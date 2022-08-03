ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The Santa Clauses Series Find Its Christmas Witch

Watch: Tim Allen's "The Santa Clause": Live From E! Rewind. The holidays are about to get witchy. Just Shoot Me! alum Laura San Giacomo has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, according to Deadline. San Giacomo will play "La Befana—a Christmas Witch from Italian folklore who...
TV SERIES
E! News

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Share a "Magical" Moment With Their Twins at Butterfly Exhibit

Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Another day, another family outing for Nick Cannon. Just days after renting out a water park for 11 year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, the All That alum reunited with Abby de la Rosa and their two kids, 13-month-old Zion and Zillion, for a visit to the South Coast Botanical Gardens in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cornett
Person
Meg Donnelly
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Sofia Wylie
E! News

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Burns for Acceptance in New Music Video Role

Watch: Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley SHUTS DOWN Live Interview. As it turns out, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is going to dance. One last time. After dazzling viewers—and of course, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton—on the second season of the hit Netflix series, the actress is starring as the diamond in ODESZA's new music video, "Love Letter." While Simone is experienced in being the object of desire as Kate Sharma, she finds herself to be the bane of others' existence in the four-minute visuals.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jeff Goldblum Shares His Hopes For Season 3 Of ‘The World According To Jeff Goldblum’ – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Goldblum is the executive producer and host of The World According to Jeff Goldblum from National Geographic and Disney+. He joined Deadline for its Contenders Television: The Nominees panel and talked about how each season is mapped out — and he also teases what he hopes to see in a possible Season 3. Goldblum explained that the show is a “very collaborative” effort on the ideas that are “batted around” by NatGeo executives, his producing partner and the crew making the show. He said that ahead of Season 2 he was given a...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Music#High School Musical#Camp Rock#E J#Hsm
E! News

Why Joey King Has No Regrets Over The Kissing Booth

Watch: Joey King & Bad Bunny GUSH Over Brad Pitt at Bullet Train Premiere. Joey King isn't here for any The Kissing Booth slander. It's been a few years since the first installment of the Netflix trilogy aired, but the 23-year-old actress wants you to know she still holds the films close to her heart.
MOVIES
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents John Legend, Olivia O'Brien and More New Music Musts

Watch: Inside John Legend's Love in Las Vegas Residency. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
MUSIC
E! News

Sorry, Parents: Baby Shark Is Getting Its Own Movie

Watch: Former Nickelodeon Stars Reminisce About Their Shows. Plug your ears, there's a Baby Shark movie coming. The massively popular—and certainly divisive!—YouTube video and subsequent hit preschool series is coming to Paramount+ in the form of animated film Baby Shark's Big Movie!, hitting the streamer in late 2023.
MOVIES
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Takes Her Senior Photos

Watch: Honey Boo-Boo to Undergo Weight Loss Procedure. Here comes the high school senior. Ahead of the new school year, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had her portrait taken and shared a sneak peak of the shots on social media. "Senior year!!" the 16-year-old captioned the Aug. 5 post, featuring...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Disney
E! News

Marvel Star Will Poulter Confirms Romance With Model Bobby T in New Kissing Photos

Watch: Will Poulter Calls Michael Keaton a "Wonderful Guy" Pardon us while we marvel at these PDA pics. Will Poulter and Bobby T have gone public with their romance. The pair made their status clear while sharing a smooch on an Aug. 1 stroll in West Hollywood, Calif., as seen in photos obtained by E! News. For their outing, Bobby and Will both sported athletic wear with smiles from ear to ear.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
E! News

Anitta, J Balvin and More Performers Revealed for 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Watch: J Balvin Talks Run-In With Ed Sheeran Before Grammys 2022. These artists will have viewers on their feet in no time. The first round of performers for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards have been announced and the exciting list is full of fan-favorites: Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid and Panic! At The Disco are all set to grace the main stage on Sunday, Aug. 28.
MUSIC
E! News

24 Producer Explains Why There Hasn't Been a Revival

With so many shows being revived, it's about time Fox brings back 24. The hit series, starring Kiefer Sutherland, aired for eight seasons between 2001 and 2014 and had a television movie on Fox before taking its final bow in 2014. Since then, there's been a lot of talk about bringing back the spy show, which followed agent counterterrorist agent Jack Bauer, but nothing has happened and fans want to know why.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Queer Eye's Fab Five Tease What's to Come in Season 7

Watch: Queer Eye Cast Goes to New Orleans: All The Details. Queer Eye's next stop is none other than New Orleans. There, the Fab Five—a.k.a. Antoni Porowski, Karamo, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Tan France—will continue to do what they do best by transforming the lives of those who deserve it the most.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
E! News

Cole Sprouse’s Girlfriend Ari Fournier Shares Intimate Glimpse Into Their Relationship

Watch: Cole Sprouse's "Embarrassing" B-Day Gift to Donatella Versace. Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier are living a suite life together. In honor of the Riverdale star's 30th birthday, the model shared rare photos of the two and an adorable message celebrating her loved one. "Hard to describe with a couple photos how much fun we have together & how much I love celebrating life everyday with you," Ari wrote in and Aug. 5 Instagram post. "I'm truly the luckiest girl in the world. Happy birthday my love, here's to 30."
CELEBRITIES
E! News

How Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Role Exacerbated Eating Disorder

Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy continues to reveal more details about her experience starring on iCarly. As scene-stealer Sam Puckett—first on iCarly and later the spin-off Sam & Cat—the actress was one of Nickelodeon's biggest stars. But Jennette is now peeling back the curtain on what it's like to be a child star in the upcoming memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she writes about the toxic relationship she had with her late mother Debra McCurdy, who she says contributed to her problems, including her struggles with anorexia and bulimia.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

201K+
Followers
49K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy