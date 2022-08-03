ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wixom, MI

MLive

Ann Arbor council authorizes legal action against Huron River polluter

ANN ARBOR, MI — After the latest release of toxic pollution into the Huron River from Tribar Technologies, Ann Arbor officials may take legal action against the Wixom company. “Tribar’s periodic pollution of the Huron River is, of course, outrageous and entirely unacceptable,” Mayor Christopher Taylor said, adding he...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County

LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
plymouthvoice.com

﻿﻿DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township

Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Spinal Column

Friends of Highland Rec obtains $1.8 million grant

Friends of Highland Recreation Area (FOHRA), a local nonprofit, was recently granted $1.8 million in funding from the State of Michigan to further its work at the historic Edsel and Eleanor Ford Haven Hill estate. “This one-time allotment of funds, part of the 2022-2023 State of Michigan approved budget, was...
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
candgnews.com

Lake St. Clair shipwrecks hold untapped history

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — It’s not even a thought for most boaters who venture out into Lake St. Clair whether they’re a few hundred, or even 50 yards away from history. Dating back to its founding designation in 1679, Lake St. Clair, which contains over 430 square miles of freshwater, is home to some of the most historic vessels to ever make way on the lake.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Warning: People and Pets Stay Out of Huron River Due to Spill

The last thing our Michigan waters needed was another chemical spill and now authorities are telling people and pets to stay out of the Huron River. The Huron River is 130 miles long and runs east to Lake Erie. It passes through several counties including Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Monroe. There are 13 parks, game areas, and recreation areas that are connected to the Huron River. The river runs through the cities of Dexter, Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, Belleville, Flat Rock, and Rockwood.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan officials issue Huron River warning after chemical spill from Wixom sewage plant

State officials are urging the public to avoid all contact with Huron River water in a stretch of the river in Oakland and Livingston counties, after learning of a company's release of potentially harmful hexavalent chromium into the Wixom sewer treatment system that outflows into the river. The Michigan departments of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Health and Human Services recommended Tuesday afternoon that until further notice, people and pets avoid contact with Huron River water in...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Heat advisory for Metro Detroit in effect till Sunday night -- what to know

Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties are under a heat advisory until 10 p.m. Sunday. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit.
Crain's Detroit Business

Wixom auto supplier releases harmful contaminant into Huron River, state says

Michigan health and environmental authorities on Tuesday issued a warning to residents about the release of a harmful liquid into the Huron River by an automotive supplier with a history of contaminating the waterway. Wixom-based Tribar Manufacturing released "several thousand gallons" of contaminated liquid into the sewer system and notified...
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
DEARBORN, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI

