Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies investigating a shooting at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue
Collier County Deputies responded to a call about a shooting on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at Shadowlawn Drive and Francis Avenue. According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. A home nearby this incident has tire...
Arrests made for tiny home theft
Lee County deputies arrested three suspects on Friday for their involvement in the theft and destruction of a tiny home.
WINKNEWS.com
New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral
New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
WINKNEWS.com
South Fort Myers man arrested, accused of making drugs in his apartment
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say had a narcotics lab in his apartment. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Javier Vargas after Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers received tips from concerned neighbors. The sheriff’s office says inside Vargas’ apartment on the 1600 block of Park Meadows Drive in...
Narcotics lab discovered in Fort Myers apartment
Deputies arrested Javier Vargas after detectives found a narcotics lab in his apartment on Park Meadows Drive.
WINKNEWS.com
Man wanted after theft of mangoes from private property in Fort Myers
Southwest Florida Crime Stopper is looking for a man who was caught on video stealing mangoes from a tree on July 23. The man went onto private property and stole mangoes off of a tree. The property is located on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers. If you have any...
WINKNEWS.com
Police search for 2 accused of vandalizing Charlotte Harbor Event Center with spray paint
The Punta Gorda Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in the above photos regarding vandalism at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. According to police, the suspects could be seen on video spray painting the word “BENT” on the walls of the building on Tuesday night. Police...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases
The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
Woman arrested after breaking into unlocked car
Police arrested Audra Marie Schwalm Monday night for breaking into and trying to steal from an unlocked car.
WINKNEWS.com
Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral
One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
WINKNEWS.com
Man shot twice in Collier County road rage shooting
A man was shot twice in a road rage shooting Tuesday night in Southwest Florida. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call alerted deputies of a shooting at the intersection of Livingston Road and Radio Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. The victim was shot twice, in...
WINKNEWS.com
Report: Battery of man in wheelchair happened after calling teens n-word
Two teens arrested by Lee County deputies on Monday for allegedly hitting a man in a wheelchair in North Fort Myers said the man was calling them derogatory terms, according to the arrest report. The incident happened outside of Farmer Jack’s at 2249 Laurel Lane and led to the arrest...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Three people arrested for punching wheelchair-bound man
Three people were arrested after being caught on video punching a wheelchair-bound man in North Fort Myers on Saturday.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputy’s dash cam captures car crash on NB US-41 bridge in Charlotte County
A dash camera on Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle captures the moment a car loses control on the US-41 bridge. Video from around 2:30 am on July 27 shows the deputy traveling northbound on US-41 when a red car comes from the left lane, veering in front of the deputy, before colliding with the wall on the bridge.
WINKNEWS.com
3 accused of beating man in wheelchair in North Fort Myers, filming it
Three people were arrested Monday night after Lee County detectives say the trio filmed themselves attacking a disabled man in North Fort Myers on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremiah Perez, 18, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were arrested after a video circulated on Facebook showing a wheelchair-bound 55-year-old man being punched at Farmer Jack’s Market, located at 2249 Laurel Lane.
WINKNEWS.com
2 women sought in theft of more than $1,800 in items from a Fort Myers Target
Fort Myers police are searching for two women accused of stealing several items from a Fort Myers Target on Thursday. Police say the women entered Target just after 8 p.m. on Thursday and filled a shopping cart with several things, including a cordless vacuum and a Roomba vacuum. According to police, the two women left without paying for any of the items.
WINKNEWS.com
Duo accused of Lee County shopping spree with stolen credit cards
A duo accused of using stolen credit cards to go on a shopping spree is wanted by law enforcement. They are accused of racking up hundreds of dollars in charges at various Lee County stores. The victim said he dropped his wallet at a restaurant on July 26 and the...
Woman touches donuts, punches deputy at Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts
A woman's been arrested for striking a deputy after causing a scene at a Southwest Florida Dunkin Donuts.
Two of three wanted for Mississippi murder arrested in Florida. Third person still on the loose.
Two of three people wanted in connection with a Mississippi murder were arrested 350 miles away near Pensacola, Florida. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson confirmed the arrests in a videoed news conference Monday. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Shannon Bramlett, 33, and Darick Moody, 19, were arrested Monday near...
