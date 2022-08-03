ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJAC TV

129th Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Convention comes to an end this weekend

Today marks the final day of the 129th Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Convention hosted by Somerset Volunteer Fire Department. Today's festivities included a morning "Battle of the Barrels," in which Shanksville Fire Department claimed a victory. But by far the biggest event was a parade that drove through Somerset borough. The...
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

Basket Raffle fundraiser for local cancer patient

A basket raffle and spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held today to help a local cancer patient. Robert Zvonik is in need of a liver transplant and monetary help for his cancer treatments. Family and friends gathered to raise funds at the Polish Club in Somerset today in the form of...
SOMERSET, PA
WJAC TV

Paul Carpenter advances to AAABA semifinal; Martella's eliminated

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — One Johnstown team is still alive in the AAABA tournament, while the other has been eliminated. Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors defeated Cleveland Friday morning by a score of 5-3 in a game that had been delayed from Thursday night due to weather. Paul Carpenter will...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

How to protect yourself when lightning strikes

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities say two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a lightning strike near the White House Thursday. Locally, we've experienced an active pattern of weather lately, seeing almost daily showers and thunderstorms, so it's important to be prepared if you're caught in a thunderstorm.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Coroner: Man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Somerset

Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank has confirmed that a man was killed Thursday morning in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash along Route 281. Swank did not release the identity of the victim and says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. According to PennDOT's...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Bellwood man accused of raping woman, shooting self enters guilty plea

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say a Bellwood man accused of raping a woman last November and then shooting himself when confronted by police pleaded guilty to various charges in Centre County court Thursday. Police say 32-year-old Trevor Snowberger was accused of raping a woman in Boggs Township,...
BELLWOOD, PA

