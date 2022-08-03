Man charged in fatal shooting outside Gurnee Mills shopping mall

Read on www.cbsnews.com
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
Someone in the Chicago area bought winning $1.28B Mega Millions ticketEntrepreneur's JournalIllinois State
fox32chicago.com
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
Man shot and killed on West Side
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday. According to police, the man standing on the sidewalk at 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when an unknown man fired shots. The wounded man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced […]
CBS News
16-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in West Lawn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A teen is charged with an attempted carjacking in the West Lawn neighborhood Saturday. The 16-year-old boy is charged with one felony count of attempted aggressive vehicular hijacking. Police said he was identified as the offender who attempted to forcefully take a vehicle from a man,...
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
CBS News
Woman killed after laying in street, struck by vehicle in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Longwood Manor neighborhood Saturday night. Police said the victim was walking in and out of the street, in the 9700 block of South Halsted around 9:05 p.m., when she was struck by a silver Nissan sedan.
CBS News
Man shot by suspect after carjacking in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot after being carjacked in the West Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning. Police said around 4:53 a.m., a 28-year-old man was inside his vehicle, in the 7100 block of South Ashland, when an unknown offender entered the front passenger side and displayed a handgun.
CBS News
Man shot, killed while outside in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shooting in the Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 2800 block of West Wilcox around 12:22 a.m. Police said the victim, 43, was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male fired shots.
theleadernews.com
Woman discovered shot, killed in Northside
A woman was found shot and killed inside her home in the Northside/Northline in late July, according to the Houston Police Department. Police are withholding the identity of the woman, 65, pending notification of family members, according to the department. Officers were doing a welfare check at a home in...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another wounded after shots fired in Loop parking lot, police say
CHICAGO -- One man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a parking lot in the Loop. A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were standing in a parking lot about 3:20 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clark Street when someone in a black sedan fired gunshots, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown
Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
CBS News
52 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people are dead, and 45others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least three of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 22, was shot while outside in...
nypressnews.com
Man found shot to death in West Garfield Park
A 30-year-old man was found shot to death Saturday morning in West Garfield Park. Omar Polk was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck about 5:13 a.m. outside in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street, Chicago police said. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he...
wjol.com
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police found with 5 guns, 1000 rounds of ammo, and ‘critiques’ of recent mass shootings after man fired shotgun into Englewood park: prosecutors
A suburban man who fired a shotgun into a Chicago park early Thursday had five firearms, over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, and handwritten notes about “recent mass shootings as well as critiques of the police involved in those shootings,” prosecutors said Friday. “Those are war weapons in this...
hfchronicle.com
Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks
Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
To deter theft, Niles police to spray-paint identifying numbers on catalytic converters
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- As the Chicago area sees a sharp uptick in catalytic converter thefts, one northern suburb has a creative solution to address the ongoing problem. As CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reported Friday, we continue to track catalytic converter thefts that seem to happen daily in neighborhoods from the city to suburbs. To combat the crime trend, the Niles Police Department is getting creative – and turning to spray paint. "We're going to be using heat-resistant spray paint to paint the unique identifying number on the catalytic converters, and you will not be able to remove it," said...
Beloved ‘Funnel Cake Man’ shot and killed in robbery, family says
DOLTON, Ill. — Police are searching for suspects after a father was found shot to death and robbed Tuesday in Dolton. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near the corner of Drexel Avenue and 155th Street in Dolton. His family said he was found with no valuables on him, no car keys, no […]
Emergency plane landing in Suburban Chicago causes road blockage
LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A late night emergency landing ended with a plane on a street in the Chicago suburbs. It happened just before midnight Friday in the Vernon Hills area. Emergency crews said that the pilot was the only one inside and was not hurt. There is currently no word on what caused the […]
cwbchicago.com
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
HPD releases surveillance video of gunman accused of fatally shooting man outside SW Houston motel
HPD is still searching for the murder suspect in a May shooting after he got into an argument with the victim and shot him.
