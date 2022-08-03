ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

NC Department of Commerce releases new unemployment data, Southeastern counties join the trend

By WECT Staff
WECT
 3 days ago
WECT

FAA selects UNCW for Drone Training Initiative

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Aug. 4 that UNCW had been selected to join its cohort of schools in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems-Collegiate Training Initiative (UAS-CTI). Per the release, the program recognizes institutions that successfully prepare students for careers in unmanned aircraft systems. Commonly referred...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

‘We’ve got to learn to live with it’: Columbus County health director talks about recent COVID-related deaths, rise in cases

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - When it comes to transmission of the COVID-19 virus across North Carolina, Bladen and Columbus Counties are among nearly 60 counties considered to have high levels. Columbus County reported four COVID-related deaths within the past month after not seeing any since early March. “With the...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

UNCW announces COVID-19 community guidelines for the fall semester

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has announced its COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines for the fall semester. Under the heading “healthy actions,” the school encourages getting vaccinated against COVID, maintaining good hand hygiene and for unvaccinated/vulnerable people to wear a mask indoors. They also are encouraging students to get tested, vaccinated or boosted before returning to campus, and these will all be available on-campus on August 19 and 20.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Columbus County woman takes home $142,021 in lottery winnings

Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

CFCC to hold commencement ceremony Aug. 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced that it will host its summer graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. on Aug. 5. Taking place at the Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington, the college expects over 200 students and families to attend the event. Those in attendance are part of a graduating class of over 400, per report.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Swim warning lifted after Surf City sewage spill

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A state-issued warning for people not to swim in part of the Intracoastal Waterway due to a large sewage spill was lifted Friday. State environmental officials issued the warning Tuesday for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge and Beacon #65, including Waters Bay and part of Stump Sound.
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Pet of the Week: Belle from the NHC Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Belle, a 5-year-old Boxer mix, is available for adoption from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Shelter. According to the NHCSO Animal Services Unit, Belle is a sweet dog who loves to play with a variety of toys. She loves attention and knows a handful of tricks. Since being surrendered, her handlers report that she has been great to the staff.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Local organizations to host blood drive, chance to win free gas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - From 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Aug. 18, Wilmington Kiwanis, Rotary Clubs of Wilmington and Masonic Lodge #319 will be co-sponsoring a blood drive at Independence Mall, per release. The drive will occur in the J.C. Penny wing across from American Outfitters. Per the American...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: 90s streak continues…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a classic August weekend of hot sunshine, spotty and transient showers and storms, steamy mornings with temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s, and afternoon highs in the toasty upper 80s to lower and locally middle 90s. As the heat index will occasionally ping stressful values like 100, 102, etc., please continue to keep hydration a priority as you work and play hard!
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Carolina Beach police release identity of woman found dead on beach

Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Avelo’s route from Wilmington to Washington D.C./Baltimore to stop for the season in September. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person. Commissioners hope to break ground on...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC

