ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beckershospitalreview.com

5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five recent chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since July 29. Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center has welcomed Beth Mosher, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer, The Mint Hill Times reported Aug. 1. Roberto Cardarelli, DO, on Aug. 1...
KEENE, NH
beckershospitalreview.com

13 hospitals cutting services

Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. 1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services. The health system announced July 14 that it is ending inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.
MAUMEE, OH
WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Volunteers sought in Charlotte-based Alzheimer's clinical trial

Volunteers sought in Charlotte-based Alzheimer's clinical trial. Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, a neurologist at the Alzheimer's Memory Center in Matthews, is administering clinical trials for an oral medication to slow advance of the cognitive ailment. An Alzheimer’s study in Charlotte could help Black patients diagnosed with the deadly disease. Dr....
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Health
WSOC Charlotte

Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market

SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiologists#South Georgia#Northwest Health#Valdosta#Atrium Health#The Courier Hannibal Post#Blessing Health System
WBTV

New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Statesville Record & Landmark

3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,200

You'll love living in this brand new 2022 home that has never been lived in. Gorgeous 3/2 ranch home that features 1853 sq feet of living space, an open floor plan, gorgeous light LVP flooring, and a dreamy white kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and ss appliances. It's great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has two huge walk-in closets. Spa like primary bath has granite counters, a linen closet & oversized walk-in tile shower. Split bedroom plan, too. In addition to the bedrooms, this Burton floorplan features a cozy office off of the dining area with French doors for added privacy. Enjoy cool Carolina nights sitting on the back covered porch overlooking the lovely flat backyard. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/ easy access to many cities. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Lake Norman. No pets and min credit score/income verification required. Everyone over 18 must apply through rent spree. You'll love living here.
TROUTMAN, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

North Carolina churches assisted in wiping out $2.2M in medical debt

Two Morganton, N.C., churches and RIP Medical Debt have combined to relieve more than $2.23 million worth of debt, the Morganton News Herald reported Aug. 1. Calvary Lutheran Church and Grace Episcopal Church collected $13,492, which was bought by pennies on the dollar by RIP Medical Debt, according to the report. The churches surpassed their goal of relieving $1 million worth of debt.
MORGANTON, NC
ourdavie.com

County Line: Saturday cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries

Folks of all ages enjoy vacation Bible school (VBS) in County Line. As photos show, lots of folks enjoyed good food and fellowship with others at the Society Baptist VBS kick-off Sunday afternoon before going outside for some fun on the huge water slide and games. Sadly, outside activities were cut short as a storm sent folks rushing back in the fellowship hall.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County

Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

‘True American hero’: Caldwell County mourns loss of fire chief

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County community is mourning the loss of the Gamewell Fire Department chief, who passed away on Thursday. Gamewell Fire Chief Sam Smith passed away at Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to a release from Caldwell County Emergency Services. Smith was a member of...
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy