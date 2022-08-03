Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Wait Times See No Light at End of Tunnel For Canadians... Why?

As more and more Americans fall victim to the childish crime of catalytic converter theft, your 2022 Toyota Tundra is priority number one for these thieves. Your 2022 Toyota Tundra is a pretty beefy truck. Aka, someone wants to steal your catalytic converters due to your truck being beefy. Now this makes it worse if your 2022 Toyota Tundra is a Hybrid because a lot more valuable stuff like censors and bolt on parts are located under the truck. This is also true for the Camry, Corolla, and Prius hybrids. Why? Well, the stolen catalytic market is currently booming. There really is no regulation in buying car parts because you don’t need to check serial numbers or report anything. Therefor it makes it open season for thieves to slide up under your car and snatch your converter.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO