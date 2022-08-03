Knoxville Police Investigating after SUV Backs Into a Northeast Knoxville Business and Flees Scene

Read on www.newstalk987.com
wvlt.tv
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Knoxville teams get work in with two weeks remaining to start of regular season. Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood. Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and Saturdays. THP investigating after...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug....
BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
newstalk987.com
Blount Co. Authorities Searching For Hit-And-Run Suspect
Blount County Authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect after a man died in a hit and run,. Officials say it happened on Peach Orchard Road on Thursday afternoon. The victim was identified as Gary C. Burchfield, 82. Officials are asking those who live in the area and...
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
2 Deputies Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Anderson County (Anderson County, TN)
Off-Duty Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Deputy were involved in a motor vehicle crash on Monday night. The incident injured two of the deputies.
wvlt.tv
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two off-duty deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a crash with a Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the ACSO. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover...
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after police receive at least 83 calls about driving, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut man was arrested for reckless driving Tuesday after receiving calls about a man brake checking cars, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Clinton Reaves, 72, was arrested on I-640 near the Western Avenue ramp. Witnesses reportedly told officers that they had seen...
CCSO: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with injuries
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that earlier in the week, an off-duty deputy was involved in a crash with injuries while they were trying to repair a motorcycle on the side of the road. They said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the...
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
wvlt.tv
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according to a release. Target purchases land in Sevierville. Updated: 9 hours ago. The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville,...
Knoxville police identify fatal apartment stabbing victim
The Knoxville Police Department has identified the victim of an assault and stabbing that left one man dead early Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
wvlt.tv
Campbell Co. deputy placed on leave after alleged K9 abuse video surfaces
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after a video of them allegedly mistreating a K9 surfaced on Facebook, CCSO officials announced. The video, which was posted from a fake account, according to the CCSO. “This video is deeply concerning...
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating to Determine if a House Fire was Caused by Lightening
The Knoxville Fire Department is investigating a house fire to determine if lightning caused the fire. Crews responding to Sanford Road last night (Wednesday) and discovered that the exterior portion of a home was on fire. The fire was quickly put out but the home has significant damage. No one...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash
State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 2 hours ago. The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register...
newstalk987.com
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating after Bodies are Found in Home During Welfare Check
A welfare check leads to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Log Home Lane yesterday (Wednesday). The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes. Deputies had to forcibly enter the home, where they found the four people dead. Officials believe it’s an apparent murder-suicide.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man who illegally bought gun for Austin-East student sentenced to 10 months
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail, followed by multiple years of supervised release, according to the United States Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Kelvon Foster, 21, of Knoxville,...
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
1450wlaf.com
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
