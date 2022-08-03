Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Five recent chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since July 29. Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center has welcomed Beth Mosher, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer, The Mint Hill Times reported Aug. 1. Roberto Cardarelli, DO, on Aug. 1...
beckershospitalreview.com
13 hospitals cutting services
Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. 1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services. The health system announced July 14 that it is ending inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
thecharlottepost.com
Volunteers sought in Charlotte-based Alzheimer's clinical trial
Volunteers sought in Charlotte-based Alzheimer's clinical trial. Dr. Mohammad Bolouri, a neurologist at the Alzheimer's Memory Center in Matthews, is administering clinical trials for an oral medication to slow advance of the cognitive ailment. An Alzheimer’s study in Charlotte could help Black patients diagnosed with the deadly disease. Dr....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market
SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grandmother concerned about end of COVID-19 emergency as case numbers rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency is ending in less than two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper has said the emergency status will expire Aug. 15, 29 months after it started. Mecklenburg County leaders intend to follow suit. This comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Mecklenburg County set to end COVID-19 state of emergency on Aug. 15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County leaders have decided to end the COVID-19 state of emergency, despite the county still considered at high risk for the spread of the virus. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fell slightly across North Carolina over the last week. There are currently 61 counties, including...
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
WBTV
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Steele Robinson continues to fight despite latest hospital stay
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - He looks so much older. Steele Robinson is happy in this recent picture, but the truth is he’s currently in the middle of a really difficult stint, in the course of many other difficult stints. Steele’s mom, Dawn, says they are in three-week hospital stay...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,200
You'll love living in this brand new 2022 home that has never been lived in. Gorgeous 3/2 ranch home that features 1853 sq feet of living space, an open floor plan, gorgeous light LVP flooring, and a dreamy white kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and ss appliances. It's great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has two huge walk-in closets. Spa like primary bath has granite counters, a linen closet & oversized walk-in tile shower. Split bedroom plan, too. In addition to the bedrooms, this Burton floorplan features a cozy office off of the dining area with French doors for added privacy. Enjoy cool Carolina nights sitting on the back covered porch overlooking the lovely flat backyard. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/ easy access to many cities. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Lake Norman. No pets and min credit score/income verification required. Everyone over 18 must apply through rent spree. You'll love living here.
beckershospitalreview.com
North Carolina churches assisted in wiping out $2.2M in medical debt
Two Morganton, N.C., churches and RIP Medical Debt have combined to relieve more than $2.23 million worth of debt, the Morganton News Herald reported Aug. 1. Calvary Lutheran Church and Grace Episcopal Church collected $13,492, which was bought by pennies on the dollar by RIP Medical Debt, according to the report. The churches surpassed their goal of relieving $1 million worth of debt.
ourdavie.com
County Line: Saturday cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
Folks of all ages enjoy vacation Bible school (VBS) in County Line. As photos show, lots of folks enjoyed good food and fellowship with others at the Society Baptist VBS kick-off Sunday afternoon before going outside for some fun on the huge water slide and games. Sadly, outside activities were cut short as a storm sent folks rushing back in the fellowship hall.
focusnewspaper.com
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
‘True American hero’: Caldwell County mourns loss of fire chief
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County community is mourning the loss of the Gamewell Fire Department chief, who passed away on Thursday. Gamewell Fire Chief Sam Smith passed away at Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to a release from Caldwell County Emergency Services. Smith was a member of...
focusnewspaper.com
Seniors Morning Out Activities To Include Farmers Market, Art, And Wellness Programs
Hickory – Seniors Morning Out Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in July 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Comments / 0