Developers pitch 277-unit housing project for farmland north of Ypsilanti

Solar farm developer takes Washtenaw County township to court over project denial
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Local officials’ decision to deny plans for a 159-acre solar farm in rural western Washtenaw County was “fatally flawed” and should be overturned by the courts, an affiliate of a global energy company is arguing in a legal appeal. Developers behind the proposed...
Weed rush: How Saline is handling an influx of marijuana business proposals
SALINE, MI — Ever since giving the OK to recreational marijuana, the city of Saline has experienced a rush of interest from retailers. In fact, city offices have been “inundated” with applications, according to Council Member Jim Dell’Orco. Officials even decided to temporarily halt accepting new...
plymouthvoice.com
DTE struggles to restore power to Plymouth Township
Aug. 6, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Three days after a rain and wind storm hit the Plymouth area electrical linemen are still working in Lake Pointe. Powerful winds in excess of 60 mph blew across the metro Detroit area on Wednesday afternoon causing widely scattered power outages. Hardest hit were the Plymouth and Plymouth Township area residents and businesses, namely the township’s largest subdivision, Lake Pointe, with some 800 homes. Traffic lights were out at Main and Church Street in downtown Plymouth and many businesses were forced to close.
Seniors displaced from unsafe Michigan high rise need these items, officials say
ADRIAN, MI - The around 200 displaced residents of the Adrian senior living high rise deemed unsafe by engineers need several items through donation. These items, which include food, gas station gift cards, plastic utensils and pet food, may be donated to Share the Warmth, 427 W. Maumee St. in Adrian, Adrian city officials said.
Milan will buy 47 acres to expand park, with eyes on a future sports complex
MILAN, MI - Could 47 acres of farmland next to a Milan city park in southeastern Washtenaw County one day be a sports complex drawing athletes to the area?. That’s a dream of Milan leaders, who jumped at the opportunity to purchase the land, voting unanimously on Monday, July 25 to improve an installment agreement that could see them pay the $237,000 price tag over the next 15 years.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville is keeping some downtown streets closed permanently and it’s causing controversy
NORTHVILLE, Mich. – During the COVID pandemic, many busy downtown streets closed so restaurants could set up outdoor seating. Northville was one of those towns. Now, Northville has decided to keep those closures -- and it’s causing some controversy among the locals. Before COVID, the intersection of Center and Main was very busy. But now people are able to walk freely through the streets without worrying about cars.
Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar
"Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday.
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
lansingcitypulse.com
Eyesore of the Week: Aug. 3rd
This red-tagged property has boarded-up windows, an air-conditioning unit hanging precariously from another window, a collapsed porch and missing mobile home skirting. Management at Mill Pond, a southside mobile home park, says the property is slated for demolition. The company is also busy untangling the legal title to the mobile home. The place was red-tagged months ago after Ingham County Animal Control officers responded to a dog neglect case. They seized two adult pit bulls and six pit bull puppies from the home and called in code enforcement. Inspection of mobile homes is regulated under a different state law where code compliance is prohibited from acting on a mobile home property without being invited in to inspect it, city officials said.
dbusiness.com
Farmington Hills’ Friedman Real Estate Part of $46M Property Acquisition
Friedman Real Estate, a provider of commercial real estate services in Farmington Hills, and New York-based institutional investment firm Taconic Capital Advisors, have formed a joint venture to acquire a four-property portfolio from Rite Aid Corp. for $46 million as a structured sale-leaseback. Part of the 1.23 million-square-foot portfolio is...
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
luxury-houses.net
One-of-a-kind Estate of Exceptional Living Spaces in Bloomfield Hills Hits Market for $9.95 Million
The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home with premium quality finishes and detail throughout now available for sale. This home located at 3499 Franklin Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 07 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with 12,143 square feet of living spaces. Call Jill R Beshouri – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham (Phone: 248 644-6700, 248 496-9464) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
Widening of Davison Twp. intersection will close area to traffic until November
DAVISON TWP., MI -- The Genesee County Road Commission is scheduled to begin construction at the intersection of Irish Road and Lippincott Boulevard next week, starting one of the biggest local road projects of 2022. Plans call for each of the three legs of the intersection to be widened to...
Arriving to a nightmare: College Towne Apartments
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many young adults, it’s a dream come true when getting your first apartment.But some people who moved into one mid-Michigan complex are calling it a nightmare. What was suppose to be a normal move in process has now turned into one big headache. As dozens at College Towne apartments received […]
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
'They don't want us here.' Detroit tenants unite to fight rising rent costs
The properties are New Center Plaza and the Marlenor. They are both located on Seward Street near downtown.
WXYZ
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
Flint residents won’t get ARPA funds by filling out council form, CFO says
FLINT, MI — A form that’s been distributed by the City Council for residents to request funding through the American Rescue Plan Act won’t be treated as a formal application for funds, Flint’s chief financial officer says. “Claims are spreading online that residents can use this...
Bridge demolition closing I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge demolition and drainage work is closing I-94 in Jackson County this weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the highway from the east U.S. 127 interchange to the M-106 (Cooper Street) interchange beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5. Work is expected to be completed around noon Sunday, Aug. 7, officials said.
Get rid of your household hazardous waste at this Jackson County event
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County residents can get rid of their household hazardous waste at an upcoming drop-off event. The event, hosted by the Jackson County Conservation District, is 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Jackson County Department of Transportation, 2400 N. Elm Ave. Residents should enter from Chanter Road.
