Rochester, MN

KIMT

Mail delays impacting cash flow at some Med City businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mail delays continue to persist in Rochester and is beginning to impact some businesses' monthly cash flow. Lee Herold, the owner of Herold Flags, said normally he would have 30 days to mail his payment for general merchandise. However, Herold said an invoice takes about five days to arrive...
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

City of Rochester has no issue finding election judges

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Election judges have an important job at the polls, registering voters and making sure our elections remain fair. The City of Rochester says they have a good number of election judges going into Tuesday's primary. Some of the places voters will be casting their ballot on Tuesday are...
ROCHESTER, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
KIMT

Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Law enforcement has three safety strategies to remember if ever in an active threat situation

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Shots fired last evening at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis sent shoppers running for cover. Police say it did no was injured. Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office work collaboratively with other area agencies to conduct regular active threat trainings. There are three key words to remember: Run, hide, and fight.
ROCHESTER, MN
Person
John Reed
KIMT

Byron High School holds groundbreaking for new projects

BYRON, Minn.- New construction projects are coming to the Byron School District. Today a ground breaking was held at Byron High School for some of them. In the future, students and staff can expect more additions to Byron High School. This 44 million dollar project will bring additional classrooms to the school, a new 850-seat auditorium, and a new athletic facility on the campus.
BYRON, MN
#Rst#U S Transportation#Americans
KROC News

Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love

Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison. Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
ROCHESTER, MN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
KIMT

Rochester man pleads guilty to marijuana possession in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – Almost 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. He was arrested on April 10, 2020, after a traffic stop on Interstate 90. Court documents state Moss was a passenger in the vehicle and admitted to law enforcement he had about 10 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?

Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
MINNESOTA STATE

