Armed Felon Accused of Pointing Gun at Blount County Deputy in Custody after Helicopter Search

wvlt.tv
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood. Stand-in roles are needed for all 19 film dates from Aug. 9 to Sept. 1, except on Fridays and Saturdays.
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in Blount County; police searching for suspect
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County authorities asked for assistance in identifying a suspect after a man died in a hit-and-run crash on Peach Orchard Road in Maryville Thursday afternoon. Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 2700 block of Peach Orchard Road at around 1:30 p.m. on Aug....
wvlt.tv
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two off-duty deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a crash with a Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the ACSO. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover...
2 Deputies Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Anderson County (Anderson County, TN)
Off-Duty Deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Campbell County Deputy were involved in a motor vehicle crash on Monday night. The incident injured two of the deputies.
Police searching for missing Hawkins County man last seen in Knoxville
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — Police are still searching for a Hawkins County man who went missing earlier this year. Tommy Albritton, 33, was last seen in Knoxville in March. Authorities said that he lives in Hawkins County. Albritton is around 5'7" tall and weighs 165 pounds, and has blonde...
newstalk987.com
Blount Co. Authorities Searching For Hit-And-Run Suspect
Blount County Authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect after a man died in a hit and run,. Officials say it happened on Peach Orchard Road on Thursday afternoon. The victim was identified as Gary C. Burchfield, 82. Officials are asking those who live in the area and...
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
Campbell County deputy on leave after video of possible K-9 abuse surfaces
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins has placed an officer on leave after a video the sheriff’s office said is at least three years old surfaced online which appears to show possible abuse of a K-9. WATE has reviewed the video which shows two officers with a K-9. One of the […]
wvlt.tv
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according to a release. Target purchases land in Sevierville.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man who illegally bought gun for Austin-East student sentenced to 10 months
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man who illegally provided a gun to an Austin-East High School student has been sentenced to nearly a year in jail, followed by multiple years of supervised release, according to the United States Department of Justice. A judge sentenced Kelvon Foster, 21, of Knoxville,...
hardknoxwire.com
Police ID stabbing victim
Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
wvlt.tv
Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood
Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar's, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to "shoot everyone" at a Little Caesar's in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
Collision, shots fired at Knoxville business prompts investigation
A police investigation is underway at a northeast Knoxville business after multiple shots were fired at its storefront and police witnessed a compact SUV had collided into it before taking off early Wednesday morning.
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
1450wlaf.com
Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
middlesboronews.com
Investigation leads to unlawful imprisonment, rape charges
On Wednesday July 13, 2022, Bell County Deputy Austin Poindexter was dispatched to a Stone Creek Drive residence in Middlesboro in response to a reported rape. The call came a short time after the woman returned to her home unexpectedly after being reported missing for three days. Middlesboro Police had been at the home investigating the disappearance when she showed up, but she did not say what had happened to her.
