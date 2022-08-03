Read on www.kimt.com
KIMT
Mail delays impacting cash flow at some Med City businesses
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Mail delays continue to persist in Rochester and is beginning to impact some businesses' monthly cash flow. Lee Herold, the owner of Herold Flags, said normally he would have 30 days to mail his payment for general merchandise. However, Herold said an invoice takes about five days to arrive...
fox9.com
This is how much money you need to make to afford rent in Minnesota: study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
KIMT
'Restore' is celebrating 8 years of supporting Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity home-building mission
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Restore is celebrating eight years in Rochester with the annual Restorefest. Restore is an ongoing fundraiser for the non-profit Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity. Sales floor manager, Amanda Kintzi says they take local furniture donations to resell. All sales then go back toward supporting the Habitat's...
KIMT
City of Rochester has no issue finding election judges
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Election judges have an important job at the polls, registering voters and making sure our elections remain fair. The City of Rochester says they have a good number of election judges going into Tuesday's primary. Some of the places voters will be casting their ballot on Tuesday are...
KIMT
Mayo Clinic provides briefing preparing children and parents for another school year
ROCHESTER, Minn.- It won't be long before students will be hitting the books again. On Friday, Mayo Clinic held a briefing to prepare students and parents for a successful school year. During Friday's discussion, Mayo Clinic had some good advice for parents when it comes to protecting their children's health when they head back to school.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota law enforcement to be honored as DWI Enforcer All-Stars
ST. PAUL, Minn. – 61 law enforcement officers will be honored at Sunday’s Minnesota Twins game for their success at stopping impaired drivers. The members of the DWI Enforcer All-Star Team will be honored during pre-game activities at Target Field. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPT-OTS) says the All-Stars made 4,193 combined DWI arrests across the state in 2021. Their efforts contributed to the more than 24,000 DWI arrests made by all of law enforcement last year.
KIMT
Law enforcement has three safety strategies to remember if ever in an active threat situation
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Shots fired last evening at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis sent shoppers running for cover. Police say it did no was injured. Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office work collaboratively with other area agencies to conduct regular active threat trainings. There are three key words to remember: Run, hide, and fight.
Five charming small towns in Minnesota have been ranked as a must-visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're going to Minnesota on vacation or looking for some good places to live in the state, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following small towns.
Study: 2 Minnesota cities among top 10 best places to live in the country
Two Minnesota cities were named among the top ten best places to live in the country in a new report by Livability.com. Each year, Livability ranks the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America, but this year is focused on "mid-sized" cities with 500,000 or fewer inhabitants. The LivScore...
KIMT
Byron High School holds groundbreaking for new projects
BYRON, Minn.- New construction projects are coming to the Byron School District. Today a ground breaking was held at Byron High School for some of them. In the future, students and staff can expect more additions to Byron High School. This 44 million dollar project will bring additional classrooms to the school, a new 850-seat auditorium, and a new athletic facility on the campus.
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
KIMT
Everything you need to know in Olmsted County before heading to the polls next Tuesday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is gearing up for the state primary and special elections Tuesday, August 9th. If you haven't already, there is still time to register. You can even register at the same time as you vote on election day in Minnesota, or register as part of the absentee process. There are several ways to register.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
KIMT
Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison. Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads guilty to marijuana possession in Mower County
AUSTIN, Minn. – Almost 2 ½ years after his arrest, a Rochester man is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Leonard Demetrius Moss, 36, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. He was arrested on April 10, 2020, after a traffic stop on Interstate 90. Court documents state Moss was a passenger in the vehicle and admitted to law enforcement he had about 10 grams of marijuana in his backpack.
KIMT
One year after unsettling event, Olmsted County Fair ups security, sees no arrests
ROCHESTER, Minn. - What a difference a year makes. A year after the Olmsted County Fair was riddled with juvenile fights and disturbances, the 2022 fair went off with a hitch when it comes to public safety. The week-long event even ended without any arrests. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office...
KIMT
Med city woman asking for the publics' help in identifying man allegedly involved in hit and run
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Jennifer Stiernagle is asking the Rochester community for help in identifying a man who she said hit her with his black truck around 2 p.m. on Monday. Stiernagle said she was riding her electric bike on 3rd Ave. SE when she approached the intersection of 6 St. SE, as a man in a black pickup truck pulled up to the latter street's stop sign.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
