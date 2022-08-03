ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Bonner, Shuey and Keefe Named 2022 Team Captains

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – With preseason beginning this weekend, Lehigh head women's soccer coach Lauren Calabrese announced on Friday the Mountain Hawks' 2022 team captains. Lehigh will be led by second-year captain, senior Ryelle Shuey, along with graduate student Erin Keefe and senior Julianna Bonner. "Biggie, Keefe and Rye all...
National Team Member Henderson Joins Wrestling Staff As Volunteer Assistant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh head coach Pat Santoro has announced the addition of U.S. National Team member Evan Henderson to the Mountain Hawks' coaching staff. Henderson was a two-time All-American during his collegiate days at North Carolina and will serve as Lehigh's volunteer assistant coach while training with the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club.
