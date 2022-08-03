Read on www.fox44news.com
KWTX
Good News Friday: August 5, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dr. Jody Edward Ginn was named director of development for the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum. Dr. Ginn has raised funds for historical projects like traveling museum exhibits, educational films and full museum development projects for more than 20 years. Thanks for keeping Texas history alive!
fox44news.com
Waco ISD Hosts Annual Back To School Family Fest
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco ISD will host their annual Back-To-School Family Fest this Saturday at University and Waco High Schools. Families can register their student(s) for the 2022-2023 school year, if they haven`t already. Registered students can receive a voucher for a free backpack with school supplies, while supplies last.
fox44news.com
Killen ISD Hosts Inaugural Ceremony Opening for Chaparral High School
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – Killeen ISD held a dedication ceremony today for their first new high school in nearly 20 years. Killeen community members made new memories and traditions for future students and families to enjoy. From hearing the Alma Mater for the first time to the marching...
fox44news.com
Gatesville HS Seniors Parking Spaces Vandalized
GATESVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Gatseville High School students are in shock after learning that their senior parking spots that they spent hours painting, have been vandalized. The Gatesville Police Chief Nathan Goehlke says one of the Gatesville High School Resource Officers wrote a report of criminal mischief at...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Temple Tx
Located between the larger cities of Austin and Waco in Central Texas, Temple is just the 50th most populous city in the state. It isn’t a destination that often pops up on most people’s wishlist, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t. Temple is one of the main cities in the Killeen – Temple – Fort Hood Metropolitan Area.
KWTX
Built on a Name: Connally’s Mac Peoples Stadium
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Often stadiums are named after people and at first communities are familiar, but years later their name might remain on the stadium while their story and legacy starts to fade. We’re trying to tell those stories. This week we’re featuring Connally’s Mac Peoples Stadium, named after...
Here's a sneak peak of the New Chaparral High School before anyone sees it
KILLEEN, Texas — The newly built Chaparral High School won't be on display until Thursday night, but Principal Gina Brown wanted to give everyone a preview. Brown said the High School is pretty but functional. Both the classrooms and common areas between will feature soft seating, much like a...
fox44news.com
Beto O’Rourke A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Rockdale
ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44)- Rockdale residents filled up the Kay theatre Friday evening as gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas he will spend 49 days on the road and visit every part of Texas this summer. O’Rourke has spent a lot of time in very red areas on this 49-day road trip like Milam county, despite not being very popular in these areas. During Friday’s townhall meeting O’Rourke talked on topics that’s been a big concern for many Texans. Topics such as increasing educator salaries. Investing in world- class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. A question one Rockdale resident asked during the town hall was, what are you going to do about our guns?
KWTX
How Central Texas school districts are prepping for new TEA guidelines
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the first day of school. In the weeks leading up to the first day, the district was busy getting classrooms ready to align with the Texas Education Agency’s new school safety guidelines. Under TEA’s new requirements...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
fox44news.com
George’s Hosting Alzheimer’s Kick Off Party
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the public to their 20th anniversary celebration. This upcoming Tuesday, you can join the Alzheimer’s Association for the Waco Walk to End Alzheimer’s, kick off party. In the kick off party you can come out and...
fox44news.com
Waco Cardiology Associates Offering Free Student Heart Screenings
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Students who take part in athletics, cheer-leading, marching band, drill team, swimming or other activities are encouraged to get their heart screened for possible genetic heart conditions such as, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Waco Cardiology Associates will be offering free heart screenings and a community...
WacoTrib.com
Waco karate students place at national tournament
AAMA Karate School in Waco qualified nine students for the 2022 AAU National tournament in Fort Lauderdale, Florida this summer. Six students placed in their divisions. More than 1,500 athletes from across the nation competed. Pictured at the AAMA Karate School dojo are, front row, left to right: Xhela Bonifazi,...
KWTX
COVID-19 cases increase approaching school year, Central Texas school and health officials weigh in
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 cases are on the rise again throughout Central Texas right before the start of the school year, but Central Texas schools and officials plan to proceed with the protocols they ended last school year with. The FDA approved the vaccine and single booster for children...
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
fox44news.com
Vanguard College Prep hopes to continue its on field success with new look roster
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Vanguard Football program has plenty to be positive about heading into the 2022 season. The Vikings are coming off a 9-2 season in 2021, which marked their seventh winning season in the past eight years. If they’re going to make it a run...
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
