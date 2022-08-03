ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police Investigating after SUV Backs Into a Northeast Knoxville Business and Flees Scene

newstalk987.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newstalk987.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBIR

BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
MARYVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Blount Co. Authorities Searching For Hit-And-Run Suspect

Blount County Authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect after a man died in a hit and run,. Officials say it happened on Peach Orchard Road on Thursday afternoon. The victim was identified as Gary C. Burchfield, 82. Officials are asking those who live in the area and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Knoxville Police#Urban Power
WBIR

CCSO: Off-duty deputy involved in crash with injuries

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that earlier in the week, an off-duty deputy was involved in a crash with injuries while they were trying to repair a motorcycle on the side of the road. They said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is handling the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Fire Department responds to West Knoxville crash

State releases app aimed at keeping kids safe for back to school. The app allows people to confidentially report threats or acts of violence. Knox County closes sale of historic Andrew Johnson Building. Updated: 2 hours ago. The building originally opened in 1929 and was placed on the National Register...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating after Bodies are Found in Home During Welfare Check

A welfare check leads to the discovery of four bodies in a LaFollette home. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office went to the home on Log Home Lane yesterday (Wednesday). The family had not been heard from in a week after the father died from natural causes. Deputies had to forcibly enter the home, where they found the four people dead. Officials believe it’s an apparent murder-suicide.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
LAFOLLETTE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy