Nashville council axes GOP convention bid; Milwaukee in line

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A decade after the mass shooting at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin, The Sikh Coalition has continued to commemorate the memories of the victims. The Sikh motorcycle club traveled all the way from California, to not only be in solidarity with the Sikh community in Wisconsin, but also to show an important symbol in their culture: The turban.

OAK CREEK, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO