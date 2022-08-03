'We saw a need for it': Business assembles care kits for those experiencing homelessness

Read on local12.com
Kharkiv Red Cross team visits Cincinnati to thank donors, learn about PTSD treatment
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Ukrainian Red Cross workers are in Cincinnati to learn how to treat their countrymen suffering from PTSD. Kharkiv Red Cross President Konstantyn Bashkirov and executive director Tatuana Zima were greeted by members of the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership after their plane landed at CVG. Local 12 spoke with...
Local family asking for community support for 8th-grader in need of heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family is asking for prayers and support to help a young boy in need of a heart transplant. You can attend a special event to help save his life. His name is Brayden Otten, and he's in the eighth grade in Wyoming. Brayden was...
Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn woman who spent her life helping others is now in need of help herself. The school building she owns is under horrible disrepair and is crushing her financially. The 88-year-old wants to save a building and the legacy it holds. The building in question...
Adopt-a-Pet: Ade, Mudflap, and Spike are the cutest babies!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are plenty of puppies and kittens to adopt at the SPCA Cincinnati that are very cute, but need a good leader, like Ade, Mudflap, and Spike!. Ade is a Beagle-mix. He's a little anxious, but very sweet and would make a great family pet. Mudflap, who...
Hundreds of volunteers from Reds, P&G, Zoo and others give Lincoln Heights a makeover
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - More than 500 people volunteered at six different sites in Lincoln Heights Thursday morning as part of the annual community makeover project. This is the 13th year for the community makeover project. Each year they pick a new location and work with city leaders to decide what sites need repairs or revamping.
Banking on Health: Recession anxiety
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Current fears of a downturn in our economy have many of us so stressed over money that there is now a new name for it called "Recession Anxiety". Cinfed Credit Union has seen an increase in people stressing out about their finances and it's here to help people ease the stress of their finances and create plans to help them overcome the anxiety that they might have. Some advice that Cinfed gives is encouraging people to pay with cash. When you take out cash, then you have a set amount that you are supposed to spend, and you won't go over it. They are also encouraging people to use online services to automate all their bills, so they pay them on time, and they don't have to worry about it.
Cincinnati Reds and partners give local village top-to-bottom makeover
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds and partners took over Lincoln Heights for the annual community makeover project. The project is as much about beautification as it is strengthening the historic village. “I am so excited for the Village of Lincoln Heights,” said Lincoln Heights Mayor Ruby Kinsey-Mumphrey....
Dear Restaurant & Butchery to hold 'Meat Up' on Aug. 14
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The folks at Dear Restaurant & Butchery in Hyde Park Square want you to "meat up" on August 14. Executive chef and butcher Brian Young from Dear talks about the event and explains what a chicken cushion is.
Inside the Cardboard Boat Museum ahead of New Richmond's RiverDays races
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Normally when you go to a museum to check out the work of creative geniuses, they're working in mediums like clay, oil paints, marble. But there's a museum in New Richmond that features the work of artists in mediums like corrugated fibers, duct tape and buoyancy. Welcome to the Cardboard Boat Museum.
'I'm so grateful to be here': Donut shop reopens months after an explosion
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) -- A popular Clermont County donut shop is back open after an explosion at the shop in March. The owner of Pop's Donuts was also injured in that explosion nearly five months ago. Holtman says all the glass at the front of the shop had to...
We Are Still Here: Joel Cornette Foundation launches new study
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Nearly six years after his death, Joel Cornette continues to have an impact as an athlete. The former St. Xavier High School and Butler University basketball star suffered a heart attack in 2016 and died at the age of 35. Today, the foundation that bears his name is making sure his death was not in vain.
Cincy's Hottest Real Estate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 8446 US Route 42 | Waynesville, OH 45068. Waynesville Schools, 3800 sq. ft., 4-bed home, finished basement, 2 huge barns on almost 14 acres. Entry to formal dining & 2-story living room. Kitchen w/ island, pantry, view of private back yard. 1st floor owner suit, fireplace, bath w/ double vanities, tub, shower & walk in closet. Laundry & 1/2 bath complete first floor. 2nd floor w/ 3 large bedrooms. Finished basement w/ full bath, wet bar, barrel accents & shelves. 3 car garage. Barns are amazing! 56x40 & 56x20 gas heat, water, power.
Reward offered in Cheviot gun store theft
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Two men and a woman stole a gun from a Cheviot gun store. There's a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to their arrest and conviction. On August 2, the ATF said the three people went to Arms & Accessories on Harrison Road at about 2:30 p.m.
A popular restaurant has returned to CVG's Concourse B
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular fast-food restaurant has returned to CVG. The airport announced Thursday morning that its shuttered Chick-fil-A had officially reopened. The restaurant closed in March after its operator, HMS Host, lost its franchise agreement with Chick-fil-A. However, it was announced in July that the chicken sandwich...
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati returns for 2022 with one big change
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - America's largest Oktoberfest celebration returns to the streets of Cincinnati this year. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati will run September 16 - 18. Last year, more than 700,000 people enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes of the annual celebration. according to organizers. The festival serves up German-style food, entertainment, and...
Police in Montgomery County searching for person of interest in death of 4
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Four people were shot to death in two homes on the same street in Montgomery County, Ohio, Friday. Now, police are looking for a person of interest, reports Dayton 24/7. The shootings happened on Hardwicke Place in Butler Township. Police are now looking for 39-year-old...
Local man swims the Catalina Channel in California at age 60
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Loveland native John Muenzer is now part of an elite club. He just finished swimming the entire Catalina Channel in California. Muenzer completed the more than 20-mile journey on August 3. He was joined for the last 400 yards by his son. It took him about 10 hours and he's recovered enough to chat about his accomplishment.
Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ryan Kiefer, a 22-year veteran of the mortgage business and the branch manager for PrimeLending in Greater Cincinnati, discusses the impact this will have over today's housing market. Tune in every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Local 12 WKRC-TV as Kiefer features insight on the current housing...
Kings Island 2022 season to end August 21
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's 2022 season will officially end on August 21. The park will be open again Aug. 27 and 28, Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5, and Sept. 11. Halloween Haunt will run Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 23-Oct. 30. Kings Island celebrated its 50th anniversary...
Fiona gets a sibling: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona has a new sibling at the Cincinnati Zoo. The zoo said a new baby hippo was born Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Fiona's mom Bibi started acting differently on Tuesday morning, showing signs "consistent with being in labor," according to the zoo. “This calf looks huge...
