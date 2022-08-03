ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100.5 The River

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Campers, Camps, and Camping in Michigan: 1890s-1940s

When you were a kid, did you go to camp during the summer?. If you live in Michigan, camping is a must, one way or another. Kids get their camping feet wet either by being shipped off to a summer camp, church camp, or scout camp. If it’s a good experience, they’ll usually wanna give it a shot with some neighborhood buddies out in the woods behind the local school…..or wait until they’re adults and on their own. My neighborhood buddies and I went out and camped in the woods all through our school years.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Police Search for Wanted West Michigan Woman

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a woman wanted for multiple felonies. Police say 33-year-old Megan Lea Stanton is wanted for an active arrest warrant on four felony counts for Forgery (Uttering and Publishing), Felony for Fraud (Illegal use Credit Card), and Failure to Appear (Criminal Bench) for Uttering and Publishing, and a misdemeanor traffic offense.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Meet Michigan’s Singing School Bus Driver

For years, Lynette has entertained her students while driving them to school, now she's trying to recruit YOU. Lynette Bright Is Part Of A Campaign To Hire School Bus Drivers. Like many school districts across the state, the Waterford School District near Pontiac is in dire need of school bus drivers for the upcoming school year.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Where To Go For National Night Out 2022 In Kent County

On Tuesday, August 2nd communities around the country and across Michigan will gather together in person for National Night Out 2022. Something that didn't happen last year because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. What Is National Night Out?. According to NATW.org National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes...
KENT COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Vernors Fans Ready for a New Flavor? Black Cherry is Here!

Yesterday was the day the people have been waiting for. It was the introduction of a new flavor of Vernors, Black Cherry, and we get to keep it all to ourselves. Yahoo News was reporting that Vernors Black Cherry will be nearly exclusively on Michigan store shelves. The only other market is the Toledo area. You'll be able to buy it in 12-pack, 2-liter and 20-ounce bottles in regular version only.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Four In Ten People In Michigan’s Most Obese City Are Overweight

For most of my life, I've been obese. It started in middle school and got really out of control once I got a car and had a job to spend money on fast food and junk food. At the begging of 2022, I started focusing on eating healthy and exercising on a regular basis after I stepped on the scale and was at my highest weight ever 427.4 lbs. Since then I've been able to drop 105 lbs so far. But as many obese people know losing weight can be a lifelong battle.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

These Are The Ten Worst Driving Habits In West Michigan

Are you one of the worst drivers in West Michigan?. Most people are quick to point out a bad driver but how many of us should be pointing a finger at ourselves? I'll admit I'm guilty of having a lead food on the highway but at least I don't block the left lane. These are the biggest complaints from people in West Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Which Michigan Musician ‘Dropped Jaws’ At Lollapalooza?

The music world is shifting as an exciting Michigan artist is putting a new spin on an old musical style. I Think There May Be A Bluegrass Trend Heading Our Way. Ionia County native and bluegrass guitar picker extraordinaire Billy Strings won over a whole new audience for his genre this past weekend at Chicago's Lollapalooza Music Fest.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

