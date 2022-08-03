When Islands of Adventure first opened in the Universal Orlando Resort, things looked much different than they do today. Before the massive Wizarding World expansion brought Hogwarts to life in Orlando, the Lost Continent was a much larger area that saw up close and personal encounters with mythical creatures such as unicorns and dragons. The main draw of the Lost Continent area was a large steel coaster called Dueling Dragons. Riders would enter the queue, decorated with skeletons and a ruined castle, choose one of two dragons--ice or fire--and board the side of their champion. Both 'dragons' would begin their route at the same time and pass each other closely several times, giving the illusion of dueling.

