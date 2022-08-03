Two Memphis area programs receive nearly $37 million from federal grants for workforce training

Read on www.localmemphis.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Related
Panel allows school voucher program to continue in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Nashville panel on Friday evening denied parents’ request to stop a controversial school voucher program. The Educational Savings Account program will allow low-income parents in Memphis-Shelby County Schools and Nashville Metro Schools to use state money to send their kids to private schools. “The...
'Peer Power' gains steam with a big donation for its mentoring program
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Mid-South non-profit which helps thousands of students every year got a helping hand Thursday. Peer Power got a $35,000 check from Regions Bank to help expand the group's work to more schools. The organization hires University of Memphis students as "success coaches" in Memphis area high schools.
Mulroy planning to bring changes to justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Changes are possibly coming to Shelby County’s criminal justice system after Steve Mulroy was elected the county’s next district attorney. The University of Memphis law professor defeated current District Attorney Amy Weirich by more than 16,000 votes by campaigning on a progressive platform. He is set to be sworn in on Thursday, September 1. […]
Memphis election results: Two incumbents, two newcomers win
Two incumbents and two newcomers won election Thursday to the Memphis-Shelby County Schools board, according to unofficial results. Michelle McKissack, the board chair, and Joyce Dorse-Coleman both easily won second terms. Amber Huett-Garcia, who ran unopposed, and Keith Williams will be the board’s new faces. Williams, a union leader, prevailed in a crowded six-way race for one board seat.The election comes at a critical time for Tennessee’s largest school district. The board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to end homelessness in the Mid-South? Community leaders gather to find solutions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and Shelby County leaders, advocates, and business owners gathered Thursday to have a discussion about ending homelessness in the Mid-South. The Community Alliance for the Homeless put on the event at the University of Memphis’ South Campus Thursday. They discussed how issues of poverty, health, violence, and inequity intersect with systems such as healthcare, criminal justice, veteran affairs, and affordable housing.
Controversial Memphis-Area District Attorney Amy Weirich Loses Reelection Bid
Following years of a tough-on-crime approach, the Republican incumbent was bounced from office by a reform-minded law professor.
Mulroy celebrates big victory over Weirich in the Shelby County D.A. race
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Democratic lawyer who pledged to make abortion prosecutions under Tennessee's "trigger law" an extremely low priority in the county that includes Memphis has defeated the incumbent Republican district attorney who refused to say whether she would go after doctors who perform the procedure. Steve Mulroy...
AP: Nashville doctor wins Democratic nomination for governor, narrowly defeating Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley Jr.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by...
RELATED PEOPLE
Full Shelby County Election Results
COUNTY MAYOR (100% reporting) DISTRICT ATTORNEY (100% reporting) TERM LIMIT REFERENDUM (100% reporting) COUNTY CLERK (100% reporting) COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 1 (100% reporting) AMBER MILLS/Republican. 6,513 61.21%. DONNA MCDONALD-MARTIN/Democrat. 4,127 38.79%. COUNTY COMMISSION – DIST. 4 (100% reporting) BRANDON MORRISON/Republican. 11,777 68.96%. BRITNEY CHAUNCEY/Democrat. 5,300 31.04%. COUNTY...
Community concerned after neighborhood exposed twice to potentially hazardous air
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis community has been targeted twice by potentially hazardous fumes. On Wednesday, FOX13 told you about concerns a sterilization plant on Florida St. may be emitting a dangerous gas into the air. Eight months earlier, a cotton gin in that same community was shut...
rejournals.com
Berkadia closes $45 million refinance for 827-unit apartment community in Memphis
Berkadia has arranged the $45 million recapitalization of Residences at Lakeview, an 827-unit apartment community in Memphis, Tennessee. Senior Managing Director Mitch Sinberg, Managing Directors Brad Williamson, Matthew Robbins and Scott Wadler and Senior Analyst Mike Basinski of Berkadia Miami and Boca Raton secured the financing on behalf of the ownership, a Joint Venture between Atlas Real Estate Partners and West End Capital Group, two private real estate investment firms based in New York and Washington, DC.
Mayor Strickland lashes out at owners of troubled Peppertree Apartments: ‘Step up or step out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor says he’s fed up with the owners and management of the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven, after the complex racked up hundreds of code violations and crime reports. In the latest incident at Peppertree, a woman and young girl fell through a second-floor walkway that collapsed Tuesday night. Code Enforcement is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
desotocountynews.com
Four county medical cannabis dispensaries licensed
As of Friday, Aug. 5, there are four entities from DeSoto County that have obtained medical cannabis dispensary licenses from the Mississippi State Department of Health. The four DeSoto County licenses listed from the MSDH are: Med-RE-D, LLC of Nesbit, which obtained the one-year license on July 28; Southern Crop Wellness I, LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; KV Olive Branch LLC of Olive Branch on Aug. 2; and Nash Hassen of Hernando, also on Aug. 2.
MLGW to join statewide electric vehicle charging network
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water is joining a statewide electric vehicle charging network. A grant will now allow the utility company to upgrade its infrastructure to be part of a network of 32 charging units on interstates and major highways. MLGW was one of 12 entities...
tigerdroppings.com
Shelby County TN - Should be a warning to the right
The GOP DA got replaced by a Democrat. She (R) refused to say anything negative about her opponent (D) because "we don't do that." Meanwhile, he trashed her in his campaign. The GOP isn't willing to fight. The GOP also had terrible voter turnout; something like 22%. Also shocking, the...
CATASTROPHIC! Republicans Pummeled in Shelby County Election
Memphis Republicans lost major races in Shelby County Thursday, with Democrat District Attorney candidate Steve Mulroy defeating DA Amy Weirich and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris (D) defeating Republican challenger Worth Morgan. The KWAM Decision Desk called both races at 11:36 p.m. CST. Harris beat Morgan 57.91 percent to 42.09...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Howard University Law School Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis
HBCU alum Judge Tarik Sugarmon defeated incumbent Dan Michael becoming the first Black person to lead Shelby County Juvenile Court in Memphis. The post HBCU Alum Becomes First Black Juvenile Court Judge In Memphis appeared first on NewsOne.
It's almost time for heading back to class in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School is starting in next week all over the Mid-South, and leaders with Millington Municipal Schools said they're preparing to give students a great learning experience. The district held a teacher and staff convocation event Friday, and then they got classrooms ready, with parents helping out...
Festival in Memphis gives back to the Raleigh community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For The Kingdom, a faith-based organization and retreat center, hosted the Raleigh Love Festival Tuesday August 2nd, at Raleigh Springs Civic Center. This event supplied families within the 38128 zip code with backpacks and supplies before the school year. Food trucks were also on site, as...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Tennessee using data from Zillow.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0