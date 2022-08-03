What’s the future of Philly’s iconic Roundhouse? Officials seek community input

Read on whyy.org
Lynda Thompson
3d ago
With SO MANY homelessness especially in CENTER CITY, maybe just maybe, turning it into a shelter COULD DO THE CITY SOME JUSTICE. But, THAT is suggesting TO MUCH.🤨
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Related
Drive Safely: PennDOT Announces Highway Resurfacing Projects in Philadelphia Region
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work...
Spring Garden Street Greenway In Philadelphia Receives $1 Million Grant
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly’s Spring Garden Street Greenway is getting a $1 million grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The grant money will go towards providing a walkable and bikeable route across the city. The planned segment will link the Schuylkill River Trail to the Delaware River Trail. It will also link the East Coast Greenway, SEPTA stations, businesses, schools and more. “DCNR is thrilled to join other partners supporting this project, which helps us close one of our Top 10 Trail Gaps and achieves our goal of a trail within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian” Dun said...
fox29.com
Residents set up encampment to protest possible sale of Philadelphia affordable housing townhomes
PHILADELPHIA - Residents of a Philadelphia affordable living townhome community are protesting its possible sale by setting up a tent encampment. The University City Townhomes were told by a Philadelphia judge Friday that their encampment must be disassembled by Monday morning. The residents, many of whom are Black and Hispanic,...
phillyyimby.com
Exterior Work Nearly Complete at The Laurel Rittenhouse in Rittenhouse Square, Center City
The tallest development in Center City is wrapping exterior construction outside while work continues inside. At 1911 Walnut Street, The Laurel Rittenhouse dominates the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz and developed by Southern Land Company, the tower stands 604 feet and 48 stories tall, with a four-story podium to the north. The skyscraper will feature 185 rental units and 64 luxury condominiums, along with retail space, an Equinox gym, and amenity space in the podium and on the 27th floor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 teachers behind 'Afromation Avenue' coming to West Philly
What started as a book of affirmations will soon be "Afromation Avenue" -- a collection of positive street signs meant to uplift the community.
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
phillyvoice.com
Comcast requires office workers to return to Center City three days a week starting in September
Comcast, one of Philadelphia's largest employers, is bringing its remote workers back into the office next month. Starting Sept. 12, all Comcast employees in the U.S. will be required to come in at least three days a week, Technical.ly reported. That means about 8,000 workers will be returning to Comcast's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
phlcouncil.com
JOB OPPORTUNITY: COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER FOR COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At Large) seeks qualified applicants for the role of Communications Manager for her City Council office. The Communications Manager sole responsibility is to build an active public presence for the Councilmember through multiple channels, including media relations, social and digital content, speech-writing, public appearances, and written correspondence. Developing and sustaining a communications strategy that elevates the Councilmember and her work citywide is required.
Philly citizen scientists gather heat and air quality data in hopes of a ‘more livable’ city
As the sun rose over Philadelphia last Saturday, two people drove a circuitous path through North Philly, for science. Carolyn Martin, a resident of West Oak Lane, took the wheel. Her neighbor, Waymith Cargill, navigated, reading step-by-step instructions from a piece of paper like a treasure map. “It says turn...
The Philadelphia Citizen
Generation Change Philly:
There’s no denying that Philly has an affordable housing problem. Between 2008 and 2016, Philly lost 13,000 lower-cost housing units, per data from the City’s Housing Action Plan. The city’s recent spate of construction and development has largely left out low-income residents. According to the report, as affordable housing — defined as costing no more than 30 percent of a resident’s income — declined, 6,000 higher-end units were built over the same period.
Motorists Warned About Delays: Several State Highways to be Restricted Next Week in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted next week in Delaware County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The work schedules and locations are:. Monday, August 8, through Friday, August 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a moving lane closure is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Video: What’s the future for Philly’s libraries?
What would it take for Philadelphia’s free libraries to be open six days a week? How about seven days?. WHYY student interns Dre’Mere Reyes and Lamar Reed explore the challenges preventing the Free Library of Philadelphia from operating at full service. The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers...
New 835 area code for Philly suburbs, Lehigh Valley could begin as soon as September
This story originally appeared on 6abc. Remember that new area code coming to the Philadelphia region we told you about months ago? Well, it could arrive sooner than originally planned. The 835 area code, which will serve portions of suburban Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley, may be put into practice...
Rite Aid ends plan for regional hubs
Rite Aid, which for many years was one of the most well known companies based in the midstate, may even have less of a physical presence in the area than once thought. When Rite Aid announced last year that it was closing its headquarters, implementing a remote-first work approach for its corporate employees and moving to Philadelphia, the company said that it would maintain a network of collaboration centers throughout the company’s geographic footprint including one in the Harrisburg area.
Police Officials Discover Man’s Body In Schuylkill River Near Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry Neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police officials pulled a man’s body from the Schuylkill River near the city’s Grays Ferry neighborhood on Friday morning, according to fire radio. The body was discovered near the 1600 block of Schuylkill Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. The man was in his 40s. Police are investigating the incident.
Montgomery County Leadership: Bud Hansen, President and CEO, Normandy Farm Hotel & Conference Center
Bud HansenImage via Normandy Farms. Bud Hansen, president and CEO of Normandy Farm, spoke to MONTCO Today about his close relationship with his dad and how he learned to love golf from an early age. He also talked about sharing a love of sports with his wife and kids and why their house is where their kids love to hang out.
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
Philadelphia bidding for new federal research agency headquarters
Joining places like Chicago, Boston, and Texas, Philadelphia is vying for the chance to house the headquarters of a new federal health research agency. But, as first reported in STAT News, the public bidding war is confusing some experts – who say the agency building won’t be the glitzy, futuristic research campus that they may be imagining.
Mayor Kenney announces $500,000 in funding for Abortion Liberation Fund of PA
Mayor Jim Kenney and other city leaders announced Thursday that the city will provide $500,000 to the Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania.
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 16