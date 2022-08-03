Tompkins County living wage increases by 8.36%

Read on ithacavoice.com
Ground Breaks on Ithaca Construction Project
A 75-million dollar public housing rehabilitation and construction project in Ithaca has begun. Governor Hochul announced the project will update two outdated Housing Authority properties to restore 36 apartments and replace another property with a 118 unit building. “My administration is steadfast in our commitment to preserving and creating affordable...
NewsChannel 36
Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The ground broke on 625 Hancock Street in Ithaca Friday morning for an affordable housing project. The groundbreaking of the new Northside apartments officially kicks off construction on the $75 million redevelopment project. The Ithaca Housing Authority was joined alongside New York's Department of Homes and...
cnycentral.com
Confusion over when eligible New Yorkers will get their homeowner tax rebate check
We're tracking the one-time homeowner tax rebate credit checks being sent out to eligible New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the perk just before the June primary election, and the state's Department of Taxation and Finance says about 2.5 million people qualify. The department's website says you qualify based on...
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County Names New CEO
The YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County has named Christie Thornton as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 1st. Selected by the Y’s Board of Directors following a nationwide search, Thornton will succeed Frank Towner, who retired from the Y in January. During the search process, the organization was led by Interim CEO and Associate Executive Director Teresa Morehouse.
Upset Over Building Demolitions – Halftown Opponents Hold Demonstration
They kept their distance, but they let patrons of the Lakeside Trading Store in Seneca Falls know that “Clint Halftown has to go!”. That was the chant for almost three hours Friday night as about 30 opponents of Clint Halftown stood across East Bayard Street and taunted Cayuga Nation Police Officers and Lakeside Trading customers.
wskg.org
Tompkins County Legislature recap: Police staffing, free TCAT, Starbucks condemnation
There was a lot on the docket during the most recent meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, plus some debate not tied to any specific motions. Here’s a recap. There was notably no discussion of the two ongoing ethics investigations into Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety effort, despite clashes this week between the county investigation lead Rich John and Ithaca Acting Mayor Laura Lewis.
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
Letter to the Editor: In support of Leslie Danks Burke
This is a letter to the editor written by a group of State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke supporters. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor for consideration, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Planned Parenthood is an enormous force for...
Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
Affordable Renovated Home in Binghamton Ready for New Owner
The Broome County Land Bank and First Ward Action Council have the keys ready for a new homeowner to move into the first renovated home of the year located in the City of Binghamton. The groups have announced the completion of work at the single-family home at 33 Linden Street...
County pauses North Tioga Street property teardown decision until October
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Legislature held its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night, featuring a lengthy discussion on downtown Ithaca crime, further discussion on the local Starbucks issues and the presentation of the Tompkins County Recovery and Resilience Plan. There will be further coverage of the county’s Starbucks decision...
COVID Cases Down, Hospitalizations & Deaths Up in So. Tier
With school just around the corner, local health officials are keeping a close eye on the infection trends for COVID-19. Recently, there had been a drop in overall new cases but the number of serious illness requiring hospitalization and deaths in the Southern Tier have been up as the new variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread.
‘Substantial upgrades’ at Campbell cheese facility to bring 75 jobs
CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Upstate Farms Cheese facility in Campbell, N.Y. is slated for “substantial upgrades” under its new owner, bringing dozens of jobs to the area, according to the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency. At the end of June 2022, BelGioioso Cheese bought the former Upstate Farms facility on Main Street in […]
cortlandvoice.com
City police & County DSS discuss homelessness assistance
The City of Cortland Police Department and the Cortland County Department of Social Services (DSS) officials say some of the unhoused individuals who are in encampments have been found by police in the last month. “We have found a couple dozen encampments,” City police chief Paul Sandy said of the...
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
wxhc.com
2022 Cortland County Distinguished Citizen to be Awarded to Norm Stitzel
The Boy Scouts of America and the Baden-Powell Council will honor Norm Stitzel with their Cortland County Distinguished Citizen award on October 4th during their annual fundraising dinner held at the Hathaway House in Solon, NY. Norm is being recognized for his significant contributions, service, and achievements for the Cortland...
Overnight Closures Of Interstate 81 Between Exits 16 And 17 In Onondaga County Beginning August 8
CNY – The New York State Department of Transportation is alerting motorists to upcoming overnight closures of Interstate 81 between Exits 16 (U.S. Route 11/Nedrow) and 17 (S Salina St./Brighton Ave./S State St.) in the Town of Nedrow, Onondaga County. The closures are necessary to facilitate the construction of the Sentinel Heights Bridge that crosses I-81 and will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Monday, August 8, weather permitting, at the following locations:
Windmill blade recycling facility coming to Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels. The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to […]
Update on Owasco Lake 9 Element Plan
As the many continue to advocate for the health of Owasco Lake and its watershed, Auburn City Councilor Terry Cuddy has an update on the lake’s 9 Element Plan after a July 25th meeting:. Despite the progress, Cuddy says New York State needs to be doing more. Auburn City...
Dollar General proposes location at former southside Walgreens
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Walgreens on Elmira’s southside may become a Dollar General next year, according to plans in the City Planning Commission Agenda. The agenda for the Elmira City Planning Commission’s August 4 meeting included an application from the Dollar General Corporation to add a location on the southside. The plan in […]
