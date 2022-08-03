ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Britain Herald

Free steampunk event coming to Federal Hill Green in Bristol this month

BRISTOL – A group of "steampunk" enthusiasts and local museums will offer a "Victorian Summer Fantasy in the Park" Aug. 27 on the Federal Hill Green, showcasing the culture and history of the "age of steam." Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction that incorporates the aesthetics of 19th-century...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Britain, CT
Entertainment
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Public Library's mini book sale returns this month

NEW BRITAIN – The Friends of the New Britain Public Library is gearing up for the Mini Textbook Sale taking place from Aug. 16 to Sept. 13. The books will be set up across from the Information Desk on the main floor of the library and the sale will run during library hours. It features gently used textbooks across different disciplines and some workbooks covering many categories from anthropology to zoology. Also on sale are some reference works and classics. Items will be restocked periodically.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
iheart.com

Winnie’s Road Trips: Hartford, Connecticut (Video)

Ride along with Winnie on a trip packed with spa treatments, dining, shopping and, of course – ice cream!. Our girl hit the road again, this time on a solo trip to Hartford, Connecticut. She only got as far as Framingham when she realized gas was going to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Gallery#Nbs Malay
New Britain Herald

William G. LaCells

William G. LaCells, 79, of Southington, beloved husband of Donna (Davis) LaCells, passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain after a courageous battle with cancer. William was born in Hartford on March 4, 1943, and was the son of the late Gerald and Adelaide (Phillips) LaCells. After high school and a brief tour in the United States Navy, William began a long career as a telephone line technician with SNET, where he was instrumental in bringing cellular phone service to Connecticut.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
i95 ROCK

Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury

One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
NBC Connecticut

Bank of America Offers Free Admission to 2 Area Museums

If you’re a Bank of America credit or debit cardholder with an open weekend, then Bank of America is offering free admission to the Wadsworth Atheneum and New Britain Museum of American Art. Just present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit...
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Eyewitness News

Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU

NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
NEW LONDON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022

New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WTNH

Bristol FD welcomes peer support K9

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a special new member of the Bristol Fire Department. Meet Peer Support K9 Okee! Okee is a Shepherd-Hound mix that was rescued by the team at K9’s for Warriors. It’s a national organization that pairs support dogs with police and fire stations across the country, helping first responders heal and […]
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy