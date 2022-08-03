ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
A Woman Is Prepared to Leave Her Husband After He Kept Scaring Her & Reddit Has Her Back

Click here to read the full article. It’s not easy to be vulnerable. Sharing your fears, feelings, or straight-up trauma can leave you feeling exposed, which is why it’s a situation best met with compassion. So, when one Redditor shared her fear of fire with her husband only to find him teasing her with a lighter, it caused her to reconsider their partnership. And, honestly, Reddit users were right there with her.  User unknownuser588 took to the /AmITheAsshole SubReddit to sound off on a recent incident she had with her husband. She first shared she had a traumatic experience as a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

