Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering
Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
allears.net
Popular Universal Orlando Coaster Temporarily Closing This Month
Heading to Universal Orlando Resort this month? We’ve got an important update for you!. There’s a lot to look forward to at Universal Orlando in the near future! The first day of Halloween Horror Nights is less than a month away, tons of brand new merchandise is popping up, and we’re anxiously awaiting the reopening of Revenge of the Mummy. But if you’re planning a trip to Universal in the near, there’s also an upcoming temporary closure you’ll want to know about!
Inside the Magic
“Ruins the Magic,” Universal Guest Upset About ‘Harry Potter’ Malfunction
There are not many more magical experiences than the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. When visiting Universal Orlando, Guests can enjoy two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay.
themeparktourist.com
The Turbulent History of Universal's Dragon Challenge
When Islands of Adventure first opened in the Universal Orlando Resort, things looked much different than they do today. Before the massive Wizarding World expansion brought Hogwarts to life in Orlando, the Lost Continent was a much larger area that saw up close and personal encounters with mythical creatures such as unicorns and dragons. The main draw of the Lost Continent area was a large steel coaster called Dueling Dragons. Riders would enter the queue, decorated with skeletons and a ruined castle, choose one of two dragons--ice or fire--and board the side of their champion. Both 'dragons' would begin their route at the same time and pass each other closely several times, giving the illusion of dueling.
allears.net
Check Out This $15M Disney-Themed House in Orlando
Have you ever wanted to live in a Disney-themed house?. We’ve seen houses for sale at Golden Oak, which is a neighborhood actually inside of Walt Disney World, plus houses with over-the-top Disney theming, and even one that was built for Walt Disney’s daughter, but out of all of those homes, this one we just found might take the cake. We found a listing on Zillow for a house in Orlando that is over 20,000 square feet and has entire rooms dedicated to Disney, and you’ll never guess how much it costs.
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
WESH
Fans pack Camping World Stadium to see Bad Bunny in concert
ORLANDO, Fla. — It seems everyone and everything was out in full force at Camping World Stadium for the Bad Bunny concert Friday night. Food truck vendors hoped to cash in on his allure. “Big money and Bad Bunny,” food truck vendor Hans Avril said. There were pedicabs...
insideuniversal.net
Reebok x Jurassic World Sneakers available at Universal Orlando
Universal Orlando is now selling pairs of Reeboks inspired by Jurassic World: Dominion around the Resort. The sneakers are available at Jurassic Outfitters in Islands of Adventure and the Universal Studios Store in CityWalk. The Blue/Beta Raptor Sneakers ($100) are predominantly gray and feature Blue and Beta’s distinguishable blue streak....
travelawaits.com
Getting From The Airport To Walt Disney World Just Got Cheaper
Getting from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney World just got much more affordable. For the next month, the Sunshine Flyer has extended its Summer Special so kids ride free. From now until September 5, kids ages 3–9 ride free on one-way and round-trip travel. They’ll still need a ticket,...
orlandoweekly.com
Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month
Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown. The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a...
click orlando
Red Panda Noodle looks to bring something unique to Central Florida dining
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker are not newcomers to the Orlando area, but they hope to bring something wholly different to the dining scene with their new restaurant, Red Panda Noodle. Hillis and Parker recently left the kitchen at Orlando Meats to start their own...
click orlando
‘Art After Dark:’ Orlando nonprofit to host event for young professionals
ORLANDO, Fla. – Art After Dark events are returning to downtown Orlando. The Downtown Arts District, a nonprofit committed to advancing arts and economic development in the area, will host a semi-formal soiree for young professionals at CityArts Orlando from 7 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 13. This program...
8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Playa Pizza is Now Open!
On Aug. 3, community members participated in the grand opening celebration of Playa Pizza. Located in Horizon West, Playa Pizza is a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist. Playa Pizza Origin Story. Stephen Facella, owner and founder was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. So,...
bungalower
New book store opening just north of downtown Orlando
The ever-changing Downtown Credo’s North Quarter Market just north of downtown has a new addition to its coffee shop offerings; a book store. Zeppelin Books (Instagram | Website) is a new independent book shop that’s currently in a soft-open phase at 885 North Orange Avenue [GMap], activating shelves that have seen a number of different operators in the years since Credo opened there, including groceries from The Farmacy (Facebook), houseplants from Porch Therapy (Website), and whimsical pieces by woodworker Blair Sligar’s Hog Eat Hog (Facebook), among others.
fox35orlando.com
Bad Bunny concert at Camping World Stadium: Road closures in Orlando you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Music superstar Bad Bunny will be in concert at Camping World Stadium on Friday night and officials are shutting down several roads in the afternoon to prepare for it. If you plan to drive there, parking lots open at 3 p.m. There will also be a free...
Glamping At This Florida Ranch Will Make You Feel Like You're In An Old Western Film
There's a glamping resort in Florida located at a ranch near Orlando, and it doesn't look anything like the Sunshine State. Forget the beaches, this campsite looks like the set of an Old Western film and it's so charming!. Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo has various different stays, like...
407area.com
The Best Concerts Coming to Orlando in Fall 2022
We hope that you're ready for a whole bunch of shows coming this fall in O-Town! Orlando will not just be offering you a numerous variety of theme parks to go to but a whole list of concerts that are coming this next season of the year. What we have is a list of 9 of our favorite events of artist performances that consist of people such as Joyner Lucas, Kevin Gates, Pusha T, PItbull, Sean Paul and Iggy Azalea. Don't miss out on these orchestrated events that will take place at some of the best venues in the city such as the Amway Center and The Beacham!
Owners of Mahons Real BBQ Food Truck to Open Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant
This BBQ restaurant offers delicious meats like pulled pork, brisket, chicken leg quarters and pulled chicken
mynews13.com
5 things to know about Gatorland's capybaras
There’s no bigger rodent in the world than capybaras. You can now touch, pet, and feed them in a brand new Orlando theme park exhibit. Danielle Lucas is the animal care director at Gatorland. She is introducing us to Ben and Jerry. “Essentially, they are giant guinea pigs,” she said, referring to the duo inside the park’s new Capybara Encounter.
