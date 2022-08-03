ROCKDALE, Texas (FOX 44)- Rockdale residents filled up the Kay theatre Friday evening as gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke’s. During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas he will spend 49 days on the road and visit every part of Texas this summer. O’Rourke has spent a lot of time in very red areas on this 49-day road trip like Milam county, despite not being very popular in these areas. During Friday’s townhall meeting O’Rourke talked on topics that’s been a big concern for many Texans. Topics such as increasing educator salaries. Investing in world- class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state. A question one Rockdale resident asked during the town hall was, what are you going to do about our guns?

ROCKDALE, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO