'We saw a need for it': Business assembles care kits for those experiencing homelessness

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Current fears of a downturn in our economy have many of us so stressed over money that there is now a new name for it called "Recession Anxiety". Cinfed Credit Union has seen an increase in people stressing out about their finances and it's here to help people ease the stress of their finances and create plans to help them overcome the anxiety that they might have. Some advice that Cinfed gives is encouraging people to pay with cash. When you take out cash, then you have a set amount that you are supposed to spend, and you won't go over it. They are also encouraging people to use online services to automate all their bills, so they pay them on time, and they don't have to worry about it.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO