Read on www.eonline.com
Related
The Santa Clauses Series Find Its Christmas Witch
Watch: Tim Allen's "The Santa Clause": Live From E! Rewind. The holidays are about to get witchy. Just Shoot Me! alum Laura San Giacomo has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, according to Deadline. San Giacomo will play "La Befana—a Christmas Witch from Italian folklore who...
Lady A Postpones Tour as Band Member Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"
Watch: Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey. The band members of Lady A are looking after their own. The country music group announced on Aug. 4 that they're postponing their Request Line Tour so member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our...
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Share a "Magical" Moment With Their Twins at Butterfly Exhibit
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Another day, another family outing for Nick Cannon. Just days after renting out a water park for 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, the All That alum reunited with Abby de la Rosa and their two kids, 13-month-old Zion and Zillion, for a visit to the South Coast Botanical Gardens in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
iCarly’s Jennette McCurdy Views Her Relationship With Her Mom as “Conditioning”
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy is reexamining her relationship with her late mom Debra McCurdy. The Nickelodeon star, who appeared on hit programs iCarly and Sam & Cat, opened up about her experience being raised in the spotlight by what she described as her controlling mother.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Burns for Acceptance in New Music Video Role
Watch: Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley SHUTS DOWN Live Interview. As it turns out, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is going to dance. One last time. After dazzling viewers—and of course, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton—on the second season of the hit Netflix series, the actress is starring as the diamond in ODESZA's new music video, "Love Letter." While Simone is experienced in being the object of desire as Kate Sharma, she finds herself to be the bane of others' existence in the four-minute visuals.
Jeff Goldblum Shares His Hopes For Season 3 Of ‘The World According To Jeff Goldblum’ – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. Jeff Goldblum is the executive producer and host of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic and Disney+. He joined Deadline for its Contenders Television: The Nominees panel and talked about how each season is mapped out — and he also teases what he hopes to see in a possible Season 3. Goldblum explained that the show is a “very collaborative” effort on the ideas that are “batted around” by NatGeo executives, his producing partner and the crew making the show. He said that ahead of Season 2 he was given a...
16 Hilarious Actors Who Can Also Pull Off Dramatic Roles, And I Am Beyond Impressed By Their Range
"I don’t get offered stuff where it’s just about relationships and family and love. It’s like, 'It’s about a family.' 'OK, and are there any animals talking in it?'"
Selena Gomez Makes a Splash During Italy Vacation With Producer Andrea Iervolino and Friends
Watch: Selena Gomez to Produce Reboot of 1980s Film Working Girl. Just weeks after ringing in her 30th birthday, Selena Gomez was simply thriving during a boating trip with producer Andrea Iervolino and friends. On Aug. 3, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer was all-smiles as she soaked up the sun aboard a yacht anchored near Positano, Italy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Joey King Has No Regrets Over The Kissing Booth
Watch: Joey King & Bad Bunny GUSH Over Brad Pitt at Bullet Train Premiere. Joey King isn't here for any The Kissing Booth slander. It's been a few years since the first installment of the Netflix trilogy aired, but the 23-year-old actress wants you to know she still holds the films close to her heart.
The MixtapE! Presents John Legend, Olivia O'Brien and More New Music Musts
Watch: Inside John Legend's Love in Las Vegas Residency. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Sorry, Parents: Baby Shark Is Getting Its Own Movie
Watch: Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows. Plug your ears, there's a Baby Shark movie coming. The massively popular—and certainly divisive!—YouTube video and subsequent hit preschool series is coming to Paramount+ in the form of animated film Baby Shark's Big Movie!, hitting the streamer in late 2023.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos
Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Devil in Ohio Finds Emily Deschanel in the Middle of a Bone-Chilling Tale
Watch: The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories. Get ready for a satanic summer. Emily Deschanel stars in Devil in Ohio, based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Daria Polatin, hitting Netflix Sept. 2. In the limited series, "Midwestern psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis' (Deschanel) world is...
Marvel Star Will Poulter Confirms Romance With Model Bobby T in New Kissing Photos
Watch: Will Poulter Calls Michael Keaton a "Wonderful Guy" Pardon us while we marvel at these PDA pics. Will Poulter and Bobby T have gone public with their romance. The pair made their status clear while sharing a smooch on an Aug. 1 stroll in West Hollywood, Calif., as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their outing, Bobby and Will both sported athletic wear with smiles from ear to ear.
Anitta, J Balvin and More Performers Revealed for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Watch: J Balvin Talks Run-In With Ed Sheeran Before Grammys 2022. These artists will have viewers on their feet in no time. The first round of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced and the exciting list is full of fan-favorites: Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! At The Disco are all set to grace the main stage on Sunday, Aug. 28.
24 Producer Explains Why There Hasn't Been a Revival
With so many shows being revived, it's about time Fox brings back 24. The hit series, starring Kiefer Sutherland, aired for eight seasons between 2001 and 2014 and had a television movie on Fox before taking its final bow in 2014. Since then, there's been a lot of talk about bringing back the spy show, which followed agent counterterrorist agent Jack Bauer, but nothing has happened and fans want to know why.
Lea Michele Shares Throwback Glee Broadway Set Pic Ahead of Funny Girl Debut
Watch: Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl. On Aug 5., Lea Michele took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself visiting the August Wilson Theatre in New York City, the home of the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, which the actress is set to star in next month.
Queer Eye's Fab Five Tease What's to Come in Season 7
Watch: Queer Eye Cast Goes to New Orleans: All The Details. Queer Eye's next stop is none other than New Orleans. There, the Fab Five—a.k.a. Antoni Porowski, Karamo, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France—will continue to do what they do best by transforming the lives of those who deserve it the most.
Cole Sprouse’s Girlfriend Ari Fournier Shares Intimate Glimpse Into Their Relationship
Watch: Cole Sprouse's "Embarrassing" B-Day Gift to Donatella Versace. Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier are living a suite life together. In honor of the Riverdale star's 30th birthday, the model shared rare photos of the two and an adorable message celebrating her loved one. "Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you," Ari wrote in and Aug. 5 Instagram post. "I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world. Happy birthday my love, here's to 30."
How Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Role Exacerbated Eating Disorder
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy continues to reveal more details about her experience starring on iCarly. As scene-stealer Sam Puckett—first on iCarly and later the spin-off Sam & Cat—the actress was one of Nickelodeon's biggest stars. But Jennette is now peeling back the curtain on what it's like to be a child star in the upcoming memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she writes about the toxic relationship she had with her late mother Debra McCurdy, who she says contributed to her problems, including her struggles with anorexia and bulimia.
E! News
201K+
Followers
49K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0