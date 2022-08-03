Read on www.kpbs.org
San Diego’s mayor talks housing
Mayor Gloria talks climate plan, housing proposals
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about the city’s updated climate action plan and a new proposal to increase housing. And, nearly half of women in California are rent burdened. A new report by the Gender Equity Policy Institute finds the greatest impacts on Black and Latina women, single mothers and elderly women who live alone. Then, from North County to South County, you may have noticed herds of goats in open spaces. It’s not a new petting zoo: these goats are actually working to help prevent fires. Plus, San Diego County Republican Congressman Darrel Issa did not vote to certify Joe Biden’s election on January 6, 2021. As Issa stands for re-election this fall, how will his stance on election fraud resonate with voters? Also, a medical student killed in rural Mexico last month is bringing attention to the dangers Mexican some medical students face from cartels. Finally, Klondike announced Wednesday that it may revisit production of the iconic Choco Taco in the near future following the strong community backlash.
Goats try to prevent wildfires in San Diego, one bite at a time
Goat grazing for fire abatement isn't a new idea. But it is a new program for San Diego Gas & Electric. Last month, the energy company kicked off a goat grazing pilot program in Oceanside. “One of the last things we want at SDG&E is for our infrastructure to ever...
Residents urge judge to reject SVP placement in Borrego Springs
Residents of the rural community of Borrego Springs urged a judge Friday to reject placing a 79- year-old man classified as a sexually violent predator into a home in their neighborhood. The proposal by state hospital officials is to place Douglas Badger into a home at 1619 Zuni Trail, where...
Sewage-contaminated water doesn't keep some beachgoers out of the ocean
Signs next to the Imperial Beach Pier warn people to stay out of the water. But people were swimming in the ocean anyway. According to the county, beach closures occur when water-testing results show bacterial levels that exceed state health standards and can cause illness. The high levels of bacteria can be caused by sewage releases or cross-border flow.
UC San Diego, Rady Children's Hospital join national long-COVID-19 study
Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego have joined a nationwide study intended to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19, it was announced Friday. The $1.15 billion, four-year study, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, is called the Researching COVID to Enhance...
Chula Vista has a new elementary school — and a new free meals program
As school districts across the county continue to open for the fall semester, there is excitement and uncertainty about being back on campus. Fahari L. Jeffers Elementary just opened in the Chula Vista Elementary School District, with 350 students on the Otay Ranch campus. It is named after a local legend.
San Diego weekend arts events: sculpture, Paris, '116 Drawings' and more
Art Produce: AiR Open House and '116 Drawings of Ketanji Brown Jackson'. Alexander Zimmerman, or Zim, recently received his MFA from SDSU with a series of livestreamed portraiture, primarily of significant figures in social justice and current events. In an exhibition at Art Produce, he further explored this relationship between the internet, activism and his mark-making style of artmaking and performance by gradually livestreaming the works in "116 Drawings of Ketanji Brown Jackson." The finished effect is striking, with all 116 works filling the walls of the gallery, and it can also be viewed from the sidewalk along University Ave. in North Park, day or night. The exhibition closes on Saturday with a reception.
Woman who accused San Diego State football players of rape speaks out
Editor's Note: The following story includes a description of a sexual assault, which some readers may find disturbing. It was supposed to be a Halloween party. But it ended up changing a young woman's life. She said she was raped by members of the San Diego State University football team.
San Diego police complete investigation into rape allegations against SDSU football players, forward case to DA's office
The San Diego Police Department announced Thursday that it had completed its 10-month investigation into the reported gang rape of a teenage girl, allegedly by members of the San Diego State football team. Police say no arrests have been made in the "very complex" case but that they had submitted...
Man sentenced to life without parole for Navy corpsman's 2018 Oceanside murder
A man who gunned down a female Navy corpsman at an Oceanside apartment complex nearly four years ago was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Eduardo Arriola, 29, was convicted by a Vista jury earlier this year of first-degree murder, plus a special circumstance allegation of...
