ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GVSU boasts second-biggest art collection in the state

By Max Goldwasser
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mf1b6_0h3Jarbk00

By now, most people know art has a major influence on West Michigan. You can expect to see pieces on display at museums, in downtown Grand Rapids, at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park — really just about everywhere.

However, many of you might not know the biggest collection in West Michigan, and second-biggest in the state, doesn't sit inside any typical art space. Rather, you can find it at Grand Valley State University .

The university firmly believes art and education go hand in hand, an idea first introduced by former President Emeritus Arend 'Don' Lubbers more than 20 years ago.

"One of those critical environmental features that the then president really wanted to infuse in the environment [was] knowing that being surrounded by art does something to our students," said Nathan Kemler, GVSU's director of galleries and collections. "Learning stories of others and building those perspectives [and] influencing different fields of study from new angles was something that he was really interested in and saw merit in."

GVSU's collection stands out from other art galleries because their approach is unparalleled. The school wanted to break away from the exclusive stereotypes ingrained in the art world by presenting the pieces in public spaces with unrestricted access.

“Yeah, that's one of the the core values of Grand Valley," Kemler said. "It's always been in the kind of the fabric of the university here is making learning accessible. It's not about having to pay a lot of money necessarily compared to other higher-ed universities. Same thing with the art. There's no cost to come to see the artwork. You don't have to pay an admission. You don't have to travel. This is just about coming to any of the buildings, any of the grounds, any of the campuses. We have Detroit, Traverse City, Muskegon, Holland, Grand Rapids, Allendale — all public buildings are infused with art.”

GVSU's collection has art from just about every continent spanning hundreds of years. It's second in size only to the Detroit Institute of Arts, which has 65,000 pieces gathered over 100+ years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Allendale, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Holland, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Gvsu#Public Art#Art Galleries#Museum
WZZM 13

Looking to advance your career? A new program in Michigan could help

MICHIGAN, USA — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has partnered with Google to bring free job training opportunities to Michiganders. Through this partnership, 500 people will use Google Career Certificates to advance their careers. Google Career Certificates is a program that offers a variety of courses to earn job certificates in high-demand industries. The courses are online and can be completed at the students' pace. No experience is necessary to participate in the program.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful

Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
MICHIGAN STATE
townandtourist.com

20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Michigan (That Allow Camping & Pets)

Michigan is a wonderful place to explore if you’re looking for beautiful beaches along the Great Lakes. There are dozens of State Parks that have long stretches of sandy access to Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, Lake Erie, and Lake Superior. Even better, many of these state parks are pet...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Country
Netherlands
My Magic GR

11 Places You Should Never Move To In Michigan

YouTuber NickJohnson1 has built a cottage industry around ranking places all across the nation with his 'Unboxing America' Channel. In one particular video, he aims for the Great Lakes State, laying out the case for the WORST places to live in Michigan. What are the worst places to live in...
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

Lake St. Clair shipwrecks hold untapped history

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — It’s not even a thought for most boaters who venture out into Lake St. Clair whether they’re a few hundred, or even 50 yards away from history. Dating back to its founding designation in 1679, Lake St. Clair, which contains over 430 square miles of freshwater, is home to some of the most historic vessels to ever make way on the lake.
HARRISON CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here

Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
Fox17

100K people accepted into Michigan Reconnect program since launch

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the Michigan Reconnect program has reached a major milestone, announcing 100,000 applicants have been accepted into the program. The program gives Michiganders 25 and over who are without college degrees the chance to achieve an associate’s degrees or skills certificates at little to no tuition cost.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy