Firearm found at Screven County High School; 1 student in custody

Read on www.wrdw.com
Related
WRDW-TV
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigating suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death. Deputies responded to the Augusta Canal on Broad Street near the Kroc Center on Saturday just before 11:15 AM in reference to a dead body in the canal. When deputies got to the scene, they...
Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
Burke County Sheriff arrests mom for encouraging her child to fight
A Burke County mom is facing charges after allegedly encouraging her child to fight.
Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman wanted for allegedly driving juveniles to a fight in Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman accused of driving a group of juveniles to a fight.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Friday. Armoni McClain is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on the 1700 block of Pine Tree Road, according to deputies. He’s described as 18 years old, 5 feet 10...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County deputies respond to a stabbing on Gordon Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing at Budgetel Inn on Monday. According to the incident report, deputies on the scene observed a large amount of blood on the ground in front of the Waffle House on Gordon Highway around 4:59 a.m. Deputies...
WRDW-TV
Burke County deputies looking for woman on simple battery charges
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding an individual wanted for simple battery. Destiney Scott, 20, drove three juvenile females to Winter Grove Road where they attacked two other juveniles. Scott is wanted for two counts of simple battery and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Augusta man wanted by RCSO for card theft
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Theft. The incident happened on the 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive. Authorities say that Thaddeus Frazier, 17, has an active warrant at this time. If anyone has any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator […]
WJCL
Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta woman wanted by RCSO for forgery
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for Forgery in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened in 2021 according to authorities. Investigators say Christina Bullard, 39, is also wanted for questioning for other cases. Bullard currently has a warrant on file. If anyone has […]
54-Year-Old Thomas Biele Died In A Motorcycle Crash In Liberty County (Savannah, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol Trooper, a Fort Stewart Department of Defence police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Liberty County. 54-year-old Thomas Biele, a Defence police officer, was [..]
valdostatoday.com
Two suspects charged in teens death
METTER – Two suspects have been charged for the involvement in the death of a 15 year old following a missing dog dispute. Tekiera Hunter, age 32, has been arrested and charged with felony murder (party to the crime) and aggravated assault for her involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. She was booked into the Candler County Jail.
wtoc.com
Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is dead from a possible worksite accident in a farm field. It happened on Turner Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews found Jonas Rivenbark next to an irrigation pivot. Witnesses said he was working on the equipment when he collapsed. They believe he was likely electrocuted.
RCSO arrests man after allegedly stabbing victim with boxcutter in motel room
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing another man with a boxcutter. The incident happened at the Budgetel Inn and Suites on Gordon Highway Monday, August 1st. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas O’Brien Hall, 32, allegedly assaulted another man by stabbing him multiple times with a […]
WYFF4.com
Violent hammer attacks on Georgia gas stations clerks happen hours apart, police chief says
THUNDERBOLT, Ga. — A man is accused of attacking two clerks at two different gas stations with a hammer, according to the police chief in Thunderbolt, Georgia. Chief Sean Clayton says the suspect was seen on surveillance video at the first gas station around 3:45 a.m. Thursday. "Went into...
Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County elementary students return for the first day of school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the students and parents, it’s the first time in over two years that COVID is not the biggest topic on everyone’s mind. We were out in schools Thursday to see what this year will look like. It’s a welcomed sight at schools across...
Comments / 0