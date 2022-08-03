Gophers volleyball preps for Big 10 with another brutal early schedule

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Near the corner of Lake and Hennepin, one of the biggest art fairs in the state is back for the first time since 2019. "I think it's great. I hope everything goes ok for the entire weekend, and they have decent weather, and a lot of people come down to watch and see," said fairgoer Mary Ross of Champlin.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO