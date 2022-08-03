Watch: Circle Cinema Hosts Screening Of 'Reservation Dogs' Season 2

Read on www.news9.com
70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend
The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
Tulsa Artist Opens Pop-Up Exhibit At Mother Road Market
A Tulsa artist has opened a pop-up exhibit at Mother Road Market. Chris Mantle is known for his vibrant and iconic paintings, that often feature his signature bison. Mantle is creating a Mother Road Market-themed bison, along with companion pieces that customers can purchase. "I paint a lot of buffalo...
2 Hip Chicks Roadshow Happening At Claremore Expo Center
The 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow is taking pace at the Claremore Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be 120 booths featuring vintage home decorations, antiques, gifts, clothing and more. The cost to get in is $5 at the door, kids ages 13 and under are...
University Of Tulsa Announces Plans For National Festival
The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers. The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest." The first Switchyard festival will start next May.
Community Service Council Prepares For Annual 'Morning Toast' Fundraiser
The Community Service Council is getting ready for its second annual 'Morning Toast' fundraiser. The networking event will take place on August 19th from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Vista at 21 event venue near Greenwood and Archer. The Community Service Council operates 10 programs in Eastern Oklahoma,...
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
Saturday Marks 5 Years Since Early-Morning Tulsa Tornado
Saturday marks five years since a strong early-morning tornado ripped through parts of Tulsa. The EF2 tornado developed in a line of severe thunderstorms around 1 a.m. on this date in 2017. The twister damaged and destroyed several businesses along 41st street between Yale and Sheridan Avenue. There were 26...
80-Year-Old Claremore Man Uses Scooter To Tend To Flourishing Backyard Garden
A man in Claremore said his garden has always brought him joy and purpose. But when he fell a couple years ago, he had to get creative to figure out how to continue growing his favorite vegetables. Larry now uses a scooter and has created a backyard oasis to wheel...
Will Rogers High School Adds New $200K Pipe Organ
A brand new organ is being installed in the auditorium at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. The old organ that has been in the school since the 50s is in bad condition and hasn't been playable since 1985. Alumni and other donors raised $200,000 to buy a new one and crews dropped the organ off on Friday and got to work installing it.
Sapulpa Soccer Club Hosts Stickball Tournament
The Sapulpa Soccer Club hosted a Stickball tournament on Saturday. Stickball is a street version of baseball, played with sticks and a rubber ball. People also enjoyed live art, Native American fry bread, an eating contest and prizes. "A lot of these kids grew up playing this game, and doing...
Tulsa Boys Home Holds Fundraiser To Raise Money For Orphans In Ukraine
Boys at the Tulsa Boys Home are doing something good for children on the other side of the world. They hosted on art festival on Friday, with proceeds going to an orphanage in Ukraine. The creations are pieces of art that the boys made in art classes throughout the summer,...
Tulsa Public Schools Hosting Back-To-School Bash At Parent Resource Center
Students at Tulsa Public Schools will return to the classroom in less than two weeks. The district is inviting parents and kids to their second annual back-to-school bash Saturday at the TPS Parent Resource Center near East 46th Street North and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sand Springs Business Makes Donation For Keystone Ancient Forest Project
A Sand Springs business is making a donation to the Keystone Ancient Forest to help kickstart a new project. The Keystone Ancient Forrest in Sand Springs will soon be home to one of the largest butterfly savanna’s in the state thanks to a $10,000 donation from Webco Industries. "With...
Muskogee Apartment Fire Residents Move To New Home With Help Of Emergency Management
Some Muskogee residents from Greenleaf Apartments got some help moving into their new homes on Saturday. The apartments caught fire last month and left nearly a hundred people without a place to live. The City of Muskogee emergency management shared pictures on Facebook showing crews teaming up to move four...
38 Prisoners Graduate Through Second Chance Program With Tulsa Community College
Graduates from the Second Chance Program at the Dick Conner Correctional Center are starting a new chapter. Darrell Elliott is one of the 38 graduates. He said his degrees mean everything to him. “I know the program says second chance, but for some people it’s their first chance,” Elliott said....
Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association Creates Amazon List Of School Supplies
Students will soon be headed back to school and teachers are turning to Amazon and Facebook for help getting supplies. You may have seen the posts of wish lists full of what teachers need to start the year. Educators said because of smaller budgets and higher costs, contributing now is...
Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home
Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home. Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m. Police...
3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies
Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
Tulsa Public Schools To Hold 2nd Back-To-School Bash
Students at Tulsa Public Schools will return to the classroom this August and the district is inviting parents and kids to its 2nd annual Back-to-School Bash this weekend. Students can receive free backpacks and uniforms. Children can also get the necessary vaccines required by state law. Parents can meet with teachers and get more information about the upcoming school year. The event is Saturday, August 6, at the Parent Resource Center near 46th Street North and MLK from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
2 Killed In Bixby Murder-Suicide Identified By Police
Bixby Police identified the two people killed Friday in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. Police said Jin Yu Wang, a local Bixby spa operator, was shot and killed by Rocchio Vincenzo in a parking lot near 13161 S. Memorial. Vincenzo then shot himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
