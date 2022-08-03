Gophers volleyball preps for Big 10 with another brutal early schedule

Read on www.fox9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota animal rescue brings supplies to shelters impacted by flooding
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - When Secondhand Hounds, an animal rescue based out of Minnetonka, heard that some of the shelters they partner with in Kentucky were struggling to get supplies because of flooding, they put out a call for donations. Maggie Schmitz with Secondhand Hounds says the non-profit goes...
fox9.com
Preserving agricultural, industrial history in Scott County, Minnesota
The Scott County Threshers Association is dedicated to preserving the agricultural and industrial history in the county, and every year it puts on a Harvest Festival in Jordan. The 58th annual old-time Harvest Festival runs through Sunday, Aug. 7.
fox9.com
Minnesota reminds parents to save back-to-school receipts for potential tax benefits
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - August means it's almost time for kids to head back to class and things are already in full swing at Kiddywampus in downtown Hopkins. "The stuff that is kind of the currency on the school bus...you would find that with us!" said founder and CEO Amy Saldanha.
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
58th annual Harvest Festival runs through Sunday in Jordan
The 58th annual Harvest Festival in Jordan runs through Sunday. It will feature old-time tractors and farm equipment, and is put on by the Scott County Threshers Association.
fox9.com
Uptown hopes return of art fair is return to normalcy as well
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Near the corner of Lake and Hennepin, one of the biggest art fairs in the state is back for the first time since 2019. "I think it's great. I hope everything goes ok for the entire weekend, and they have decent weather, and a lot of people come down to watch and see," said fairgoer Mary Ross of Champlin.
fox9.com
Secondhand Hounds helping with animals in need after flooding in Kentucky
When Secondhand Hounds, an animal rescue based out of Minnetonka, heard the shelters the partner with in Kentucky were in need of supplies due to flooding, they knew they wanted to help. They put out the call for donations and were overwhelmed by the response.
fox9.com
Mall of America shooting: Shots fired in Nike store after dispute
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at Mall of America sent the mall into lockdown on Thursday afternoon, with police calling it an isolated incident. Police don't believe anyone was hurt by gunfire when someone opened fire inside the Mall of America on Thursday, creating a panic and sending the mall into lockdown.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox9.com
Minneapolis Light Rail shooting: Teenager charged
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old from St. Paul has been charged for the fatal shooting on Tuesday on a light rail platform in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Attorney will seek to have the teenager charged as an adult. He's currently charged with intentional second-degree murder. The charges say that...
fox9.com
Council approves new leader of Minneapolis public safety ‘rebranding’
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After months of contentious discussion, the Minneapolis City Council has given its approval for Dr. Cedric Alexander to become the city's first commissioner of public safety. The appointment of Alexander to the new position passed the council with eight "yes" votes, three "no" votes and two...
fox9.com
Woman charged in drunk driving crash that killed man on 169 in Champlin
CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Maple Grove woman faces charges in the fatal crash of a 37-year-old man after prosecutors allege her blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit. The criminal complaint states that on July 21, 58-year-old Jill Zetterwall was heading northbound on Highway 169...
fox9.com
Hennepin Avenue redesign, bus lane additions pass Minneapolis City Council
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A controversial part of the redesign of Hennepin Ave through Uptown Minneapolis received approval from the Minneapolis City Council Thursday, setting the stage for implementation of a project that has been long debated. Thursday the project was approved by a vote of 11-2, with members Lisa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Minneapolis woman found safe after going missing in June
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Carol Ann Swigart, the Minneapolis woman missing since June, has been found safe, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Swigart, 71, was last seen the week of June 27. Police say she was located after a tip to CrimeStopper helped them find her. No other details...
fox9.com
Mall of America reopens after shooting | KMSP
The Mall of America reopened Friday after a shooting sent stores into lockdown the day before. Extra police and security have been added to the mall since the incident.
fox9.com
66-year-old passenger killed after vehicle hit tree, rolled on Highway 62
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 66-year-old woman was killed Friday after a vehicle she was in hit a tree and rolled on Highway 62 in Mendota Heights. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 62 near Dodd road when a 70-year-old man driving a truck in the right lane heading eastbound drifted into a ditch, hit a tree and rolled the vehicle.
Comments / 0