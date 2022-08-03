Read on www.milfordmirror.com
NewsTimes
CT’s Riko’s Pizza opens Florida restaurant, Fairfield location coming this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Riko's Pizza, a staple for thin-crust, hot oil pizzas in southern Connecticut, recently opened its first location in Florida. The pizzeria announced Thursday that its new restaurant in Tequesta, near Jupiter, is now open at 560 North US Highway...
momcollective.com
Local BYOB {Bring Your Own Beverage} Restaurants
Bring Your Own Beverage {BYOB} is a great option at a restaurant, and it’s often overlooked when searching for a date night location. It can be a great way to dine out while cutting costs, plus you have your favorite beer or wine with you for a night out. BYOB generally means that you can bring beer or wine {hard liquor usually is not permitted}.
Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury
One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
Restaurant workers keeping cool in the heat wave
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine standing in front of a pizza oven when temperatures are well over 90 degrees outside. The heat can be tough on restaurant workers, especially those in the kitchen or waiting tables outside. The staff at Zuppardi’s in West Haven work hard to serve the Friday night crowd. “The phone […]
Journal Inquirer
Truck driver opens a pizza place
VERNON — After a five-year hiatus from the restaurant business, Pedro Rojas returned in 2020, opening Family’s Pizza and Grinders on Hartford Turnpike. “I used to work for people for 12 years in a restaurant in Cromwell,” Rojas said. “It got boring.”
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
milfordmirror.com
Updated work offers more insight into Milford’s Charles Island
MILFORD — Michael Dooling first visited Charles Island as a teen — captivated by the bell tower and the tales of Captain Kidd’s treasure. Dooling’s interest was further piqued years later while in college, when he met his wife Joan, who was then a Devon resident, who passed on more tidbits about Milford and the mystique that looms over the small but storied island.
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday
(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
trumbulltimes.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Aug. 5 - Aug. 7
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend, Nutmeggers can see famous rappers take center stage, as well as chow down on some Italian food or make an ice cream run. Here are some things to do this weekend:. Pitbull: Can't Stop Us Now tour.
Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods
LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
New Haven Independent
A Hometown Pharmacy Opens In Derby
DERBY – A new, family-owned pharmacy on Pershing Drive — offering everything from prescriptions to pints of Rich Farm ice cream –is just what the doctor ordered. Valley Pharmacy, owned by Derby natives William Zaleha and his wife, Jodi, opened in the Pershing Shopping Center at 74 Pershing Drive in late June. The storefront is between the AT&T store and Aldi’s.
NewsTimes
SEEN: Danbury Italian Festival 2022
The Danbury Italian Festival took place August 5-7, 2022 at the Amerigo Vespucci Lodge in Danbury. Festival goers enjoyed live entertainment and traditional Italian food. Were you SEEN?
NBC Connecticut
Town Officials Demolish Part of Enfield Square Mall
Enfield town officials have demolished part of the mall in town after it was deemed dangerous. The Enfield town manager said officials removed a dangerous wooden structure from the former Macy's after a partial roof collapse that happened last April. According to town officials, mall owners failed to comply with...
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
News 12
Missing Milford goldendoodle found safe in New Haven
A dog that went missing after he was left inside a stolen car in Milford has been found. Emanuel Castillo spent Friday putting up fliers for Leo, his 2-year-old goldendoodle. Castillo pulled into DiBella's Subs with Leo in the backseat to pick up a mobile order Thursday. Thinking he'd only...
thebeveragejournal.com
Restaurant Trade Turns Out for Annual Golf Tournament
The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) hosted its annual Golf Classic at Lyman Orchards Golf Club in Middlefield on June 27, presented by title sponsor Sysco. Participants were treated to lunch before teeing off to play 18 holes, courtesy of US Foods. Sponsors also included Datapay Payroll Services, Morgan Stanley, The Jorgensen Group at Morgan Stanley, Tanda Hospitality and FordHarrison. Tasting stations featured Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Lenny’s Lemonade through Murphy Distributors, Bad Sons Beer Co., Alvarium Beer Co., Litchfield Distillery, The Cocktail Chemist canned cocktail line and Cylinder Vodka. The beverage cart sponsor was Brescome Barton. Additional tournament support from the beverage trade included Connecticut Distributors, Inc.; Allan S. Goodman; Brown-Forman; Slocum & Sons; VerTerra; Pepsi; and the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of Connecticut. Cocktails and a farm-to-table-themed dinner followed the day of golf, led by a renowned lineup of local chefs, including Kristin Eddy from Millwright’s Restaurant in Simsbury, Jared Falco from Rosina’s in Greenwich, Lou Fiore from Zohara Mediterranean Kitchen in West Hartford, Manuel Romero from Olea in New Haven and David Standridge from The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic. Approximately 252 golfers took part in the event, with dozens of additional contributors and sponsors, which supports ProStart and culinary scholarships through CRA’s Connecticut Hospitality Educational Foundation, among charitable efforts.
'It's magical. It really is' | PoCo Fest returns to North Branford on 20th anniversary
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Potatoes and corn, however you like them at PoCo Fest in North Branford. "I like the combination of potato corn, just smush them together and you're good to go," said Michael Urbinati of North Branford. North Branford has a whole festival dedicated to these foods....
Plainville restaurant closes early Thursday amid hot weather
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Plainville restaurant will close early on Thursday amid the heat levels in the state. J. Timothy’s Taverne, which sits at 143 New Britain Ave., shared a Facebook post, noting the hot weather both outside and in their kitchen. “We will be closing at 4 p.m. today for the safety and […]
milfordmirror.com
Letter: Stamford High Class of ’72 looking for alum for 50-year reunion
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the age of Facebook and other social media options, high school reunions may have lost their importance. But that’s not the case for the Stamford High Class of 1972! We have gathered every five years since graduation, except one, to recall our glory days — from two state football championships and award-winning theater productions to favorite teachers, lots of fire alarms, and those mini-skirts and weird hairdos.
Woman Accused Of Stealing More Than $800 In Merchandise From Milford Store
A 49-year-old woman was charged after police said she stole more than $800 worth of merchandise from a Connecticut department store. Police responded to a report of shoplifting at Boscov's in New Haven County at about 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to the Milford Police Department. The store...
