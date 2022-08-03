Festival of the Rivers will be back at the city park (Temple St. and 3rd Ave.) on Saturday, September 3 starting at noon. Our headliner from 7 P.M. till 9 P.M. is the well-known talent, Lady D. There will be food and arts & craft vendors as well as all the local musicians. This Festival is still FREE; sponsored by WV Fairs and Festivals, the City of Hinton and Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum. We encourage local musicians and businesses. The Festival is a great way to support our community. Along with the Festival, the Museum will be giving tours from 1-4 PM. Come out and join the fun on your Labor Day Saturday, September 3rd. Line-up 12:00 – 1:00 Chris Hopson 1:15 – 2:15 Common Ground 2:30 – 3:00 Greenbrier Academy Drummers 3:15 – 4:15 Darrell Ramsey 4:30 – 5:30 Whyte Noise 5:45 – 6:45 Valley Bluegrass 7:00 – 9:00 Lady D The post Festival of the Rivers announces line-up appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO