ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

North Carolina pilot who died in fall from plane jumped out, air traffic controllers say

By Anders Hagstrom
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Search on for missing people off Florida Keys after 'rustic vessel' capsizes

MIAMI - On Saturday, the US Coast Guard continued searching for five people in the water after a migrant boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Officials said good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two were rescued in good health. Two bodies were pulled from the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.The Coast Guard received reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. "It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard," officials...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two...
NESCOPECK, PA
Fox News

Michigan police seize nearly $1 million worth of cocaine, 3 suspects arrested

Michigan State Police arrested three people and confiscated nearly $1 million worth of cocaine following a recent traffic stop. Troopers stopped a vehicle on July 27 for a traffic violation. The driver authorized a search of the vehicle after police noticed the occupants behaving suspiciously, MSP said, according to Fox 17.
CBS Baltimore

Tractor-trailer was stuck on tracks in Maryland Amtrak train collision, police say

BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday in Frederick County was trapped on the tracks by traffic, police said Thursday. Units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the MARC Train Station in Brunswick for the crash, Brunswick Police said. An Amtrak train carrying 140 people hit the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer carrying lumber. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to hit a truck in front of it, which then crashed into the Brunswick Train Station building, police said.The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and was the only reported injury, according to police. Witnesses reported there was a traffic backup outside the train station when the crossing bars began to close, and that the vehicle had nowhere to go between the traffic, police said. Brunswick Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and fire and rescue teams from Frederick and Loudoun Counties responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing. 
BRUNSWICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fox News

North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
RHODHISS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Traffic Controllers#Pilot#Accident#Crooks#Wncn#Wral
WLOS.com

Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches

CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
police1.com

N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
Fox News

Eastern Kentucky braces for flooding, thunderstorm threats

Areas of Kentucky impacted by historic flooding are once again being threatened by a weekend of wet weather. A slow-moving front across the eastern U.S. will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. According to FOX Weather, most locations can expect one to three inches...
KENTUCKY STATE
Fox News

Fox News

775K+
Followers
173K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy