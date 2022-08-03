Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Wait Times See No Light at End of Tunnel For Canadians... Why?

Read on www.torquenews.com
Kia's July 2022 US Sales Down Year-Over-Year, But Electrified Sales Up 86 Percent
Not to sound like a broken record, but once again Kia has seen its monthly sales slip, but at the same time its electrified vehicle sales increased significantly, 86% in fact. This month however, those increased sales are from hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) sales, specifically. More specifically, Kia’s...
Is The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Winter Condition friendly?
With winter coming in the next few months for northern states, can you expect your 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid to get you through it?. If you are a new buyer of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, chances are you probably want to know if it will do okay in the winter months. Afterall, the who stigmatism of EVs in the snow isn’t all that wrong. True there are Tesla that work fine in the snow but what about a Hybrid?
How Subaru Crosstrek, Forester Fuel-Mileage Compares With The Top-10 Small SUVs
Check out the ten most fuel-efficient non-hybrid small SUVs for 2022. The 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2022 Forester score number one and three best this year. Maybe you aren't ready to pull the trigger and buy a new all-electric vehicle or even a hybrid model yet. If having an all-wheel-drive vehicle is important to you, the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek and 2022 Forester are the number one and three most fuel-stingy non-hybrid small SUVs according to Consumer Reports latest extensive fuel-economy tests. It's still an excellent time to buy a gas-powered model because fuel efficiency is improved on small SUVs.
How Will Toyota’s bZ4X Buyback Benefit the Hybrid Driver?. Even though Toyota’s hybrids are solid as a tank, how is the bZ4X buyback going to positively impact regular Toyota Hybrid drivers?. Toyota’s rush to get into the EV market has sadly backfired and now just recently Toyota has...
A 2021 Tesla Model Y, One Year and 25,000 Miles Later
An owner of a 2021 Tesla Model Y shares his experience after one year and compares it to his 2020 Tesla Model Y. Here is the good and some of the bad. A 2021 Tesla Model Y, One Year and 25,000 Miles Later. An owner of a Tesla Model Y...
Musk Says Tesla Model Y on Track to Become Best-Selling Vehicle Worldwide
During yesterday's 2022 Tesla annual shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk shared that Tesla had produced its 3 millionth vehicle. This shows Tesla has been growing its annual production rate exponentially. As for Tesla's Model Y compact crossover SUV, Elon Musk said it’s on track to become the highest-selling vehicle by...
Catalytic Converter Theft Is Rising and Your 2022 Toyota Tundra is On The list For These Criminals
As more and more Americans fall victim to the childish crime of catalytic converter theft, your 2022 Toyota Tundra is priority number one for these thieves. Your 2022 Toyota Tundra is a pretty beefy truck. Aka, someone wants to steal your catalytic converters due to your truck being beefy. Now this makes it worse if your 2022 Toyota Tundra is a Hybrid because a lot more valuable stuff like censors and bolt on parts are located under the truck. This is also true for the Camry, Corolla, and Prius hybrids. Why? Well, the stolen catalytic market is currently booming. There really is no regulation in buying car parts because you don’t need to check serial numbers or report anything. Therefor it makes it open season for thieves to slide up under your car and snatch your converter.
CR’s 9 Easiest Cars To Drive - Subaru Forester, Outback, Legacy Score Best In Category
How easy to drive are the 2022 Subaru Forester, Outback, and Legacy for everyday use? Consumer Reports say they are the best in their category. The 2022 Subaru Forester compact SUV, 2022 Outback midsize SUV, and Legacy sedan are the best new vehicles for everyday use. What does that mean for SUV and car shoppers? According to a new study from Consumer Reports, the three Subaru models and the six models below are the most effortless to drive every day with comfortable seats, straightforward controls, and good visibility.
2022 Subaru WRX Makes A Rebound And Picks Up The Pace
The 2022 Subaru WRX is all-new, and sales should be up over last year. But sales have dropped significantly. The WRX made a rebound the previous month, but will it continue?. When Subaru announced the next-generation 2022 WRX performance sedan, it was met with mixed reactions of some excitement and even more disappointment. The SUV-like fender flares, only a three-horsepower gain, and no hatchback body style were just a few of the criticisms.
A Former Tesla Employee Sees a 2030 Stock Price of $26,500
A former Tesla employee and another Tesla bull had a discussion about all things Tesla. FSD and Tesla Bot were the two primary things that caused this former Tesla employee to predict a 2030 stock price of $26,500. A Former Tesla Employee Sees a 2030 Stock Price of $26,500. We...
Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet - Top-Down Grand Touring Perfection
We sample the 2022 AMG E53 convertible and find that Mercedes-Benz has perfected the grand-touring coupe. Cabriolet, convertible, coupe. Call it what you prefer. The soft-top Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet is among the finest in grand touring vehicles today. We had a chance to sample the AMG E53 Cabriolet during an event sponsored by the New England Motor Press Association. While experiencing this vehicle in coastal New England, we fell in love.
Tesla's Shareholder Meeting Showed Some Eye Opening Things
Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting about many things. He says that the hardest thing for other companies to replicate will be Tesla's manufacturing technology. Tesla's Shareholder Meeting Showed Some Eye Opening Things. Tesla has a goal for all factories to be carbon neutral - covering roof tops...
2022 Subaru Outback Sales Drop Significantly With The New Models Coming
Sales of the 2022 Subaru Outback are slowing as customers wait for the refreshed models. Outback is still the top-selling model, but Crosstrek is getting close as customers wait for the newly-upgraded 2023 Outback. Even though sales of the 2022 Subaru Outback slowed down in July, the midsize SUV continues...
GMC Reveals Update on the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4X
We will see the entire 2023 GMC Canyon August 11, 2022, including the AT4X Edition 1 premium off-roading package. GMC will reveal the 2023 Canyon AT4X midsize truck on August 11, just two weeks after revealing its cousin, the 2023 Chevrolet Colorado. Both pickups are loaded with off-road capability. The 2023 Canyon will have a premium AT4X Edition 1 package.
