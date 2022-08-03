ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

What’s the future of Philly’s iconic Roundhouse? Officials seek community input

WHYY
WHYY
 3 days ago
Lynda Thompson
3d ago

With SO MANY homelessness especially in CENTER CITY, maybe just maybe, turning it into a shelter COULD DO THE CITY SOME JUSTICE. But, THAT is suggesting TO MUCH.🤨

CBS Philly

Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyyimby.com

Exterior Work Nearly Complete at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City

The tallest development in Center City is wrapping exterior construction outside while work continues inside. At 1911 Walnut Street, The Laurel Rittenhouse dominates the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by Southern Land Company, the tower stands 604 feet and 48 stories tall, with a four-story podium to the north. The skyscraper will feature 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums, along with retail space, an Equinox gym, and amenity space in the podium and on the 27th floor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Urban Renewal#Philadelphia Police#Community Engagement
phlcouncil.com

JOB OPPORTUNITY: COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER FOR COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON

Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At Large) seeks qualified applicants for the role of Communications Manager for her City Council office. The Communications Manager sole responsibility is to build an active public presence for the Councilmember through multiple channels, including media relations, social and digital content, speech-writing, public appearances, and written correspondence. Developing and sustaining a communications strategy that elevates the Councilmember and her work citywide is required.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Generation Change Philly:

There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Video: What’s the future for Philly’s libraries?

What would it take for Philadelphia’s free libraries to be open six days a week? How about seven days?. WHYY student interns Dre’Mere Reyes and Lamar Reed explore the challenges preventing the Free Library of Philadelphia from operating at full service. The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Rite Aid ends plan for regional hubs

Rite Aid, which for many years was one of the most well known companies based in the midstate, may even have less of a physical presence in the area than once thought. When Rite Aid announced last year that it was closing its headquarters, implementing a remote-first work approach for its corporate employees and moving to Philadelphia, the company said that it would maintain a network of collaboration centers throughout the company’s geographic footprint including one in the Harrisburg area.
HARRISBURG, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion

A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia bidding for new federal research agency headquarters

Joining places like Chicago, Boston, and Texas, Philadelphia is vying for the chance to house the headquarters of a new federal health research agency. But, as first reported in STAT News, the public bidding war is confusing some experts – who say the agency building won’t be the glitzy, futuristic research campus that they may be imagining.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
