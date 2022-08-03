Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill

Read on mix957gr.com
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy Stengel
Low-level presence of hexavalent chromium detected in Hubbell Pond and Kent Lake
State officials said Friday that a low-level presence of hexavalent chromium was detected in Hubbell Pond in Milford.
Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter
ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit under heat advisory throughout weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Metro Detroit this weekend with heat index values forecast at 95 and above. Warm, muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress that will be most notable in more urbanized areas of southeast Oakland County, southern Macomb County and much of Wayne County, especially in Detroit and neighboring communities, the weather service said.
WXYZ
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
plymouthvoice.com
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
candgnews.com
Lake St. Clair shipwrecks hold untapped history
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — It’s not even a thought for most boaters who venture out into Lake St. Clair whether they’re a few hundred, or even 50 yards away from history. Dating back to its founding designation in 1679, Lake St. Clair, which contains over 430 square miles of freshwater, is home to some of the most historic vessels to ever make way on the lake.
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know
Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Residents urged to avoid section of Huron River after cancer-causing chemical spill
Oakland and Livingston County residents are being warned to avoid the Huron River after a hazardous chemical linked to cancer was released into the water over the weekend.
ecurrent.com
Shopping for Women’s Clothes in the Ann Arbor Area
I own a summer dress that I found in a small boutique on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It’s a halter dress that ties in the back – the bow a built in accessory – its straps drape gracefully down my back. It’s mostly black and white, with a thick fluorescent yellow stripe at its hem, and for about five minutes, the dress almost wasn’t mine.
Detroit News
Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges
Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Comfort food is key at Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill
ANN ARBOR, MI — If someone is looking for comfort food then his restaurant is the place to go, Jim Koli, owner of Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill said. The family diner, a popular spot for breakfast and lunch, recently celebrated its 29th anniversary. The Northside Grill’s most popular...
MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie
Preventing deadly highway crashes is the goal of a new campaign Michigan State Police is launching this weekend.
WOOD
Funnel Clouds Thursday PM
The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
michiganradio.org
City of Ann Arbor prepares for possible chromium contamination at its drinking water intake
State and Ann Arbor officials will be regularly testing water from the Huron River for hexavalent chromium in the coming weeks. That's after a manufacturing company released a large amount of the carcinogenic chemical into the river. Brian Steglitz is manager for water treatment services for Ann Arbor. He says...
