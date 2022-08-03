Man charged with stealing $10,000 from casino vault in Durant

Read on www.koco.com
bowienewsonline.com
Man arrested for arson at new home in Bowie
A 43-year-old Whitesboro man has been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a newly built home in Bowie Wednesday morning. City of Bowie firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 7 a.m. on Aug. 3. Construction of the new home was recently completed by Rojelio Aranda and Thomas Rivera.
Second man arrested following deadly dispensary shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a second man has been arrested in connection to a July attempted medical marijuana dispensary robbery in Thackerville resulted in the death of one of the robbery suspects.
Oklahoma truck driver honored for saving motorcyclist
An Oklahoma truck driver is being honored for his actions that saved a motorcyclist following a crash.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney PD Drug Arrest for Possession and Distribution
Caney PD says this was a culmination of a lot of hard work and many hours that officers put in to help get drugs off the streets. Caney PD would like to thank the citizens of Caney as well as citizens from Independence and the Independence Police Department who all helped apprehend Fahler.
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
KXII.com
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping. Sheriff Donald Yow said it happened Thursday afternoon, and the only description they have at this time is that the vehicle is dark colored SUV driven by a Hispanic male. Sheriff Yow said more information will be...
KTEN.com
Bryan County man behind bars after leading police on pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A Bryan County man is behind bars after leading Durant police on a pursuit Wednesday. Detective Brandon Mitchell said police tried to pull over 49-year-old Jason Shoemake for a traffic violation. But he failed to pull, over leading police on a chase through Durant. "During...
News On 6
Tribal Police Arrest Man They Say Embezzled Thousands From Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. - Court documents said Gregory Perry stole ten thousand dollars from a casino vault last year where he worked as a clerk. Investigators said Perry later admitted to spending much of that on alcohol and gambling.
KTEN.com
Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
fox4news.com
Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman
SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
KTEN.com
Big rig, SUV collide on Marshall County highway; 2 hurt
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Two motorists were injured Thursday morning when their sport utility vehicle was T-boned by an 18-wheeler on U.S. 377 in Marshall County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the SUV pulled out from a stop sign at Buncombe Creek Road about one mile north of the Willis Bridge when it was struck by the oncoming big rig at around 9:15 a.m.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
KXII.com
Woman indicted for hindering apprehension of Ladonia murder suspect
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The woman accused of helping one of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted has been indicted for hindering apprehension or prosecution. Carmen Cuba is accused of driving Justin Marquiwis Cuba away from the scene of a shooting in Ladonia back in August. Police said 48-year-old JC Campbell...
KXII.com
Denison man arrested for assaulting police officer
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is in the Grayson County Jail after being charged with three counts of assaulting a peace officer. Denison police said they responded to a disturbance call off of East Morton Street early Sunday morning, where Darian Tray Thomas resisted arrest by kicking, spitting, and punching the officers.
KXII.com
Neighbors wanting change at dangerous intersection after fatal crash
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Wednesday night News 12 reported about a fatal accident on Preston Rd in Denison, on Thursday, neighbors spoke out on wanting change on that road. Five people in an SUV were traveling down Preston Rd going north, when they lost control, crashed into a tree, and...
KXII.com
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A string of favors, bribery, love affairs, and fraud all laid out in a public trial at the federal courthouse in Sherman. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant gave former Richardson Mayor Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, and her husband Mark Jordan 6 years in federal prison each.
Skydiver hurt in Fannin County jump has now died at a McKinney hospital
A skydiver who crashed to Earth in Fannin County over the weekend has now died. The accident was Sunday afternoon when the victim became entangled in his parachute, crashing outside of Whitewright.
Skydiver injured in hard landing in Fannin County
A Fannin County skydiver is recovering from some broken bones after a hard landing in Whitewright yesterday. The calls came in just before 2 p.m. from Skydive Spaceland, a parachuting club in rural Fannin County
