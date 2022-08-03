Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
My baby boy’s love of cuddles cost him his life – we’re devastated we had no idea
WHEN little James Thorndyke was born, mum Susie and husband Justin who works as a farmer, were overjoyed. Susie already had twins, four-year-old Oliver and Ethan, from a previous relationship and knew she wanted another baby to add to her brood. Susie, now 39, was 33 at the time and...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Mom Bashed for Booting Daughter from Wedding Because Fiancé Hates Her Dad
"Her mistreatment of you is so wrong and you deserve better. Don't feel guilty that she feels bad," one user commented.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fury as Dad-of-2 Refuses To Help Heavily Pregnant Wife With Chores: 'Loser'
A woman complained her husband played video games instead of helping out around the house.
Pregnant Mom Praised for Not Wanting 'Nightmare' Aunt To Stay at Her Home
The mom asked Mumsnet users if she is being dramatic, or whether her 'nightmare auntie' is really a nightmare.
People in Stitches After Woman Discovers Truth About Guy Who 'Ghosted' Her
The woman was initially furious, writing "wow dare he lead me on like this"—but then she found out what really happened.
A moment that changed me: my family moved into a shelter – and I yearned for my childhood home
My single mother struggled with the cost of bringing up three children, and we lost our house. Today, I still dream of it
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Woman Is Prepared to Leave Her Husband After He Kept Scaring Her & Reddit Has Her Back
Click here to read the full article. It’s not easy to be vulnerable. Sharing your fears, feelings, or straight-up trauma can leave you feeling exposed, which is why it’s a situation best met with compassion. So, when one Redditor shared her fear of fire with her husband only to find him teasing her with a lighter, it caused her to reconsider their partnership. And, honestly, Reddit users were right there with her. User unknownuser588 took to the /AmITheAsshole SubReddit to sound off on a recent incident she had with her husband. She first shared she had a traumatic experience as a...
'I've Been Crying Non Stop': New Mom Bashed for 'Ruining' Sister's Vacation
"Your sisters kids are not your responsibility, next time go away on your own or go with a friend or a solo travelers group," one user suggested.
Couple With Same Terminal Illness Found 'Joy' Together and Married. She Held His Hand in His Final Moments
When Sara Smouther and her late husband Matt Weeks began designing his custom wedding band, the most important element to the couple was the inscription etched inside: "You are my world." Those words held especially true for the couple, who both suffered from Huntington's Disease, an inherited, terminal neurological illness...
'We Aren't Moving': Debate as Mom Demands Woman Give Up Shady Spot for Baby
The woman said she and her wife were sitting in the perfect location and did not want to give it up.
‘Jealous’ Woman Annoyed by Friend’s ‘Excessive’ Vacation Posts on Social Media
Most people probably don't worry too much about what their friends think about their vacation photos on social media, instead assuming they're just happy for them — but that wasn't the case for one woman who took to Mumsnet to complain about her friend's supposedly "excessive" vaycay posts. On...
Internet Applauds 11-Year-Old Girl's Idea for Mom's Out-of-Office Message
Professor Kristen Bottema-Beutel's daughter is no stranger to her mom working on vacation - but she was determined to take action this time.
KIDS・
Woman Backed for Not Apologizing for Writing Diary That Traumatized Sister
The woman said she was a troubled teen and wrote "angry, terrible rants" in her diary; but said it was her sister's fault for secretly reading her diary.
Mom Tries to Guilt Woman into Moving Tables Because She Has a Baby, Internet Is Divided
Generally speaking, it's understood that if you see a mom with a baby looking for a place to sit, then it would be a pretty scummy thing to not give up your chair for them if you're perfectly healthy and able enough to stand up on your own and walk to another location or stand for a little bit.
Man Bashed for Calling Pregnant Wife 'Ridiculous' for Crying Over Soup
"What you did was mean. Don't invalidate people's feelings," one user commented.
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, August 5: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#412)
Trying to solve Wordle #412 for August 5, 2022, and need some help?. Happy Friday, Wordle family! We’ve made it through another work week — but have you managed to get through another week of Wordles? Let’s end the week with a bang and get today’s Wordle in just a few guesses.
Man Inviting 'Sexist' Dad on Road Trip With Partner Divides Internet
Would you want to go on vacation with your in-laws? A woman has asked for advice after her boyfriend invited his dad to France.
Comments / 0