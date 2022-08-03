NEW BRITAIN – The Friends of the New Britain Public Library is gearing up for the Mini Textbook Sale taking place from Aug. 16 to Sept. 13. The books will be set up across from the Information Desk on the main floor of the library and the sale will run during library hours. It features gently used textbooks across different disciplines and some workbooks covering many categories from anthropology to zoology. Also on sale are some reference works and classics. Items will be restocked periodically.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO