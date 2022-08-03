Daily Delivery: Our age defines how we view college football but we must look forward

Read on 247sports.com
Decision Day Preview, Prediction: RB Dylan Edwards
It’s just about time for Derby (Kan.) high school four-star running back Dylan Edwards to announce his commitment. He will do exactly that Saturday afternoon at 12:30 pm ET live on the 247Sports YouTube page. The 5-9, 165-pounder has narrowed his recruitment to three finalists — Notre Dame, Kansas...
10 Kansas State players feeling the heat as fall camp begins
The 2022 Kansas State football season has some certainties. Deuce Vaughn will be the workhorse on offense. Felix Anudike-Uzomah will provide sparks on defense. Collin Klein will bring a more upbeat and fast-paced offense. However, with all these certainties, there are also questions that could ultimately define how successful the team will be.
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang speaks on Ish Massoud and Markquis Nowell's growth this summer
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang speaks on Ish Massoud and Markquis Nowell's growth as the Wildcats' complete their summer season. Jerome Tang: “For Quis, it’s his emotional intelligence. He’s an extremely competitive kid and I love that about him. But there’s two guys (on a team) who can’t have a bad day and lose their minds and that’s the head coach and the point guard. He’s learning how to floor it without redlining it and how he is learning to communicate with his teammates to get the most out of them. So that’s going to be really important for him. For Ish, it’s working. He thought he was a hard worker until I started laying out things for him to do. He thanked me the other day. He said ‘Coach, I thought I was a hard worker until you showed me how I needed to work.’ He was thankful for the push and for believing in him.”
BREAKING: DT Asher Tomaszewski commits to Kansas State
Kansas State received a weekend commitment from defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski. This comes just after the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tomaszewski at their camp. "It feels like home there and overall the whole staff is awesome," he said. Tomaszewski visited in the spring unofficially then returned for camp and...
Specialist Simon McClannan chooses Kansas State as preferred walk-on
It's been an exciting year on the recruiting trail for Kansas State's efforts and now even special teams are jumping in on the action. Announcing at Millard South High School in suburban Omaha, Neb. on Thursday night, specialist Simon McClannan revealed his decision to commit to the Wildcats class as a preferred walk-on for 2023.
