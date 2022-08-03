ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill

By Tommy Carroll
Mix 95.7FM
Mix 95.7FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mix957gr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter

ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County

LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit under heat advisory throughout weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Metro Detroit this weekend with heat index values forecast at 95 and above. Warm, muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress that will be most notable in more urbanized areas of southeast Oakland County, southern Macomb County and much of Wayne County, especially in Detroit and neighboring communities, the weather service said.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Flat Rock, MI
Government
City
Monroe, MI
City
Ypsilanti, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Oakland County, MI
Pets & Animals
County
Livingston County, MI
State
Ohio State
City
Rockwood, MI
City
Wixom, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
Ann Arbor, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Livingston County, MI
Government
Oakland County, MI
Government
City
Flat Rock, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Dexter, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Lifestyle
Oakland County, MI
Lifestyle
Livingston County, MI
Pets & Animals
City
Belleville, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Livingston County, MI
Lifestyle
City
Ann Arbor, MI
plymouthvoice.com

﻿﻿DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township

Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
PLYMOUTH, MI
candgnews.com

Lake St. Clair shipwrecks hold untapped history

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — It’s not even a thought for most boaters who venture out into Lake St. Clair whether they’re a few hundred, or even 50 yards away from history. Dating back to its founding designation in 1679, Lake St. Clair, which contains over 430 square miles of freshwater, is home to some of the most historic vessels to ever make way on the lake.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Great Lakes#Fish#Osha#Kayaks#Fox#Tribar Manufacturing#Kensington
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
ecurrent.com

Shopping for Women’s Clothes in the Ann Arbor Area

I own a summer dress that I found in a small boutique on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It’s a halter dress that ties in the back – the bow a built in accessory – its straps drape gracefully down my back. It’s mostly black and white, with a thick fluorescent yellow stripe at its hem, and for about five minutes, the dress almost wasn’t mine.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Macomb County plans to remove, repair or replace 22 bridges

Macomb Township — More than a third of Macomb County’s 225 bridges need repairs or removal, county officials said at a Friday news conference where they discussed an $80 million bridge repair program. The county has started planning for fixing or removing 22 bridges in the next few...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit

The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
DETROIT, MI
WOOD

Funnel Clouds Thursday PM

The pictures of funnel clouds above and below were tweeted out by the Grand Rapids National Weather Service Thursday afternoon. They said: “Funnel clouds have been observed in Gratiot and Clinton Counties this afternoon and evening. Here’s one that was seen near Perrinton in Gratiot County around 3:30 pm on August 4th. We do not expect these to reach the ground or do any damage.”
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 95.7FM Today’s Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy