Premier League

Everton vs Chelsea: Match Preview | A new season beckons

For the Everton fans, we will look to start the 2022/23 season the way we ended the last one — bring your banners, bring your flags and bring your voices as we roar our Blues on. The supporters showed that despite our lowly finish in the Premier League table,...
Thursday August 4th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

After eleven weeks that barely felt like three, Chelsea are back and the new Premier League season is underway. It promises to be a most dramatic and strange one, given the first-ever winter World Cup coming up, but perhaps we can start it with something we also haven’t seen in some time — five years, to be exact — a win at Goodison!
Manchester City’s Stance Over Cucurella is Right

Other clubs take note - the days of being held to ransom for players is over and City’s stance on the Marc Cucurella deal is evidence of that. The blues valued the Brighton defender at nothing more than £40m, yet Brighton were holding out for £50m+ for a defender that has spent one season in the Premier League. And City’s decision to walk away from a deal was correct.
Everton vs Chelsea: Predicted Line-Up | Dele as a False 9?

You’ve had a summer to unwind and unEverton. But the Blues are back. And now it’s time to see what Frank Lampard is all about as he tries to mould this Everton side into his desired image. So how will the Mighty Blues of Everton line up against...
Fosse Posse Roundtable: where will the Foxes finish?

The Fosse Posse have already made 2 more signings than Leicester City, so at the start of our new roundtable discussion format, I’d like to take a minute to introduce our team. Jack Lee - Jack is our strongest and most handsome contributor, and can always be relied upon...
Fan Focus: Bristol City fan Patrick says ex-Sunderland forward Antoine Semenyo will be a miss!

Matthew Crichton: Bristol City enjoyed a fairly steady season it seems like under Nigel Pearson - how is he viewed amongst your fanbase?. Patrick Connolly: Last season was pretty disappointing and uninspiring. We weren’t helped by lots of injuries and conceding so many goals in injury time – something we managed to do again last Saturday away to Hull.
Everton didn’t deserve to lose, Iwobi was brilliant, says Lampard

Everton slipped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Chelsea to start off the 2022/23 season, but the Toffees need not be ashamed of their effort in a strong defensive display. Unfortunate injury circumstances robbed Frank Lampard of handful of players even before kick off, and that was only compounded by new issues for Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina in the loss.
Player Ratings: Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa - Lerma and Moore’s goals leave Villa in despair on opening day

There was not a lot the Argentine could have done about either of the two goals, with Lerma smashing home from close range and Moore unmarked for his header. Martinez expertly claimed a number of teasing crosses in the box, but was ultimately let down by the men in front of him. There is still plenty of time, but his objective of beating the club’s Premier League clean sheet record may take some doing this season.
Lampard updates on Godfrey & Mina injuries and new signing Onana

Deja vu all over again? Frank Lampard saw Ben Godfrey get injured in his first game managing Everton and then we all watched on in horror as the defender had to be carried off today barely a dozen minutes into the defeat against Chelsea FC. It got worse in the second half when Yerry Mina went down without contact, seemingly having pulled something in his lower leg.
Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Instant Reaction | Toffees come up short

Everton hosted Chelsea FC in the first game of the Toffees’ 2022/23 Premier League season and Frank Lampard went with an interesting selection of players for his starting lineup, enforced as it was by injuries and a suspension. Captain Jordan Pickford was behind James Tarkowski, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, with a midfield of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi. The two wingbacks Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko in their customary positions and a fluid front three of Demarai Gray, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil.
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea players refuse to wear 'cursed' No. 9 shirt amid striker woes

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that "nobody wants to touch" the club's No. 9 shirt amid fears it may be cursed. The number is vacant after Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on a season-long loan, fuelling speculation it was being left for a possible new signing as the club continues to search for a forward with Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Red Bull Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko under consideration.
Roker Roundtable: Would missing out on Nathan Broadhead be a major loss for Sunderland?

The situation is both confusing and concerning in equal measure. There’s little doubt that he would be an asset at Championship level, because his movement, pace and finishing are exemplary. He was a popular member of the squad last season, and contributed significantly to our promotion. In addition, if he did return, he would have the benefit of familiarity, which would help him settle quicker.
