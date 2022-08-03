ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Racing News

Michigan Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR returns to Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile oval is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Michigan International Speedway below. Michigan. Qualifying Order. NASCAR Cup Series. Pos | Driver...
BROOKLYN, MI
gmauthority.com

Kyle Petty Opens Up About Son’s Death, Future Of Nascar

Kyle Petty was born into the family business, and that family business is Nascar. As the son of the winningest driver in stock car racing history, Richard Petty, Kyle Petty is an integral part of the sport, and wheeled a Pontiac race car for most of his Cup Series (then Winston Cup) career. Petty recently sat down for an interview, giving his two cents on hot topics in the sport, from the future of Nascar to the tragic death of his son.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity

Ryan Blaney confirmed in an interview that multiple NASCAR Cup Series drivers are wearing mouthpieces to measure the intensity of crashes in the Next Gen car, and he's not happy about it. The post Ryan Blaney Confirms He’s Not Participating in NASCAR’s Experiment of Drivers Wearing Mouthpieces to Measure Crash Severity  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
State
Michigan State
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
Sportscasting

Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic

Tony Stewart posted an intriguing tweet this week about "doing something special for fans" and it could potentially be the fulfillment of his commitment to a specific race that was ruined by the pandemic. The post Tony Stewart Just Dropped Hint and It Could Be Fulfillment of Commitment to Future NASCAR Race That Got Ruined by Pandemic appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Ty Gibbs
Bubba Wallace
Kurt Busch
Kevin Harvick
Ross Chastain
Denny Hamlin
Joey Logano
Sportscasting

Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin

Ty Gibbs admitted to Denny Hamlin that he didn't like how a couple of their Toyota teammates raced against him on Sunday at the Indy Road Course. The post Ty Gibbs Privately Admitted He Wasn’t Pleased With How a Pair of Toyota Teammates ‘Used Me Up’ During Cup Race at Indy, According to Denny Hamlin appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Michigan Starting Lineup: August 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR starting positions for Michigan International Speedway. The race weekend is set to begin in Brooklyn, MI. First up, it’s NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying on the 2-mile of Michigan International Speedway. View the Michigan starting lineup for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
BROOKLYN, MI
The Guardian

Nascar star Kyle Busch and family escape Mall of America shooting

Kyle Busch, a two-time Nascar champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6pm Thursday. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Bobby East: 5 Things About The NASCAR Star Murdered At 37

NASCAR star Bobby East was attacked at a gas station in Orange County, CA and died from the injuries on Wednesday, July 13 at the age of 37. The racing enthusiast was reportedly filling up his tank at a 76 station in Westminster when a transient man stabbed Bobby in the chest repeatedly. Emergency responders arrived to find Bobby with serious wounds and immediately took him to a local trauma center where he died.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Racing News

RFK Racing: Auction (NASCAR Cars For Sale)

For 2022, Brad Keselowski signed to drive for RFK Racing. He also became a co-owner of the newly named Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing. NASCAR has gone a new direction for 2022. The Next Gen car is a spec chassis, identical from team to team. The change rendered full fleets of cars unusable to NASCAR teams.
CONCORD, NC
NBC Sports

Sunday Michigan Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather

Last August, Ryan Blaney won at Michigan International Speedway. But he already had a NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket in his pocket thanks to a victory earlier that season at Atlanta. As the series returns to Michigan on Sunday, Blaney has not assured himself a playoff berth. He’s one of...
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Saturday schedule at Michigan

NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams will be busy Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. Xfinity teams will have practice and qualifying before racing at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Cup teams will have practice and qualifying in preparation for Sunday’s race. Here is the day’s schedule:. Saturday,...
MOTORSPORTS

