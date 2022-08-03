NC Department of Commerce releases new unemployment data, Southeastern counties join the trend

Read on www.wect.com
Related
WECT
Five stores in southeastern NC given fines for price scanning errors
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Columbus, Brunswick and Pender counties were among 61 stores across the state forced to pay fines for price scanning errors by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division. “It is always a good practice for consumers to check their...
WECT
Minority Business Contractor and Vendor Fair will provide info about job opportunities
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Minority business owners and tradespersons can learn about contracting opportunities with New Hanover County Schools at a Minority Business Contractor and Vendor Fair scheduled for Wednesday, August 10 at the NHCS Board of Education Center at 1805 South 13th Street in Wilmington. The Financial Protection Law...
WECT
Attorney General received 45 complaints since 2019 against car rental company, many of which were for overcharges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When John Cripps, a Wilmington preacher, needed to get his daughter home from Boston, he rented a car and made the trip up the coast. For a few hundred dollars, the price of the rental wasn’t cheap – but it was what he expected and agreed to pay.
WECT
Wilmington seeking public input on a grant for an inclusive playground at Maides Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is seeking public input on plans for an inclusive playground at Maides Park. The city writes that the park would allow for people with disabilities to navigate the park and benefit the whole community regardless of physical ability or age. New accessible walkway connections would also be installed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrates its 232nd birthday in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard has been in Southeastern North Carolina for more than 2 centuries. This week the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina celebrated its 232nd birthday and invited the public to join them. Saturday, August 6th, the Coast Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary tied...
WECT
FAA selects UNCW for Drone Training Initiative
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Aug. 4 that UNCW had been selected to join its cohort of schools in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative (UAS-CTI). Per the release, the program recognizes institutions that successfully prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems. Commonly referred...
WECT
Commissioners hope to break ground on Project Grace soon, but still awaiting LGC approval
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is still waiting for financing approval on Project Grace from the North Carolina Local Government Commission. During a lengthy meeting Tuesday, a county contingent met with State Treasurer Dale Folwell and the LGC to discuss the project. Folwell says he has questions about...
WECT
Oak Island announces partnership to place rescue tubes at all 65 beach accesses
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WECT
‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With the...
WECT
Youth Resource Fair held by New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Miniature horses, inflatable bouncy houses, BMX stunt riders, and even an on-site barber is what was on Friday’s display at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s Youth Resource Fair. Kristy Williams of Elements, a program of the Sheriff’s office, saw the need for...
WECT
UNCW announces COVID-19 community guidelines for the fall semester
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced its COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines for the fall semester. Under the heading “healthy actions,” the school encourages getting vaccinated against COVID, maintaining good hand hygiene and for unvaccinated/vulnerable people to wear a mask indoors. They also are encouraging students to get tested, vaccinated or boosted before returning to campus, and these will all be available on-campus on August 19 and 20.
WECT
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An Avelo spokesperson has confirmed that the route between the Wilmington International Airport (ILM) and the Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) will stop offering flights for the rest of the year on September 5. The route from ILM to FLL in Florida will use the plane currently...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
WECT
CFCC to hold commencement ceremony Aug. 5
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5. Taking place at the Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington, the college expects over 200 students and families to attend the event. Those in attendance are part of a graduating class of over 400, per report.
WECT
Chadbourn to add license plate reader cameras at town entrances, high crime areas
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) -Chadbourn will soon have a dozen license plate reader cameras at all entrances to town. “We’ve got 12 different roads that come in to Chadbourn. And they will be at the city limits just barely in the city limits,” police chief Ken Elliott said. He...
WECT
Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state-issued warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway due to a large sewage spill was lifted Friday. State environmental officials issued the warning Tuesday for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65, including Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.
WECT
Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.
WECT
Local organizations to host blood drive, chance to win free gas
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Aug. 18, Wilmington Kiwanis, Rotary Clubs of Wilmington and Masonic Lodge #319 will be co-sponsoring a blood drive at Independence Mall, per release. The drive will occur in the J.C. Penny wing across from American Outfitters. Per the American...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: 90s streak continues…
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classic August weekend of hot sunshine, spotty and transient showers and storms, steamy mornings with temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s, and afternoon highs in the toasty upper 80s to lower and locally middle 90s. As the heat index will occasionally ping stressful values like 100, 102, etc., please continue to keep hydration a priority as you work and play hard!
WECT
Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach
Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
Comments / 0