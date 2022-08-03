Read on origin.wjactv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJAC TV
129th Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Convention comes to an end this weekend
Today marks the final day of the 129th Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Convention hosted by Somerset Volunteer Fire Department. Today's festivities included a morning "Battle of the Barrels," in which Shanksville Fire Department claimed a victory. But by far the biggest event was a parade that drove through Somerset borough. The...
WJAC TV
What you need to know: Laurel Mountain State Park Restrictions
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Early this week, I introduced you to two people who told us park rangers are telling them they are not allowed to walk on trails near the ski lodge during the summer. Today, a park ranger answered some of the questions about those restrictions. Laurel...
WJAC TV
'Giving back:' LivRed Foundation hosts first 'Be Kind' event, plans to educate students
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — "Olivia was probably the kindest person you would ever meet. She was patriotic. She stood up against bullying. She was always a champion of the underdog. She was just the kindest person you've ever met. We wanted to keep that light." That's what Tracy...
WJAC TV
Gov. Wolf, Ag. Sec. visit Centre Co. farm to celebrate success of PA Farm Bill
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Governor Tom Wolf made a stop in Centre County Thursday to talk about how the state's farm bill continues to pay dividends for the state's economy. WATCH | Gov. Wolf, Ag. Secretary visit Centre County farm to celebrate success of the PA Farm Bill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJAC TV
Basket Raffle fundraiser for local cancer patient
A basket raffle and spaghetti dinner fundraiser was held today to help a local cancer patient. Robert Zvonik is in need of a liver transplant and monetary help for his cancer treatments. Family and friends gathered to raise funds at the Polish Club in Somerset today in the form of...
WJAC TV
Altoona-Blair County Airport to see increase in flights following runway rehab project
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Officials say more planes than ever before will soon be flying out of the Altoona-Blair County Airport thanks to a multi-million-dollar runway rehabilitation project that's been taking place over the past three years. A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning to celebrate the improvements made...
WJAC TV
'She was living her dream:' Bishop McCort remembers former student killed in Indiana crash
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The Bishop McCort Crusher community is mourning the loss of 28-year-old Emma Thomson. She was killed in a car accident in Indiana State on Wednesday -- alongside Congresswoman Jackie Walorski -- who also died in the crash. Her former French teacher, Mary Clare Piatak, says...
WJAC TV
State College Organizations, Artists, Businesses Join Forces to Help Displaced Ukrainians
STATE COLLEGE/CENTRE COUNTY, Pa — In wake of the tragic events taking place in Ukraine, the Downtown State College Improvement District is partnering with the Mid-State Literacy Council, local businesses and artists to donate to the World Central Kitchen. Sunflower Solidarity with Ukraine is designed to help displaced Ukrainian...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJAC TV
Paul Carpenter advances to AAABA semifinal; Martella's eliminated
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — One Johnstown team is still alive in the AAABA tournament, while the other has been eliminated. Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors defeated Cleveland Friday morning by a score of 5-3 in a game that had been delayed from Thursday night due to weather. Paul Carpenter will...
WJAC TV
SIGNING OFF: Longtime WJAC news anchor Tim Rigby broadcasts final newscast
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — It's the end of an era at WJAC!. Longtime news anchor, and former sports director, Tim Rigby has retired after 41 years. Our Jen Johnson sat down with Tim for a one-on-one prior to his final newscast. You can watch the full interview in the...
WJAC TV
How to protect yourself when lightning strikes
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities say two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a lightning strike near the White House Thursday. Locally, we've experienced an active pattern of weather lately, seeing almost daily showers and thunderstorms, so it's important to be prepared if you're caught in a thunderstorm.
WJAC TV
Cresson native, former 'Voice' contestant Josh Gallagher signs with Nashville record label
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Country music star Josh Gallagher has a new record deal!. The Cambria County native announced earlier this week on his social media pages that he has signed a new deal with the Nashville-based record label Kobalt Music. Gallagher, a Cresson-area native, was a former...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJAC TV
Relative speaks out after domestic-related shooting in Bedford County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — One man was hospitalized and another is in jail after a shooting in Bedford County Tuesday evening. State police say 32-year-old Ray Vincent is accused of shooting a relative during an argument. On Wednesday, Vincent's great-grandfather spoke with 6 News about the shooting. Who shot...
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of fatal vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Somerset Township
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Somerset County have released new information regarding the death of a man killed in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash Thursday morning in Somerset Township. Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank has identified the victim as 31-year-old Dylan Corey, of Lower Burrell. Investigators say...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Man killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash in Somerset
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank has confirmed that a man was killed Thursday morning in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash along Route 281. Swank did not release the identity of the victim and says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. According to PennDOT's...
WJAC TV
Bellwood man accused of raping woman, shooting self enters guilty plea
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities say a Bellwood man accused of raping a woman last November and then shooting himself when confronted by police pleaded guilty to various charges in Centre County court Thursday. Police say 32-year-old Trevor Snowberger was accused of raping a woman in Boggs Township,...
WJAC TV
Detectives: Cambria Co. inmate charged for assaulting, strangling cell mate
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Detectives say an inmate at the Cambria County Prison is facing a new round of charges after being accused of assaulting and strangling his cell mate. Authorities say Blessen Sesay, 21, faces numerous felonies, including aggravated assault and assault by a prisoner, following the...
Comments / 0