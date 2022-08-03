ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

WINKNEWS.com

New bodycam footage from unconscious father crash in Cape Coral

New bodycam footage was released from a crash where two children jumped from a moving vehicle in Cape Coral where the father was found unconscious in July. Since the crash, the children are feeling better, but the father, on the other hand, is not as fortunate. According to the Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

South Fort Myers man arrested, accused of making drugs in his apartment

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say had a narcotics lab in his apartment. Deputies arrested 23-year-old Javier Vargas after Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers received tips from concerned neighbors. The sheriff’s office says inside Vargas’ apartment on the 1600 block of Park Meadows Drive in...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers, SWFL Crime Stoppers increase reward for tips on 2 cases

The City of Fort Myers has teamed up with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to increase the reward being offered for tips on two deadly recent cases by $2,500. According to a Crime Stoppers Facebook post, Fort Myers voted to supplement the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to arrests in two different investigations: the homicide of 33-year-old Craig Truttling and the hit-and-run death of 61-year-old Danny Hand.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man shot twice in Collier County road rage shooting

A man was shot twice in a road rage shooting Tuesday night in Southwest Florida. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call alerted deputies of a shooting at the intersection of Livingston Road and Radio Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. The victim was shot twice, in...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 3

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 accused of beating man in wheelchair in North Fort Myers, filming it

Three people were arrested Monday night after Lee County detectives say the trio filmed themselves attacking a disabled man in North Fort Myers on Saturday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jeremiah Perez, 18, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were arrested after a video circulated on Facebook showing a wheelchair-bound 55-year-old man being punched at Farmer Jack’s Market, located at 2249 Laurel Lane.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women sought in theft of more than $1,800 in items from a Fort Myers Target

Fort Myers police are searching for two women accused of stealing several items from a Fort Myers Target on Thursday. Police say the women entered Target just after 8 p.m. on Thursday and filled a shopping cart with several things, including a cordless vacuum and a Roomba vacuum. According to police, the two women left without paying for any of the items.
FORT MYERS, FL

