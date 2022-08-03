ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 15 years after unprovoked attack on homeless man

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

(BCN) — A Salinas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading no contest to attempted murder, the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Mark Sandoval, 30, also pleaded no contest to personally inflicting great bodily injury on another, using a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a concealed firearm.

On December 21, 2019, Salinas Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they observed a transient male suffering from numerous, serious stab wounds to his chest and torso. The injuries were life-threatening but he survived with the help of medical intervention, police said.

Police said they found video surveillance that captured the entire incident. The video showed the victim sleeping in a corner of a parking garage and Sandoval staring at the man while he slept. Sandoval then looked around the surrounding area and then returned to the victim. He stood over him and then began to stab him repeatedly. After stabbing him over a dozen times, Sandoval fled the area.

Police located Sandoval the following day. He was in possession of a stolen, loaded firearm.

Authorities said that there was no substantive history between Sandoval and his victim that would explain a motive for the attack.

Officers claim that when they attempted to question Sandoval about the crime he would not make any statements regarding what happened but rather made “multiple incoherent” statements about his family. Sandoval was sentenced by the Honorable Mark E. Hood, prosecutors said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

