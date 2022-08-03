ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Screven County, GA

Firearm found at Screven County High School; 1 student in custody

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wrdw.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Authorities search for 18-year-old wanted in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted person. Authorities say 18-year-old Armoni McClain is wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on the 1700 Block of Pine Tree Road on Friday, August 5. He was last seen leaving the scene walking in the area of Pine […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Gun confiscated from student at Screven County High School

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A gun was found Wednesday morning at Screven County High School in Sylvania, Ga. The school superintendent released the statement below on their Facebook page: At approximately 9:45 AM SCHS administrators were alerted that a student had a firearm on campus. Administrators and law enforcement officials immediately responded, detained the […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylvania, GA
County
Screven County, GA
City
Screven, GA
Screven County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Deputies seeking suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated assault that happened Friday. Armoni McClain is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on the 1700 block of Pine Tree Road, according to deputies. He’s described as 18 years old, 5 feet 10...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Burke County deputies looking for woman on simple battery charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding an individual wanted for simple battery. Destiney Scott, 20, drove three juvenile females to Winter Grove Road where they attacked two other juveniles. Scott is wanted for two counts of simple battery and...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#The New School#Firearm
WJBF

Body found in Augusta Canal; authorities calling the discovery suspicious

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a discovery of a body in the Augusta Canal. Authorities responded to the Augusta Canal behind the Salvation Army Kroc Center on the 1800 block of Broad Street on Saturday, August 6, at 11:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the canal. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta man wanted by RCSO for card theft

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for Financial Transaction Card Theft. The incident happened on the 2900 block of Arrowhead Drive. Authorities say that Thaddeus Frazier, 17, has an active warrant at this time. If anyone has any information concerning this subject, please contact Investigator […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Man dies while conducting maintenance on crop irrigation equipment in Metter

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. — Candler County authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found next to a piece of equipment used for field irrigation Thursday. Deputies were called just after six Thursday evening to a field off Turner Road adjacent to Interstate 16 and found the man lying next to a pivot station.
METTER, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Augusta woman wanted by RCSO for forgery

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who is wanted for Forgery in the 3rd Degree. The incident happened in 2021 according to authorities. Investigators say Christina Bullard, 39, is also wanted for questioning for other cases. Bullard currently has a warrant on file. If anyone has […]
AUGUSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Two suspects charged in teens death

METTER – Two suspects have been charged for the involvement in the death of a 15 year old following a missing dog dispute. Tekiera Hunter, age 32, has been arrested and charged with felony murder (party to the crime) and aggravated assault for her involvement in the death of Treyveon Lanier, age 15. She was booked into the Candler County Jail.
METTER, GA
wtoc.com

Candler Co. man dies after possible workplace accident in field

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Candler County man is dead from a possible worksite accident in a farm field. It happened on Turner Road around 6 p.m. Thursday. Emergency crews found Jonas Rivenbark next to an irrigation pivot. Witnesses said he was working on the equipment when he collapsed. They believe he was likely electrocuted.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Fort Stewart police officer dies in Liberty County crash

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart Department of Defense police officer was killed in a car crash last week in Liberty County. According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Christopher Ashdown the July 28 crash claimed the life of Thomas Biele, 54. Ashdown said Biele was attempting to make a left turn onto Elam […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy