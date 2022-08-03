ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering

Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Popular Universal Orlando Coaster Temporarily Closing This Month

Heading to Universal Orlando Resort this month? We’ve got an important update for you!. There’s a lot to look forward to at Universal Orlando in the near future! The first day of Halloween Horror Nights is less than a month away, tons of brand new merchandise is popping up, and we’re anxiously awaiting the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy. But if you’re planning a trip to Universal in the near, there’s also an upcoming temporary closure you’ll want to know about!
ORLANDO, FL
themeparktourist.com

The Turbulent History of Universal's Dragon Challenge

When Islands of Adventure first opened in the Universal Orlando Resort, things looked much different than they do today. Before the massive Wizarding World expansion brought Hogwarts to life in Orlando, the Lost Continent was a much larger area that saw up close and personal encounters with mythical creatures such as unicorns and dragons. The main draw of the Lost Continent area was a large steel coaster called Dueling Dragons. Riders would enter the queue, decorated with skeletons and a ruined castle, choose one of two dragons--ice or fire--and board the side of their champion. Both 'dragons' would begin their route at the same time and pass each other closely several times, giving the illusion of dueling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
allears.net

Check Out This $15M Disney-Themed House in Orlando

Have you ever wanted to live in a Disney-themed house?. We’ve seen houses for sale at Golden Oak, which is a neighborhood actually inside of Walt Disney World, plus houses with over-the-top Disney theming, and even one that was built for Walt Disney’s daughter, but out of all of those homes, this one we just found might take the cake. We found a listing on Zillow for a house in Orlando that is over 20,000 square feet and has entire rooms dedicated to Disney, and you’ll never guess how much it costs.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Fans pack Camping World Stadium to see Bad Bunny in concert

ORLANDO, Fla. — It seems everyone and everything was out in full force at Camping World Stadium for the Bad Bunny concert Friday night. Food truck vendors hoped to cash in on his allure. “Big money and Bad Bunny,” food truck vendor Hans Avril said. There were pedicabs...
ORLANDO, FL
insideuniversal.net

Reebok x Jurassic World Sneakers available at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is now selling pairs of Reeboks inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion around the Resort. The sneakers are available at Jurassic Outfitters in Islands of Adventure and the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The Blue/Beta Raptor Sneakers ($100) are predominantly gray and feature Blue and Beta’s distinguishable blue streak....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Universal#Universal Pictures#Universal Orlando#Universal Studios Florida#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Industry#The Summer Tribute Store#Amblin Entertainment#The Extra Terrestrial
travelawaits.com

Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper

Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Narcity USA

8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Playa Pizza is Now Open!

On Aug. 3, community members participated in the grand opening celebration of Playa Pizza. Located in Horizon West, Playa Pizza is a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist. Playa Pizza Origin Story. Stephen Facella, owner and founder was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. So,...
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

New book store opening just north of downtown Orlando

The ever-changing Downtown Credo’s North Quarter Market just north of downtown has a new addition to its coffee shop offerings; a book store. Zeppelin Books (Instagram | Website) is a new independent book shop that’s currently in a soft-open phase at 885 North Orange Avenue [GMap], activating shelves that have seen a number of different operators in the years since Credo opened there, including groceries from The Farmacy (Facebook), houseplants from Porch Therapy (Website), and whimsical pieces by woodworker Blair Sligar’s Hog Eat Hog (Facebook), among others.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

The Best Concerts Coming to Orlando in Fall 2022

We hope that you're ready for a whole bunch of shows coming this fall in O-Town! Orlando will not just be offering you a numerous variety of theme parks to go to but a whole list of concerts that are coming this next season of the year. What we have is a list of 9 of our favorite events of artist performances that consist of people such as Joyner Lucas, Kevin Gates, Pusha T, PItbull, Sean Paul and Iggy Azalea. Don't miss out on these orchestrated events that will take place at some of the best venues in the city such as the Amway Center and The Beacham!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

5 things to know about Gatorland's capybaras

There’s no bigger rodent in the world than capybaras. You can now touch, pet, and feed them in a brand new Orlando theme park exhibit. Danielle Lucas is the animal care director at Gatorland. She is introducing us to Ben and Jerry. “Essentially, they are giant guinea pigs,” she said, referring to the duo inside the park’s new Capybara Encounter.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy