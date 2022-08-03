Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes

Read on www.cbs46.com
CBS 46
Fatal crash closes I-75 southbound near Central Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash had the southbound lanes of I-75 closed just before Central Avenue for hours Friday morning. The crash happened on I-75 South before Central Ave/CW Grant SB. It has since cleared and all lanes are back open. The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed one...
CBS 46
Area evacuated, portion of Moreland Ave. closed after crash leads to gas leak
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver that slammed into a southeast Atlanta gas substation has led emergency crews to close a busy stretch of road due to a gas leak, officials confirmed to CBS46 News. Officials have confirmed that Key Road westbound is shut down and Moreland Road has also...
CBS 46
Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road. Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth...
Tree falls on car driving down interstate in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a tree has fallen on a car in Cobb County slowing down traffic on I-575 N between Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden will bring you the latest on this ongoing situation. Stay with WSBTV.com for the latest and tune into Channel 2 NOW.
CBS 46
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office hosted back-to-school jam Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than two dozen students who previously participated in a special DeKalb County program also joined in a back-to-school jam hosted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. The camp began at 9 a.m. at the Decatur headquarters, according to police officials. The event...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole shuts down parts of Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A large sinkhole is causing major delays by shutting down a portion of a Cobb County road Thursday morning. Officials with the Cobb County Department of Transportation say the sinkhole appeared near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Austell Road. While crews work at the...
CBS 46
Sinkhole affecting traffic on Austell Road in Marietta
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A sinkhole has the northbound side of Austell Road blocked between Windy Hill and Callaway roads. Drivers should give themselves some extra time Thursday morning as crews work to fill this in. They have opened up the southbound side for those trying to get to Milford Elementary School.
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
Man confessed to murder of 19-year-old found in wooded area near Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old whose body was found in Hall County. Deputies said a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch on June 20. They later identified the victim as Sarai Gomez.
Man arrested in deadly DeKalb gas station shooting, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police Department detectives have arrested a second person in a deadly gas station shooting near Stone Mountain. The 23-year-old is facing a murder charge alongside a teen. Police booked Justin Stafford into jail Wednesday, saying he was involved in the death of a...
Free gas giveaway event today in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. — People out in Decatur today can take advantage of an event providing some relief to the high prices at the gas pump. Generation of Hope Church will be giving away the gas at the Exxon at 4847 Covington Hwy. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Father, 3-year-old rescued after car flew at least 50 feet off I-85 ramp
ATLANTA — A father and child escaped with no injuries after they fell at least 50 feet down an embankment. The accident happened Friday morning on Interstate 85 near Langford Parkway at 4 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta officers and fire crews...
fox5atlanta.com
Father and son rescued from SUV after falling off I-85 overpass into river
ATLANTA - Crews have rescued a father and his 3-year-old son whose car plummeted off an Interstate 85 overpass into the river below in Atlanta. Officials tell FOX 5 the crash happened on northbound lanes of I-85 on the flyover to Langford Parkway between State Route 166 and the I-75/I-85 connector.
CBS 46
CBS46 crews work around the clock to transfer news studio from 14th street to Assembly
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like chaos but to engineers at CBS46, there is a method to the madness. This crew is breaking down an entire studio, transferring the useable pieces over to a temporary setup at Assembly Atlanta. “We decided we wanted to go someplace for a week...
wrwh.com
GSP charges Gainesville man in fatal White County wreck
(Cleveland) -A Gainesville man is charged in connection with Saturday night’s fatal wreck on Ga. 115 in White County. The Georgia State Patrol has charged 25-year-old Corson Gibbes Teasley with second-degree vehicular homicide (misdemeanor) and failure to maintain lane in the head-on wreck near Shenandoah Drive east of Cleveland, Lt. Michael Burns confirmed.
CBS 46
Atlanta Police investigating possible shooting on 17th Street near State Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of 17th Street near State Street in Midtown Atlanta. Chopper46 flew above the scene and could see a white car surrounded by police officers and other responders. CBS46 is waiting for additional information. Check back...
Police searching for killer after man found shot to death near busy Cobb shopping center
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a killer who shot a young man outside a busy Cobb County shopping area. It happened at West Village between Interstate 285 and Atlanta Road. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden has been digging into the case and learned the victim was born...
CBS 46
Fire hits home on 2400 block of Colorado Trail
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Colorado Trail Aug. 3. Crews from Truck 31 and Engine 05 rescued two people from the fire. Both individuals, one male and one female, were brought to Grady Memorial Hospital after first aid treatment at the scene.
CBS 46
Shuttered Atlanta metro area animal shelter reopens after ‘strep’ outbreak
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County animal services shelter has re-opened its doors after previously being closed for two weeks due to a “strep zoo” outbreak. Officials tell CBS46 News a dog tested positive that led to the shutdown. The bacterial infection impacts an animals respiratory system,...
Banks Co deputy escapes injury in DUI crash on I-85
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies escaped injury after an allegedly drunk driver crashed into his patrol car. The deputy was on a shoulder of I-85 in Banks County early Tuesday when it happened. It’s similar to a wreck that happened last week on Atlanta Highway in Athens: there were minor injuries for an Athens-Clarke County Police who, while dealing with one DUI suspect, had his car hit by another. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating in both cases.
