ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennslyvania Capitol Police seeks recruits through new program

By James Wesser
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PufP5_0h3Jglls00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department has announced the launch of a new internship program that provides certification and training.

“The national shortage of police officers has reached near-crisis levels for many departments, creating an overwhelming demand for a pipeline that has very limited supply right now,” Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob said. “The Pennsylvania Capitol Police have not been immune to the effects of this shortage. Approximately 50​% of our current workforce will be eligible for retirement in the next four years. The time is now for us to develop new ways to attract and retain candidates.”

The Capitol Police Intern Program is designed to enable successful candidates to attend the full-time Act 120 certification academy for six months, complete officer field training, and then be able to become full-time Pennsylvania Capitol Police Officers.

The program will cover the cost of Act 120 certification, equipment, and other associated costs as part of the hiring process for an officer.

“Our hope is that by covering these costs, we can attract quality candidates who may have been interested in a career in law enforcement but may not have been able to cover the costs associated with following through on that desire,” Jacob said.

Harrisburg Federal Building converting into apartments & penthouses with restaurants

Candidates will need to be 21 years of age upon the completion of the Act 120 certification, hold a valid driver’s license, be a US citizen and be able to pass the physical examination and performance requirements.

For more information about the Capitol Police, or to apply to the intern program, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Pipeline developer charged with environmental crimes in Pennsylvania

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Energy Transfer has been convicted of criminal charges related to the construction of two major pipelines in Pennsylvania. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday that Sunoco Pipeline L.P., and ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC (ETC), both subsidiaries of Energy Transfer, L.P. (Energy Transfer), were convicted of criminal charges related to their conduct during the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA Senate Race: Fetterman to hold first public rally since stroke

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman will hold his first public campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May. Fetterman’s campaign says the Lt. Governor will appear in Erie on August 12, three months after being hospitalized prior to winning his primary race. Fetterman has appeared at campaign offices and held […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Mehmet Oz speaks with Luzerne County veterans

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Doctor running ‘pill mill’ sentenced to 15 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A doctor charged with running a ‘pill mill’ in Northumberland County has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. In September of 2021, Dr. Raymond Kraynak, 65, originally pled guilty to illegally distributing prescription drugs that caused the deaths of five patients between 2014 and 2017. As stated in the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
WBRE

Warehouse proposal raises wetland concerns in the Poconos

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Plans for a new warehouse in Pocono Township are raising concerns among its residents. Tension was high among residents who attended the public hearing last night. Eyewitness News spoke to neighbors who say if passed, this warehouse is going to destroy a nearby wetland and they will do everything […]
ECONOMY
WBRE

Tolls set to increase on the PA Turnpike

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS WBRE/WYOU) – It seems like the cost of everything is getting more expensive these days, and soon, traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be too. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has announced it’s increasing toll prices for the 15th-straight year in January. Drivers stopped at the Hickory Run Service […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Winning $206M Powerball ticket won in Pennsylvania Lottery

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player won a major jackpot during Wednesday’s drawing. According to the PA Lottery, one Pennsylvania player in Westmoreland County matched all five numbers and the Powerball number to win $206,900,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 09-21-56-57-66 with a Powerball number of 11. The Power Play number was 02, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement
WBRE

Do you pronounce Wilkes-Barre correctly?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A quick Google search of the place the Eyewitness News studio and the Times Leader Media Group call home. Yields dozens of forums where people have openly discussed the pronunciation of the Diamond City. Eleven letters made from two names separated by a hyphen sounds simple, right? “Wilkes barre,” said […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Water repairs impacting parts of Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania American Water is issuing a warning for dirty, low pressure, or no water during emergency repairs for residents in Wilkes-Barre. PA American Water states crews are making emergency repairs beginning at 4:30 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre. The reasoning is due to water being redirected through their systems. Residents in the affected […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Pa. Lottery generates $1B for programs to benefit seniors

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that the lottery has generated a profit of nearly $1.2 Billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. A release stated that this is the 11th consecutive year that the lottery has generated more than one billion dollars for senior programs, which include property tax […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Man charged with aggravated assault against two-year-old

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man with aggravated assault after a two-year-old was found with severe burns to both hands. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), in January troopers responded to Lehigh Valley Hospitals’ report to further investigate a two-year-old victim with severe burns to their hands. PSP states through […]
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
WBRE

Historic Pocono trolley returns to its roots

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Taking people back into history is the goal of the trolley service in the Poconos. A familiar sound of a trolley brought back to its roots in the Delaware Water Gap after nearly a century of being away. The Pocono Historic Trolley Tour is celebrating its second season this […]
DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA
WBRE

‘For Kids By Kids’ meal program helping community

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new summer meal program to help families in need has popped up in Luzerne County. The meals are prepared and distributed by children, for children. This meal program was the idea of a boy within the juvenile court system now a handful of children and teens are doing their community […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two Stroud Township parks now closed on weekends

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two parks in the Poconos are adding new restrictions after township officials say overcrowding and excessive waste are violating its rules. There’s picture proof here of someone breaking those rules. Eyewitness news saw pictures of people walking into Yetter Park with a cooler in front of a no-picnicking sign. […]
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

WBRE

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy