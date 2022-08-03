Daily Delivery: Our age defines how we view college football but we must look forward

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang speaks on Ish Massoud and Markquis Nowell's growth as the Wildcats' complete their summer season. Jerome Tang: “For Quis, it’s his emotional intelligence. He’s an extremely competitive kid and I love that about him. But there’s two guys (on a team) who can’t have a bad day and lose their minds and that’s the head coach and the point guard. He’s learning how to floor it without redlining it and how he is learning to communicate with his teammates to get the most out of them. So that’s going to be really important for him. For Ish, it’s working. He thought he was a hard worker until I started laying out things for him to do. He thanked me the other day. He said ‘Coach, I thought I was a hard worker until you showed me how I needed to work.’ He was thankful for the push and for believing in him.”

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO