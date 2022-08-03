ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troopers: Man leaves scene after deadly Warren County motorcycle crash

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
Ohio State Highway Patrol Staff Photo

WARREN COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Warren County where they say a man fled the scene.

Troopers said Mindy Chesser, 42, of Blanchester, was heading southbound on Corwin Road, in Oregonia, on a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle when she failed to properly handle a curve around 11:30 p.m. This caused her to go off the left side of road and hit an embankment.

Chesser was thrown off the motorcycle and hit a utility trailer that was parked off the roadway before landing in the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another motorcyclist, identified as Robert Patrick, 42, of Morrow, was also traveling south on Corwin Road on a 2010 Harley Davidson, when he hit Chesser. Troopers said this caused Patrick to lose control and go off the right side of the road. He left the scene and has not been located.

The crash remains under investigation.

