In less than 11 hours, 3 people were found dead in different locations; Two teens are now charged with the murders

 3 days ago
KHOU

Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say

STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night. Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road. Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved...
STAFFORD, TX
KHOU

HPD officer attempts to save fatal crash victim, police say

HOUSTON — One person is dead following a fiery single-car crash in north Houston, according to police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Saunders Road and the Eastex Freeway underpass. Police said a man was driving northbound when he crashed head-on into a cement pillar underneath...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says

GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
GALVESTON, TX
cw39.com

Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DICKINSON, TX

