NBA

LeBron James Creates Epic Photo Moment While Hooping With His Sons At Lakers Facility

By Bruce Goodwin II
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYiiB_0h3JiJki00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cepkO_0h3JiJki00

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

L eBron James’ iconic alley-oop picture with Dwyane Wade may have just been topped.

The King could be sharing the court with his sons based on the latest group workout. With Bronny and Bryce in the cut, the three James boys got in a good workout at the Lakers practice facility in El Segundo.

From dribbling around marks, pulling up for layups, catching passes off the dribble, and easily slamming a few dunks, the workout proved successful for the family’s patriarch, according to an Instagram post, as the organization’s World Championship banners floated above.

“Simply no better feeling than doing what I love to do with who I love! Great work today Young ’s #JamesGang #EarnedNotGiven ,” James wrote on Instagram alongside the gallery of pictures and photos.

The three even stand similarly while taking a break with their knees slightly bent and their hand on their hips.

This is the first time fans have seen Bryce James in action after noticing the 15-year-old hit an apparent growth spurt recently. According to a graphic aired on ESPNU during one of his recent Strive For Greatness AAU games, where he was listed at 6’6”, which makes him just two inches shorter than his father, and three inches taller than his older brother. The young guard is about to begin his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif.

LeBron’s dream of playing with his sons is getting tangible and is a vision he spoke about as recently as January.

“I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie. I want to be on the court with him. I think that will be an unbelievable moment,” he said on UNINTERRUPTED . “He’s about to be a junior, so the years, it could get close, but we should see, but I want him to get to the NBA.”

Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

