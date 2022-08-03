Read on www.wvnstv.com
Chief Logan to host Supermoon Spectacular event
LOGAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It has been announced that Chief Logan State Park and Lodge will host a Supermoon Spectacular event next weekend. The event will take place on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the fire pit location from 9:00pm to 12:00am. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy...
Final touches are underway for the State Fair of West Virginia
LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– It is final prep week at the State fair of West Virginia. Rides are getting their final touch-ups, and food vendors are getting their booths ready to serve up thousands of tasty treats over the next few weeks. For the Vances, getting ready for the state fair is a family affair, but […]
Ride for Ivy motorcycle ride benefits baby with Spinal Bifida in Bluefield
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A motorcycle ride in Bluefield aims to raise money for a family in need of help. Parents Robbie and Brittany Gaines are caring for their one-year-old son who was born prematurely.As a result, he’s faced numerous health issues. Managing partner of Cole Harley-Davidson Tyler Dunmyer and organizer David Orander created a […]
Festival of the Rivers announces line-up
Festival of the Rivers will be back at the city park (Temple St. and 3rd Ave.) on Saturday, September 3 starting at noon. Our headliner from 7 P.M. till 9 P.M. is the well-known talent, Lady D. There will be food and arts & craft vendors as well as all the local musicians. This Festival is still FREE; sponsored by WV Fairs and Festivals, the City of Hinton and Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum. We encourage local musicians and businesses. The Festival is a great way to support our community. Along with the Festival, the Museum will be giving tours from 1-4 PM. Come out and join the fun on your Labor Day Saturday, September 3rd. Line-up 12:00 – 1:00 Chris Hopson 1:15 – 2:15 Common Ground 2:30 – 3:00 Greenbrier Academy Drummers 3:15 – 4:15 Darrell Ramsey 4:30 – 5:30 Whyte Noise 5:45 – 6:45 Valley Bluegrass 7:00 – 9:00 Lady D The post Festival of the Rivers announces line-up appeared first on The Hinton News.
WV, KY, PA Texas Roadhouse locations to donate profits to flood relief
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Aug. 9, 28 Texas Roadhouse locations in West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania will donate 100% of their profits to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. The Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund was established to help victims of the flooding that hit eastern Kentucky starting on July 26, […]
Many events planned this month in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A lot is happening in the month of August in Beckley. Take a look at some of the events that are planned this month. Fridays in the Park continue: 8/5 – Lady D, 8/12 – How Great Thou Art Theatre Group (Motown), 8-19 – Chris Oxley Quartet, 8-26 – Lost Cannon Bluegrass Band & Shane Ingram.
Best Western Plus Beckley Inn Opens in Beckley, West Virginia
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of the Best Western Plus Beckley Inn, located at 125 Hylton Lane in Beckley, West Virginia. The hotel is owned by Vishnu Patel of V.P. Management and features 88 guestrooms, nine of which are suites. The Best Western Plus Beckley Inn recently...
Local Humane Society overcrowded, needs help with adoptions
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–The Greenbrier County Humane Society is over capacity for cats. Whether you’re looking for an energetic young kitty or a loyal older cat, the humane society needs the feline parents of Greenbrier County to help them deal with their overcrowding situation. “We’re doing better with dogs, but with cats, we are pretty […]
New Sophia Goodwill opening in September
SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Thrift shoppers rejoice today, August 1, 2022 as the new, local Goodwill location announced its grand opening date. The company posted on its Facebook with information about its grand opening. The post confirmed the store will be opening its doors September 1, 2022 at 9a.m. The store will be located at […]
Fayette County Park pool to stay closed for the rest of the Summer
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Those looking to swim away the heat in Fayette County will need to search for another pool! The Fayette County Parks confirmed today, August 4, 2022, their pool will not be opening at all this season. Wayne Workman, with Fayette County Parks, said when Park services filled their pool for the […]
Starlite Drive-In to host official Grand Opening celebration
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The increasingly popular Starlite Drive-In of Oak Hill may technically have opened its doors some time ago, but that hasn’t stopped the venue from announcing its Grand Opening celebration, set to take place this Saturday. The celebratory event is intended to run through...
Loyalty program comes to 4 West Virginia dispensaries
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Four West Virginia dispensaries are participating in a national cannabis loyalty program that is as simple as downloading an app. Medical marijuana patients who use the Cannabist locations in Morgantown, Beckley, St. Albans or Williamstown can download “Stash Cash” from the App Store to earn and redeem rewards, place orders, receive […]
Dog Days of Summer continue with showers and storms Friday
Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, & McDowell County until 10PM, Sunday, August 7th. Multiple days of scattered heavy downpours are expected over grounds near saturated from rain last week. Flash Flooding could occur with repeated rounds of rain so monitor rising water closely and remember #TurnAroundDontDrown. Friday features a few...
W.Va special needs classroom described as place of 'torture' as judge sentences teacher
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a story that made headlines and sparked change in West Virginia law when it comes to penalties for teachers abusing students and cameras in special needs classrooms. On Tuesday, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced a now former special education teacher to the...
Two weeks after Buchanan County flood, ‘the hardest part is getting ready to happen’
GRUNDY – Ida Proffitt sat on a couch in the lobby of the Comfort Inn in Grundy and folded clothes, one eye on the dark green swirls of the radar image that was lighting up the TV a few feet away. It was July 28, two weeks and two...
WVSP gets new technology for body discovery
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) just added new technology to assist its crime response teams in a variety of ways, primarily body discovery. The WVSP Forensic Lab recently added new FINDAR technology to its Crime Scene Response Team Unit. FINDAR is ground penetrating radar that can be used to assist […]
Grass clippings on the road can be a hazard for motorcycles
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –There are several factors that can make motorcycle riding extremely dangerous, including what’s on the road. One thing is for certain – two things that don’t mix are motorcycles and grass clippings. If you’re out mowing grass or completing yard work, make sure the debris doesn’t fall into the road. Leaving leaves […]
Princeton Community Hospital holds active shooter drill
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Princeton Community Hospital spent two to three months planning and preparing for Wednesday’s active shooter drill. The hospital recruited the help of the Princeton Police Department and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for the drill. Karen Bowling, CEO of PCH, and Lieutenant Eric Pugh, a detective with PPD, said this is […]
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Beckley Police to conduct safety checkpoint in Beckley on August 6
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a seat belt safety checkpoint on Saturday, August 6. The checkpoint will take place from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Second Street on Thornhill Courts the Register-Herald reports. An alternate location will be placed on the 700 block of Maxwell Hill Road.
