In less than 11 hours, 3 people were found dead in different locations; Two teens are now charged with the murders

Read on www.click2houston.com
Related
Click2Houston.com
Woman randomly shot by suspect at SW Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON – A woman was randomly shot in the shoulder by a suspect who was reportedly shooting another man at an apartment complex in southwest Houston early Saturday, police said. According to Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens, the shooting was reported in the 10600 block of Beechnut Street at...
Man found dead outside restaurant in Stafford, police say
STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead outside of a restaurant Saturday night. Police were responding to a shooting at Brenda's Taqueria on the feeder of the Southwest Freeway near Kirkwood Road. Witnesses told police two groups of people were involved...
'How do you sleep at night?' Hit-and-run suspect still free after Journee McDaniel's death
Investigators established Pedro Vargas Garcia as the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old. Police said he tried to report his truck stolen after the crash.
HPD officer attempts to save fatal crash victim, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead following a fiery single-car crash in north Houston, according to police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Saunders Road and the Eastex Freeway underpass. Police said a man was driving northbound when he crashed head-on into a cement pillar underneath...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot by stray bullet during shootout at apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say
Investigators said a man was seen running through the apartment complex, chasing other men and shooting at them.
Uber Driver Charged In Murder Of Houston Pastor During Possible Road Rage Incident
Authorities allege that Deshawn Longmire had a verbal altercation with Pastor Ronald Mouton Sr. at a stoplight in Houston, then pulled out a gun and opened fire. A suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of a Houston pastor in what authorities have called a potential road rage incident.
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
Father charged in death of 1-month-old boy found unresponsive at motel off I-10
The 33-year-old father was charged following a preliminary investigation of the injuries found on the baby, police said.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
Toddler dies when cement truck crushes car after tumbling over Houston overpass
HOUSTON — A 22-month boy died Friday when a concrete mixing truck tumbled off a Houston overpass and landed on his family’s vehicle, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, there were four people in the Ford Expedition SUV -- a 54-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and two 22-month-old twins -- KHOU-TV reported.
22-Month-Old Toddler Dead, 3 Others Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Harris County(Harris County, TX)
Officials state that a 22-month-old toddler died in a fatal accident involving a cement truck on Friday afternoon. The incident took place at the intersection of Frontage Road near Woodforest Boulevard headed southbound off East Beltway 8.
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
fox26houston.com
Mother of southeast Houston murder victim, who was preparing food for the homeless, speaks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Rachel Dorval is grieving over her son's death as police have yet to find a suspect in his murder. She says she had a weird feeling just hours before 20-year-old Terrance Lewis was shot. "That whole morning, he was just off," Dorval says. "He was so fidgety. That's...
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of shooting at deputy constables during chase charged with attempted murder: Pct. 4
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged with attempted capital murder after shooting at Precinct 4 deputy constables during a high-speed chase in north Harris County Friday, authorities said. It happened around 1:03 a.m. when authorities said a Precinct 4 sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop on a...
Click2Houston.com
7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says
GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman charged after fiery crash in California that killed 6, injured several others, authorities say
LOS ANGELES – A Houston woman is facing charges after a fiery crash at a Los Angeles intersection that killed six people, including a pregnant woman, and injured several others, authorities say. Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, sustained moderate injuries in the crash, California Highway Patrol officials said in a...
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson
DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Comments / 12