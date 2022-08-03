Read on www.spinalcolumnonline.com
Toxic chemical found in Hubbell Pond in Milford
A cancer causing chemical has been found in a local pond. Today authorities say the chemical spill stemming from a manufacturing plant in Wixom has now been found in Milford.
Low-level presence of hexavalent chromium detected in Hubbell Pond and Kent Lake
State officials said Friday that a low-level presence of hexavalent chromium was detected in Hubbell Pond in Milford.
Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter
ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
Water samples taken from contaminated Huron River expected Thursday
State investigators say Tribar's Wixom facility released several thousand gallons of liquid containing hexavalent chromium into a sewer that discharges into the Huron River.
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
Friends of Highland Rec obtains $1.8 million grant
Friends of Highland Recreation Area (FOHRA), a local nonprofit, was recently granted $1.8 million in funding from the State of Michigan to further its work at the historic Edsel and Eleanor Ford Haven Hill estate. “This one-time allotment of funds, part of the 2022-2023 State of Michigan approved budget, was...
Lake St. Clair shipwrecks hold untapped history
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — It’s not even a thought for most boaters who venture out into Lake St. Clair whether they’re a few hundred, or even 50 yards away from history. Dating back to its founding designation in 1679, Lake St. Clair, which contains over 430 square miles of freshwater, is home to some of the most historic vessels to ever make way on the lake.
Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill
The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
Wixom police investigate factory that put chemicals into Huron River
WIXOM, MI — Local law enforcement has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances of a release at an auto supplier that put cancer-causing contaminates in the Huron River through a wastewater discharge. Lieutenant Mark Bradley of the Wixom Police Department confirmed a local investigation is looking into what...
Michigan is 41% water. How much of it is contaminated by dangerous chemicals?
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark speaks to an environmental specialist, a chemist and lawmakers to find out what exactly hexavalent chromium is, how it ended up in the Huron River, and just how dangerous it is.
Officials warn people not to swim, fish in Huron River due to cancer-causing chemical: What to know
WIXOM, Mich. – Officials are warning residents not to swim, fish or take water from certain areas of the Huron River after a dangerous chemical spill. Hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing. Contaminated water from the treatment facility was released into the...
Michigan officials issue Huron River warning after chemical spill from Wixom sewage plant
State officials are urging the public to avoid all contact with Huron River water in a stretch of the river in Oakland and Livingston counties, after learning of a company's release of potentially harmful hexavalent chromium into the Wixom sewer treatment system that outflows into the river. The Michigan departments of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Health and Human Services recommended Tuesday afternoon that until further notice, people and pets avoid contact with Huron River water in...
Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know
Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Wixom auto supplier releases harmful contaminant into Huron River, state says
Michigan health and environmental authorities on Tuesday issued a warning to residents about the release of a harmful liquid into the Huron River by an automotive supplier with a history of contaminating the waterway. Wixom-based Tribar Manufacturing released "several thousand gallons" of contaminated liquid into the sewer system and notified...
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
