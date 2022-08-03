ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KPBS

San Diego’s mayor talks housing

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about the city's updated climate action plan and housing and homelessness in the city. In other news, border officials are pressing pause on construction at Friendship Park. Plus, monkeypox cases in San Diego County are on the rise.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Mayor Gloria talks climate plan, housing proposals

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria talks about the city’s updated climate action plan and a new proposal to increase housing. And, nearly half of women in California are rent burdened. A new report by the Gender Equity Policy Institute finds the greatest impacts on Black and Latina women, single mothers and elderly women who live alone. Then, from North County to South County, you may have noticed herds of goats in open spaces. It’s not a new petting zoo: these goats are actually working to help prevent fires. Plus, San Diego County Republican Congressman Darrel Issa did not vote to certify Joe Biden’s election on January 6, 2021. As Issa stands for re-election this fall, how will his stance on election fraud resonate with voters? Also, a medical student killed in rural Mexico last month is bringing attention to the dangers Mexican some medical students face from cartels. Finally, Klondike announced Wednesday that it may revisit production of the iconic Choco Taco in the near future following the strong community backlash.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Greenhouse Gas#Action Plan#Climate Action#Cap
KPBS

Sewage-contaminated water doesn't keep some beachgoers out of the ocean

Signs next to the Imperial Beach Pier warn people to stay out of the water. But people were swimming in the ocean anyway. According to the county, beach closures occur when water-testing results show bacterial levels that exceed state health standards and can cause illness. The high levels of bacteria can be caused by sewage releases or cross-border flow.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
KPBS

UC San Diego, Rady Children's Hospital join national long-COVID-19 study

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego have joined a nationwide study intended to better understand the long-term impact of COVID-19, it was announced Friday. The $1.15 billion, four-year study, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, is called the Researching COVID to Enhance...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego weekend arts events: sculpture, Paris, '116 Drawings' and more

Art Produce: AiR Open House and '116 Drawings of Ketanji Brown Jackson'. Alexander Zimmerman, or Zim, recently received his MFA from SDSU with a series of livestreamed portraiture, primarily of significant figures in social justice and current events. In an exhibition at Art Produce, he further explored this relationship between the internet, activism and his mark-making style of artmaking and performance by gradually livestreaming the works in "116 Drawings of Ketanji Brown Jackson." The finished effect is striking, with all 116 works filling the walls of the gallery, and it can also be viewed from the sidewalk along University Ave. in North Park, day or night. The exhibition closes on Saturday with a reception.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy