Read on www.myaustinminnesota.com
Related
myaustinminnesota.com
The Alpha Bear Hunt Is On In Austin The Week Of The Mower County Fair!
AM 1480 KAUS wants to send you on a ‘bear’ hunt!. During the week of the Mower County Fair (Aug. 8th to Aug. 12th), we’ll be revealing clues to Bear’s location in Austin. The first person to use the clues to locate Bear will win a prize pack!
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
Cresco Times
Manure tanker rolls near Riceville
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Fun at The Freeborn County Fair
(ABC 6 News) - It's fair season in the state of Minnesota, and the Freeborn County Fair is underway Aug. 2-7. The ABC 6 News Good Morning team took a trip to Albert Lea to get a taste of all the fair has to offer. From fried food, to rides,...
KIMT
5 bicyclists hit, injured by vehicle in southern Minnesota
MAPLETON, Minn. - Five bicyclists were struck by a vehicle Friday morning, and the injuries range from minor to severe. Authorities in Blue Earth County said it happened just before 8 a.m. on County Rd. 7 near 111th St. south of Mapleton. Jenna Phuong-Thao Luong, 30, was driving when she...
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
Supercharged atmosphere causing more mega-rain events
Twisted Truckers, Facebook – flooding on Interstate 90 near Austin, Minnesota after torrential rainfall in September 2019. Catastrophic flooding has been making headlines to our south recently from Missouri to Kentucky, where up to a foot of rain has fallen in some places within just a couple days. But Minnesota is not immune to similarly extreme events.
11 of the Biggest Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout the Years
Mother Nature is a powerful lady and she has shown her wrath on Minnesota several times in mighty ways. Fires, tornadoes, floods, blizzards - she has brought it all to the land of 10,000 lakes and unfortunately, many lives have been lost as a result of these natural disasters. 11...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
news8000.com
3 Minnesota agencies probe deaths of 2,500 fish on Rush Creek near Lewiston
LEWISTON, Minn. (WKBT) — Three Minnesota state agencies are investigating the deaths of about 2,500 fish, including nearly 1,900 brown trout on Rush Creek near Lewiston. The fish kill was reported on July 26, according to a news release Wednesday from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Department of Natural Resources and Department of Agriculture.
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
KAAL-TV
New Minnesota laws taking effect this week
(ABC 6 News) - A host of new Minnesota laws went into effect Aug. 1, with many revolving around medical care. Starting this week patients can purchase medical cannabis in gummy form at dispensaries across the state such as Green Goods in Rochester. Not to be confused with Minnesota's recent hemp-derived recreational edibles, medical cannabis edibles can have up to 10mg of THC.
myaustinminnesota.com
Funeral announcements for 8/4/22
A funeral service will be held for Larry Kenneth Helgeson, age 71 of Rose Creek will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th at Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church in Lyle. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Six Mile Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lyle.
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter
Keep Industrial Solar Off Farm Land
My name is Joe McGrath. I live and farm southeast of Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa. I am the 5th generation on my family’s farm and have two children that I hope can have the opportunity to continue and grow the family legacy. This dream is being threatened in our area and put at risk with blinding dollars from solar developers to cover our precious farmland with Industrial Solar Farms. I want to be clear that I am not against the idea of solar energy or trying to better the planet, but I am against the careless decision to cover an asset like our farmland, that we cannot produce any more of, with solar panels.
KIMT
Stun gun means prison time for Rochester man
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A stun gun is sending a Rochester man to prison. Darron Dylan Miller, 38, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to prohibited possession of an incapacitation device. He was arrested on June 27, 2021, after allegedly driving a vehicle through a front yard in the 600 block of 11th Street E in Albert Lea.
Driver strikes 5 bicyclists near Mapleton
Authorities are investigating a collision near Mapleton on Friday that left a group of bicyclists – most of them children – injured after being struck by a car. According to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on County Road 7 near 111th Street when a 30-year-old motorist traveling southbound collided with a group of bicyclists traveling the same direction.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School Board Candidates on upcoming race
(ABC 6 News) - Ahead of the August 9 Minnesota Primary, candidates vying turning out to be a highly contested and increasingly partisan race to fill several seats on the nonpartisan Rochester Public School. "This is not your normal school board election. This is not a sleepy school board election...
Comments / 0