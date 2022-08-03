One Year Later, Venomous Cobra Missing in Grand Prairie Still Has Not Been Found

Read on www.nbcdfw.com
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Furniture Delivery Driver Killed in Carjacking in Fort Worth
A furniture delivery driver was killed in Fort Worth Friday morning during a carjacking, police say. Fort Worth police told NBC 5 that a man was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck. Police arrived to find the man dead in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘He Was My Hero, My Protector': Family of Arlington Man Lit on Fire, Killed, Shares Story
The family of an Arlington man who died after investigators say he was intentionally set on fire by his girlfriend is sharing his story as they fight for justice. Ricky Doyle, 25, died this week after a two-week fight in the hospital. Doyle’s little sister, Mikayla, said on July 18,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Dogs, Not Just Puppies, Wait in Shelters for New Homes
At the SPCA of Texas shelter in West Dallas, people looking to adopt a dog notice something as they walk from kennel to kennel – the dogs are all adults. That’s because the puppies find homes first, often the day they come in. "Adult dogs are here for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cresson Firefighter Released From Hospital After Suffering Burns in Hood County Wildfire
As flames quickly took hold of hundreds of acres in Tolar, on the west side of Hood County, the Cresson Volunteer Fire Department answered a call for help. “Myself and Dakota got on the truck and we head down there. We were going to try and go help put it out,” said Isom Williams.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Confronts Catalytic Converter Thief: ‘We're Sick of This'
A thief was in the middle of stealing a catalytic converter when he was confronted and chased away by his soon-to-be victim, security video shows. Clay Hayner, a photographer, said it happened Thursday night outside his studio in Dallas' Design District. The video shows a man with what appears to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspected Drunken Driver Hits Fort Worth Police Officer's Patrol Car, in Custody: Police
A Fort Worth police officer is hospitalized after being struck by a suspected drunken driver late Wednesday night. The Fort Worth Police Department said Thursday morning the officer was on the way to assist another officer in a foot pursuit at about 11:15 p.m. when the officer's patrol car was hit.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Army Veteran, Dallas Gym Owner Highlighted in Strong Magazine
A local U.S. Army veteran, turned fitness enthusiast, can now add cover girl to her resume. Destiny Monroe took her fitness journey to Instagram in hopes of inspiring people, specifically women, when it comes to a healthy lifestyle. When the pandemic hit, her platform because even more important, motivating people from their homes to get up and get moving.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Evacuations Underway in Wise County After Flames From Vehicle Ignite Grass Fire
Flames from a vehicle ignited a grass fire that consumed more than 100 acres Wednesday night in Wise County, prompting evacuations, authorities say. First responders were first called at about 9 p.m. off U.S. 287 and Pioneer Road, along the northern edge of the city of Rhome, said Cody Powell, Wise County Emergency Management Coordinator.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
First Human Case of West Nile Virus Reported in Tarrant County for 2022
The first positive human case of West Nile virus for this season has been confirmed in Tarrant County, the public health department says. Tarrant County Public Health confirmed the first positive mosquito pool in May. TCPH is not releasing details about the person in order to protect their identity. However,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie Boutique Sells Clothes and Confidence
The Confidence Shoppe opened its brick-and-mortar store in downtown Waxahachie last year with a mission. "What we sell is confidence," Confidence Shoppe Founder Trudy Hankins said. The store carries a wide range of sizes from small to 3X; unusual for a boutique. "When I would go shopping with my daughters,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Dallas Organization Hosts Back-to-School Drive
Colorful umbrellas helped beat the heat as hundreds of families waited their turn in line for a back-to-school event hosted by local community organization Dream Center Dallas. “It’s wonderful that the community can come together and do something for the kids,” said Mary Lara, who showed up with her grandkids....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former Richardson Mayor, Husband Sentenced in Federal Conspiracy, Bribery Case
A former Richardson mayor and her husband have been sentenced to federal prison for their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges. Laura Jordan (Maczka), 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, who were convicted last summer on multiple conspiracy, bribery and tax fraud charges, were each sentenced to 72 months in federal prison on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Still Looking to Hire More Teachers Before School Begins
With 12 days left until the entire district returns, the Dallas Independent School District still needs to fill roughly 230 teaching positions. Labor shortages have hit every industry and education is no different. School districts across the country have been rocked by two and a half years of pandemic living and learning.
