Tigers put Tarik Skubal on injured list, bring up 2 new players

Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future
Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera fueled speculation regarding his future in the majors on Thursday. He noted ahead of the Tigers’ home matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays that he was unsure about whether he would decide to play in the 2023 campaign, as he mentioned that he needed to “talk to everybody to see […] The post Miguel Cabrera drops truth bomb on his Tigers future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t feel well right now’: Miguel Cabrera gets brutally honest on Tigers’ future
Miguel Cabrera is slowly approaching the end of his mega-deal with the Detroit Tigers. Cabrera, who signed a monstrous 8-year, $248 million deal with the Tigers back in 2016, has two more seasons left on his deal before he and the Tigers have a mutual option for the final two seasons. Currently plagued by injury, the 39-year-old got brutally honest on his MLB future, admitting that he’s not currently feeling up to it. Via Evan Petzold, Cabrera admitted that he doesn’t “feel too well right now,” amid looming discussions about his status for the 2023 season.
MLB・
Sloppy gloves doom Detroit Tigers again in 6-2 loss to Tampa Bay Rays
Sloppy play has been the Detroit Tigers' identity since the All-Star break. The Tigers capitalized on a pair of errors from Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz in the bottom of the third inning Thursday, but in the top of the next inning, two miscues from the Tigers' defense put them back in the hole.
Yardbarker
Twins' bullpen implodes again, Blue Jays dominate series opener
The Minnesota Twins bullpen had another rough night, allowing the Toronto Blue Jays to erupt for nine runs in the final four innings during a 9-3 loss on Thursday night. The Twins were in good shape through the first five innings thanks to the pitching of Sonny Gray. The veteran held Toronto hitless through the first four frames before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth.
Blue Jays place All-Star OF George Springer on 10-day IL with elbow inflammation
The Toronto Blue Jays currently sit atop the American League Wild Card standings but have just a slim two-game advantage over the Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners. If they hope to keep pace in the playoff hunt, they'll have to do so without All-Star outfielder George Springer for the foreseeable future.
MLB・
thecomeback.com
Foul ball yields disastrous and incredible results for Tigers fan
We’ve seen foul balls go both impeccably well and disastrously bad for fans at Major League ballparks this season. In Thursday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, we saw both. It started bad when a foul ball from Tigers shortstop Javier...
FOX Sports
Lowe, Arozarena power Tampa Bay to 6-2 win over Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 Thursday night. Randy Arozarena had four hits for Tampa Bay, which won back-to-back games for the first time since the All-Star break.
FOX Sports
Rays aim to keep win streak alive against the Tigers
Tampa Bay Rays (57-49, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (42-66, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (10-4, 2.07 ERA, .83 WHIP, 158 strikeouts); Tigers: Garrett Hill (1-3, 5.88 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -266, Tigers +218; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo not in lineup for Tigers Saturday evening
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Baddoo is being replaced in left field by Victor Reyes versus Rays starter Shane McClanahan. In 95 plate appearances this season, Baddoo has a .149 batting average with a .416 OPS, 1 home...
Yardbarker
Tigers Legend Miguel Cabrera Mulling Future Over Amid Knee Pain
Miguel Cabrera's career could end sooner than he initially planned. The Detroit Tigers legend previously stated that he wanted to play through the end of the 2023 season. But the 39-year-old has been battling right knee pain for weeks, which could make him reconsider his plans beyond this season. "I...
