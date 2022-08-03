ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Circle Cinema Hosts Screening Of 'Reservation Dogs' Season 2

news9.com

70th Annual Tulsa Powwow Happening This Weekend

The 70th Annual Historic Tulsa Powwow is happening this weekend. The event is going on at the Cox Business Convention Center until 11 p.m. Saturday and will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. There are arts and crafts, food vendors, contests and more. Outgoing Osage princess, Jasmine...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Artist Opens Pop-Up Exhibit At Mother Road Market

A Tulsa artist has opened a pop-up exhibit at Mother Road Market. Chris Mantle is known for his vibrant and iconic paintings, that often feature his signature bison. Mantle is creating a Mother Road Market-themed bison, along with companion pieces that customers can purchase. "I paint a lot of buffalo...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Hip Chicks Roadshow Happening At Claremore Expo Center

The 2 Hip Chicks Roadshow is taking pace at the Claremore Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be 120 booths featuring vintage home decorations, antiques, gifts, clothing and more. The cost to get in is $5 at the door, kids ages 13 and under are...
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

University Of Tulsa Announces Plans For National Festival

The University of Tulsa has announced plans to host a national festival for literature, music and guest speakers. The festival will be called "Switchyard" and organizers say they want it to be like Tulsa's version of "South by Southwest." The first Switchyard festival will start next May.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Community Service Council Prepares For Annual 'Morning Toast' Fundraiser

The Community Service Council is getting ready for its second annual 'Morning Toast' fundraiser. The networking event will take place on August 19th from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Vista at 21 event venue near Greenwood and Archer. The Community Service Council operates 10 programs in Eastern Oklahoma,...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Saturday Marks 5 Years Since Early-Morning Tulsa Tornado

Saturday marks five years since a strong early-morning tornado ripped through parts of Tulsa. The EF2 tornado developed in a line of severe thunderstorms around 1 a.m. on this date in 2017. The twister damaged and destroyed several businesses along 41st street between Yale and Sheridan Avenue. There were 26...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Will Rogers High School Adds New $200K Pipe Organ

A brand new organ is being installed in the auditorium at Will Rogers High School in Tulsa. The old organ that has been in the school since the 50s is in bad condition and hasn't been playable since 1985. Alumni and other donors raised $200,000 to buy a new one and crews dropped the organ off on Friday and got to work installing it.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Sapulpa Soccer Club Hosts Stickball Tournament

The Sapulpa Soccer Club hosted a Stickball tournament on Saturday. Stickball is a street version of baseball, played with sticks and a rubber ball. People also enjoyed live art, Native American fry bread, an eating contest and prizes. "A lot of these kids grew up playing this game, and doing...
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Silver Alert Canceled After Man Found Safe, Returned Home

Update 10:07 p.m.: The Silver Alert For James Barnes has been canceled after authorities said he was located and taken home. Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for James Barnes, 62, who police said has not been seen since being released from St. John's Hospital Saturday around 2 a.m. Police...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies

Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Public Schools To Hold 2nd Back-To-School Bash

Students at Tulsa Public Schools will return to the classroom this August and the district is inviting parents and kids to its 2nd annual Back-to-School Bash this weekend. Students can receive free backpacks and uniforms. Children can also get the necessary vaccines required by state law. Parents can meet with teachers and get more information about the upcoming school year. The event is Saturday, August 6, at the Parent Resource Center near 46th Street North and MLK from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Killed In Bixby Murder-Suicide Identified By Police

Bixby Police identified the two people killed Friday in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. Police said Jin Yu Wang, a local Bixby spa operator, was shot and killed by Rocchio Vincenzo in a parking lot near 13161 S. Memorial. Vincenzo then shot himself. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
BIXBY, OK

