ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Armed Felon Accused of Pointing Gun at Blount County Deputy in Custody after Helicopter Search

newstalk987.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newstalk987.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBIR

Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alcoa, TN
Crime & Safety
Blount County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Alcoa, TN
County
Blount County, TN
newstalk987.com

Blount Co. Authorities Searching For Hit-And-Run Suspect

Blount County Authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect after a man died in a hit and run,. Officials say it happened on Peach Orchard Road on Thursday afternoon. The victim was identified as Gary C. Burchfield, 82. Officials are asking those who live in the area and...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Harry Upshaw’s unsolved murder case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Harry Upshaw, 44, of Knoxville, died after a shooting incident that happened near Fuller Avenue. His murder was unsolved since 2021. Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at Fuller Avenue and Wilder Place around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Police say they found Upshaw in a car with life-threatening injuries and transported him to UT Medical Center.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Law Enforcement Officers
WBIR

BCSO searching for person involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Maryville on Thursday

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said Friday they were looking for a person involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash. They said the crash happened Thursday on Peach Orchard Road and killed an 82-year-old man — Gary Burchfield. He was pronounced dead at Blount Memorial Hospital Thursday afternoon, BCSO said. They also said an autopsy showed that he died of injuries that are consistent with being hit by a vehicle.
MARYVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hardknoxwire.com

Police ID stabbing victim

Police have identified a man who was stabbed to death this week in an East Knoxville apartment, bringing the number of homicides in the city limits this year to 20. William Burris, 53, lived in the second-floor apartment at 128 North Bertrand Street where police were called about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Want to be a star? Applicants needed for movie being filmed at Dollywood

Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man with tattoos was threatening to “shoot everyone” at a Little Caesar’s in Newport, according to officials with the Newport Police Department. Beavers and Spartans scrimmage...
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police mourn the loss of retired K-9

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department announced the death of one of their retired K-9s Friday. K-9 Boris started with the department in July of 2015 and retired in December of 2020. He was a tracker, helping find people and fugitives for the SPD. “In his...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
1450wlaf.com

Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
middlesboronews.com

Investigation leads to unlawful imprisonment, rape charges

On Wednesday July 13, 2022, Bell County Deputy Austin Poindexter was dispatched to a Stone Creek Drive residence in Middlesboro in response to a reported rape. The call came a short time after the woman returned to her home unexpectedly after being reported missing for three days. Middlesboro Police had been at the home investigating the disappearance when she showed up, but she did not say what had happened to her.
MIDDLESBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy