recently at Calais High School was a huge success, according to one of the coaches, Josh Smith. Smith and coaches from area schools joined together to lead the clinic, all to help local youth learn new skills and improve their play.
