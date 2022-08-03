Read on www.numberfire.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Delicious Ice Cream in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla Chiu
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Cardinals starting Yadier Molina behind the plate on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch on Thursday night after Andrew Knizner was given the night off in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Molina to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Mets starer David Peterson. In 135 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .184 batting average...
numberfire.com
Tim Locastro starting for New York Saturday
New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 28 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .240 batting average...
numberfire.com
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Saturday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Alec Bohm versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 104 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .273 batting average with an .863 OPS, 6 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
numberfire.com
Will Benson in Guardians' lineup Saturday
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Benson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Benson is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Benson for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.9...
numberfire.com
Nolan Jones in lineup Saturday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Nolan Jones is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Jones is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Jones for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.2...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Giants position Tommy La Stella at third base on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. La Stella will take over the hot corner after J.D. Davis was given a breather in Oakland. In a matchup against Athletics' right-hander Adam Oller, our models project La Stella to score 8.0...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yu Chang operating third base for Rays on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Chang will man the hot corner after Yandy Diaz received a breather versus Detroit's right-hander Garrett Hill. numberFire's models project Chang to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Tim Beckham not in lineup Saturday for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Tim Beckham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Beckham is being replaced at first base by Luis Arraez versus Blue Jays starter Mitch White. In 14 plate appearances this season, Beckham has a .143 batting average with a .286 OPS and...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford (knee) taking over shortstop position on Saturday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford (knee) is batting sixth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will make his return after the Giants' shortstop missed time on the 10-day injured list with a knee ailment and Dixon Machado was placed on waivers. numberFire's models project Crawford to score...
numberfire.com
Mark Contreras optioned to Triple-A by Twins Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Mark Contreras has been optioned to Triple-A by the team Saturday. Contreras is on his way to St. Paul to play with the Saints. In 26 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .120 batting average with a .475 OPS, 2 home runs, 5 runs and 4 RBI.
numberfire.com
Gavin Lux hitting sixth for Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is starting in Saturday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Lux will take over second base after Chris Taylor was benched versus Padres' right-hander Mike Clevinger. numberFire's models project Lux to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Comments / 0