Bentleyville, PA

WATCH: Teenager leaps from window, saves neighbors from inferno with trampoline

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

A teenager in Pennsylvania is being praised as a hero after he jumped from a window to help neighbors trapped in an apartment fire that displaced at least 18 people.

Falon O'Regan, 17, went into action Tuesday when a fire broke out in his Bentleyville apartment outside of Pittsburgh, according to a report.

The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m., when O'Regan leaped from a window to save his neighbors from the three-alarm blaze.

"Me and Robert, my neighbor downstairs, had to move the trampoline from the side of the house to the three bedrooms on the last part of the house, because they would've gotten hurt if we didn't," O'Regan said.


The neighbors saw what the teenager did for them and jumped, the report noted.

"You look out the window and the fire's starting through your doorway and you literally have fire coming at you and you have to jump. You have to jump. There's no other option," Michael Groots, an apartment resident, said.

Authorities applauded O'Regan's actions.

"They prevented a lot of injuries," said Tim Miller, 2nd assistant fire chief for the Bentleyville Fire Department.

At least three people were treated for smoke inhalation, and one person sustained a leg injury, according to the report.

"You're a hero, baby," O’Regan's mother, Becky Williams, said.

“I'm proud of him. We're suffering losses because we think we lost our cats. But he saved a lot of people today. I'm proud of him."

An investigation into the fire remains ongoing.

ACCIDENTS
WashingtonExaminer

