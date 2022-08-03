North Carolina pilot who died in fall from plane jumped out, air traffic controllers say

Read on www.foxnews.com
Search on for missing people off Florida Keys after 'rustic vessel' capsizes
MIAMI - On Saturday, the US Coast Guard continued searching for five people in the water after a migrant boat capsized approximately 14 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. Officials said good Samaritans and partner agency crews rescued 8 people. Six were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. Two were rescued in good health. Two bodies were pulled from the water by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation.The Coast Guard received reports of people in the water at approximately 10 a.m., Friday. "It was determined a rustic vessel on an illegal voyage to the United States capsized with 15 people aboard," officials...
Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two...
Michigan police seize nearly $1 million worth of cocaine, 3 suspects arrested
Michigan State Police arrested three people and confiscated nearly $1 million worth of cocaine following a recent traffic stop. Troopers stopped a vehicle on July 27 for a traffic violation. The driver authorized a search of the vehicle after police noticed the occupants behaving suspiciously, MSP said, according to Fox 17.
Tractor-trailer was stuck on tracks in Maryland Amtrak train collision, police say
BALTIMORE -- A tractor-trailer struck by an Amtrak passenger train Wednesday in Frederick County was trapped on the tracks by traffic, police said Thursday. Units responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the MARC Train Station in Brunswick for the crash, Brunswick Police said. An Amtrak train carrying 140 people hit the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer carrying lumber. The impact caused the tractor-trailer to hit a truck in front of it, which then crashed into the Brunswick Train Station building, police said.The driver of the truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and was the only reported injury, according to police. Witnesses reported there was a traffic backup outside the train station when the crossing bars began to close, and that the vehicle had nowhere to go between the traffic, police said. Brunswick Police, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and fire and rescue teams from Frederick and Loudoun Counties responded to the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
Car carrying Rep. Jackie Walorski crossed center line and caused deadly crash, sheriff says
The wreck that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski and three others was caused when the vehicle carrying the congresswoman crossed the center line, an Indiana sheriff's office said. Walorski, 58, communications director Emma Thomson, 28, and district director Zachary Potts, 27, were all killed in a Wednesday head-on collision in Elkhart County, Indiana.
North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop
Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff's office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
New Jersey police search for bloodied woman in semi-truck screaming for help
Police are searching for a woman who was seen bleeding from her face and screaming for help inside a white tractor-trailer around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in Dayton, New Jersey. A witness told the South Brunswick Township Police Department that the driver pulled the woman back inside the cab of the semi-truck as they drove south down Route 130.
New details released after co-pilot falls from plane, dies before emergency landing in North Carolina
Following an emergency landing Friday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport and a mid-flight exit from a co-pilot, new details have come out about the hours leading up to the landing.
WLOS.com
Jellyfish swarms reported at North Carolina beaches
CAROLINA BEACH, New Hanover County — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several southeastern North Carolina beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. Officials with the National Weather Service said there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local...
Death Valley National Park substantial floods leave 1,000 staff, guests stranded
Hundreds of staff members and guests were stuck in a National Park after monsoonal weather caused major flooding that prevented them from escaping Friday morning, park service officials said. Heavy rains pushed dirt and debris onto the roads around Death Valley National Park, making them impassable and forcing officials to...
NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
Maryland police arrest man who allegedly vandalized a church and wrote offensive message
Police in Maryland arrested a man on Friday who they believe vandalized a church and wrote an offensive message on its door. The incident happened on Aug. 3 when Donald Eugene Hood, Jr., 66, allegedly vandalized Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills, Maryland, at about 9:15 p.m., according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
police1.com
N.C. deputy, 1 of 3 shot in 9-hour standoff, dies from his injuries
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — One of three deputies who were shot Monday morning as they attempted to serve involuntary commitment papers has died from his injuries. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, died from his injuries. Cpl. Andrew Cox and Deputy Alexander Ramon Torres were reported in stable condition and are expected to recover.
Tennessee college student, National Guardsman found dead on North Carolina trail in Great Smoky Mountains
The body of a missing Tennessee National Guardsman and University of Tennessee student was discovered Friday after he was reported missing earlier in the week. Bryce Evans, 23, was found dead on a remote trail of Great Smoky Mountains National Park around Balsam Mountain in North Carolina on Friday shortly after 11 a.m., according to WLOS-TV.
Police documents reveal more about man accused of threatening family of Lily Peters’ suspected killer
GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses a case involving violence against a child. The man accused of calling in threats to the family of 10-year-old Wisconsin girl Lily Peters’ suspected killer has a history of making blustery threats after too many drinks, court documents allege. Police charged Herbert Ray...
Mysterious creatures found near North Carolina coast identified
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. — Researchers have identified the sea creatures that were found on the coast of North Carolina in July. The North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences researchers said the creatures are bristle worms, also known as polychaete worms. These worms come from the family Amphinomidae, which also...
Eastern Kentucky braces for flooding, thunderstorm threats
Areas of Kentucky impacted by historic flooding are once again being threatened by a weekend of wet weather. A slow-moving front across the eastern U.S. will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. According to FOX Weather, most locations can expect one to three inches...
Father of killed Wayne County deputy calls last 24 hours 'the worse I have ever experienced'
Sgt. Matthew Fishman died at a Greenville hospital after being in critical condition Monday evening. Gov. Cooper announced his death on Tuesday morning.
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
North Carolina casino under federal investigation: 'Knew it was bad from the get-go'
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino in Cleveland County is under federal investigation after the casino allegedly gave company shares to family members of South Carolina politicians. The casino is just 30 miles south of Charlotte in a rural area off of Interstate 85. The talk...
