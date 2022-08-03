US seeks to seize mysterious plane grounded in Argentina and linked to Iran

Read on www.foxnews.com
U.S. Has One Weapon That Can Counter Iran's Drone Gift to Putin
The White House has said it believes Iran is providing Russia "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles, including armed drones, to use in its invasion of Ukraine.
Iran supreme leader lauds Putin for starting Ukraine war and says if he hadn't, "dangerous" NATO would have
Tehran, Iran — Iran's supreme leader offered his staunch support Tuesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his country's war in Ukraine. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei demonized the U.S.-led NATO alliance and said the West was really working to prevent the growth of an "independent and strong" Russia. A report...
Vladimir Putin Possibly Used A Body Double For Iran Trip – Ukraine Official Calls His Lively Appearance 'Uncharacteristic'
A body double may have replaced Russian President Vladimir Putin during his trip to Iran, a top Ukrainian intelligence official claimed. What Happened: Putin appeared more alert and mobile than usual during his visit to Tehran for a trilateral summit with Turkey and Iran, Major General Kyrylo O. Budanov told Ukrainian outlet 1+1, according to the New York Post.
Putin Ally Wanted China to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane: 'Good' for Russia
State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov said that an attack on Pelosi's plane from China would open up a "second front" in Putin's conflict with the West.
Putin Warns West Current World Order Is Over and New Era Is Coming
Vladimir Putin has warned that "a new stage in world history" is coming in a speech in which he condemned "the model of total domination" by the West. During the address on Wednesday in Moscow, the Russian leader took a swipe at the populations of Western countries, which he described as the "golden billion", and asked why their leaders should "impose their own rules of conduct based on the illusion of exclusivity" which he believed was "inherently racist and neo-colonial."
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Putin issues one of his most ominous warnings yet, daring the West to fight on the battlefield with Ukraine
President Vladimir Putin says Russia has only just started its campaign in Ukraine and has dared the West to fight on battlefield
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
July 22 (UPI) -- The Russian government on Friday added several countries to its "unfriendly" list for supposedly committing "acts against" Moscow's diplomatic and consular missions and being hostile to Russian companies and citizens. The "unfriendly" list was created in March after Russia began its war with Ukraine, and the...
Vladimir Putin's Rumored Girlfriend Slapped With US Sanctions Linked To Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned Russian President Vladimir Putin's rumored girlfriend, Alina Maratovna Kabaeva, in Tuesday's latest round of sanctions. The sanctions are a part of a series of measures targeting Kremlin elites in the Biden administration's latest attempt to punish Moscow for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Kabaeva, who...
Right before meeting with Putin in Iran, Turkey's Erdogan threatens to 'freeze' Sweden and Finland's NATO membership
Erdogan on Monday once again threatened to derail Finland and Sweden's NATO ambitions. Turkey has accused the Nordic countries of being too friendly with Kurdish groups it considers to be terrorists. Erdogan's warning came a day before he met with Putin in Iran.
Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says
After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
A Rare, Multimillion-Dollar Fabergé Egg Was Just Discovered Aboard a Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht
It appears one bad egg was toting another very valuable egg. The US Department of Justice has discovered what is believed to be a Fabergé egg aboard a sanctioned Russian oligarch’s superyacht, according to Bloomberg. US deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco told attendees at the Aspen Security Forum...
Could Vladimir Putin And Russia Reclaim Alaska From The US?
The U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 and later made the territory the 49th state. A new report from a Russian lawmaker suggests Russia could “reclaim” the territory. What Happened: A check for $7.2 million and a Treaty of Cession sealed a deal between Russia and the...
Ukraine 'Preventive Strikes' Should Hit Moscow, Forces in Russia: Lawmaker
Former Luhansk Governor George Tuka told Ukrainian media that Russia and Belarus "deserve to receive certain actions in return."
Russia is Europe's biggest energy supplier - but the US is sending more gas by boat than Russia is by pipeline
Europe's biggest energy supplier has tightened gas flows, and war in Ukraine has reorganized global energy routes in unprecedented ways.
Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Two of Putin's top Russian pilots were killed by US-supplied HIMARS, report says
Ukraine reportedly killed two top Russian pilots using US-donated HIMARS. The father of one of the pilots made the revelation to Russian media. The US has sent Ukraine 12 units so far, with another four on the way. Two top Russian pilots were killed by HIMARS, a long-range rocket system...
South Korean president skips in-person meeting with Pelosi, causing controversy
SEOUL, South Korea – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrapped up her two-day visit to Seoul on Thursday, but her non-in-person meeting with the president has led to controversy among South Koreans. Pelosi is the first sitting speaker to visit South Korea since Dennis Hastert visited Seoul in 2002. She...
